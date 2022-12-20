Read full article on original website
Albany CSD strikes slaveowner from school name
A committee launched by the Albany School District Board of Education in June has landed on a new name for Philip J. Schuyler Achievement Academy, district officials announced Thursday.
Schenectady missing teen Hajile Howard found
The Schenectady police department has located missing person Hajile Howard. The police updated their Facebook page stating Howard is safe and along with thanking the public for their support.
Roux in Slingerlands closes, Bellini’s moving in
Roux, a New American restaurant at 10 Vista Boulevard in Slingerlands, has closed after almost eight years. Owner Angela Carkner made the announcement on Facebook on Wednesday.
Fake Billboard on NY I-90 Receiving Major Public Attention
A billboard off of New York I-90 near Albany is getting some backlash. The billboard reads, "James will never know what Christmas is like... Drive Sober." Beside that text, there is a picture of a ten-month-old baby. Underneath the picture of the baby are the dates "2/13/21 - 12/18/21." The billboard alludes to that baby James died in a DWI accident before Christmas 2021.
WKTV
Medical spa opens at Slocum-Dickson Medical Group in New Hartford
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A medical spa and wellness center has opened at Slocum-Dickson Medical Group in New Hartford. Elite Medical Spa & Wellness Institute is in the new building at 117 Busines Park and is under the direction of Slocum-Dickson’s plastic surgeon, Dr. Sephan Barrientos, MD. The...
Easements protect 373 acres on historic Hoosick farm
Battle Acres Farm, a historic 373-acre farm in the Town of Hoosick, has been permanently protected by Agricultural Stewardship Association conservation easements.
Our Hearts are Full – Donna in Gloversville Blown Away by Xmas Help!
This is an update on Donna in Gloversville. You may remember the super sweet struggling mom with 2 kids who told us just a few weeks ago that Christmas in her house probably wasn't going to happen this year. Well, we have an update and it's better than anyone could...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Local Family Donates to Skidmore College to Construct New Fitness Center
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Skidmore College is embarking on a new health, wellness, fitness, tennis, and athletics center, with the support of a family who has long supported the College. Ed and Sue Wachenheim P’85, ’88, ’01; Amy Wachenheim McCaffery ’01 and Michael McCaffery; College Trustee Kim Wachenheim Wagman ’88,...
Lehigh to lay off Glens Falls employees in April
The Lehigh Cement plant off of Warren Street is set to close in 2023. When it does, it will end an over 100-year run in the city - as well as the employment of 85 people.
WRGB
Frequently flooded Wynantskill family frustrated by slow repair progress
WYNANTSKILL, NY (WRGB) — A family in Wynantskill has been dealing with parts of their property and even places inside their home flooding. Ralph Morano reached out to CBS 6 news after seeing his home and furniture damaged time and time again. He says promises have been made by local government to divert the water, but he says progress has been slow.
northcolonie.org
Scott Thompson Returns Home to Loudonville and Elementary Education
As the new principal at Loudonville Elementary School beginning Jan. 3, Scott Thompson is returning to where he grew up and where the foundation of his career started. Elementary education. Attending a recent event at the school, Mr. Thompson was pleased to see such a strong sense of community. “During...
WKTV
Mug Club: Murder Mystery Dinner
UTICA, N.Y. -- Daughters of the Nile will present 'Death of a Gangster' a Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre, performed by the Drive Thru Theatre. If you would like to join in on the fun, the dinner will be held at 251 Genesee Street in Utica on Jan. 14 at 5:30 p.m.
Cohoes holiday decorating contest winners announced
The winners of the 2022 Holiday House and Business Decorating Contest have been announced!
WKTV
Temporary water outage in Oneonta on River Street Tuesday
ONEONTA, N.Y. -- The DPW will be on River Street in Oneonta on Dec. 27, replacing a service valve for Corning Inc, causing a temporary water outage. The outage will begin at 9 a.m. and affect these residents:. 274 River Street. 270 River Street. 264 River Street. Following water service...
The future of Albany’s Central Warehouse
Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy will be joined by Redburn Development, Columbia Development, Empire State Development and state and local leaders for a major announcement regarding the future of Central Warehouse.
After Harbor House in CP Closed Popular Saratoga Seafood Eatery Moving In
Back in November, a beloved seafood restaurant closed its doors after forty years on Route 9 in Clifton Park. The Harbor House announced it on its Facebook page and thanked its customers. Although a reason wasn't given, they said this before they closed their doors. This decision was not an...
Flooding leaves roads closed in Hudson
The city of Hudson announces State Route 9G and South 3rd Street leaving the city, will be closed until further notice due to tidal flooding. For traveling south, the city advises to utilize State Route 9 and Worth Avenue or 23B to State Route 9H.
Saratoga County trio nabbed in underage drinking sting
New York State Police on Thursday released the results of an enforcement project intended to curb underage alcohol sales in Saratoga County.
DEC: Hunter’s Facebook post leads police to illegal deer
A hunter who bragged about his massive buck on social media in early December will have nothing to show for it, after environmental conservation officers learned the deer was taken illegally, according to a press release from the DEC.
WKTV
National Grid dealing with power outages in Oneida County
UTICA, N.Y. -- National Grid crews are already dealing with power outages in the area. As of 10 p.m. Thursday, nearly 3,000 customers were without power North of Holland Patent in the areas of Barneveld, Steuben and Hinckley. National Grid has 2,800 crews in the upstate area ahead of potential...
