ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Fake Billboard on NY I-90 Receiving Major Public Attention

A billboard off of New York I-90 near Albany is getting some backlash. The billboard reads, "James will never know what Christmas is like... Drive Sober." Beside that text, there is a picture of a ten-month-old baby. Underneath the picture of the baby are the dates "2/13/21 - 12/18/21." The billboard alludes to that baby James died in a DWI accident before Christmas 2021.
ALBANY, NY
WKTV

Medical spa opens at Slocum-Dickson Medical Group in New Hartford

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A medical spa and wellness center has opened at Slocum-Dickson Medical Group in New Hartford. Elite Medical Spa & Wellness Institute is in the new building at 117 Busines Park and is under the direction of Slocum-Dickson’s plastic surgeon, Dr. Sephan Barrientos, MD. The...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Local Family Donates to Skidmore College to Construct New Fitness Center

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Skidmore College is embarking on a new health, wellness, fitness, tennis, and athletics center, with the support of a family who has long supported the College. Ed and Sue Wachenheim P’85, ’88, ’01; Amy Wachenheim McCaffery ’01 and Michael McCaffery; College Trustee Kim Wachenheim Wagman ’88,...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

Frequently flooded Wynantskill family frustrated by slow repair progress

WYNANTSKILL, NY (WRGB) — A family in Wynantskill has been dealing with parts of their property and even places inside their home flooding. Ralph Morano reached out to CBS 6 news after seeing his home and furniture damaged time and time again. He says promises have been made by local government to divert the water, but he says progress has been slow.
WYNANTSKILL, NY
northcolonie.org

Scott Thompson Returns Home to Loudonville and Elementary Education

As the new principal at Loudonville Elementary School beginning Jan. 3, Scott Thompson is returning to where he grew up and where the foundation of his career started. Elementary education. Attending a recent event at the school, Mr. Thompson was pleased to see such a strong sense of community. “During...
LOUDONVILLE, NY
WKTV

Mug Club: Murder Mystery Dinner

UTICA, N.Y. -- Daughters of the Nile will present 'Death of a Gangster' a Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre, performed by the Drive Thru Theatre. If you would like to join in on the fun, the dinner will be held at 251 Genesee Street in Utica on Jan. 14 at 5:30 p.m.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Temporary water outage in Oneonta on River Street Tuesday

ONEONTA, N.Y. -- The DPW will be on River Street in Oneonta on Dec. 27, replacing a service valve for Corning Inc, causing a temporary water outage. The outage will begin at 9 a.m. and affect these residents:. 274 River Street. 270 River Street. 264 River Street. Following water service...
ONEONTA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Flooding leaves roads closed in Hudson

The city of Hudson announces State Route 9G and South 3rd Street leaving the city, will be closed until further notice due to tidal flooding. For traveling south, the city advises to utilize State Route 9 and Worth Avenue or 23B to State Route 9H.
HUDSON, NY
WKTV

National Grid dealing with power outages in Oneida County

UTICA, N.Y. -- National Grid crews are already dealing with power outages in the area. As of 10 p.m. Thursday, nearly 3,000 customers were without power North of Holland Patent in the areas of Barneveld, Steuben and Hinckley. National Grid has 2,800 crews in the upstate area ahead of potential...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy