Fierce 'bomb cyclone' to disrupt holiday travel, unleash Arctic outbreak

At San Francisco International Airport, United's customer service department handles the usual passenger woes, such as missed flights, lost luggage and personal items left in the seat-back pocket. But in late August, the team had to tackle an issue of even greater magnitude: An international passenger had arrived from China at SFO without the proper paperwork and his travel companion had abandoned him at customs, traveling onward to New York.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO