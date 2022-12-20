Read full article on original website
AdWeek
The Rising Marketer’s Guide to Gale’s Media Accelerator Program
This is part of Adweek’s series covering fellowship programs at agencies. As agencies continue to face a talent crunch, many recent graduates or career changers are seeking a way into the industry. Here, we cover programs for entry-level marketers at top agencies. Read the full series. TLDR: Check out...
AdWeek
TV Ad Sales Chiefs and Buyers on How the Ad Market Changed in 2022
From the growth of FAST channels to ongoing measurement questions, the television ad market was anything but boring in 2022. As part of Adweek’s year-in-review coverage, we asked 17 TV ad sales chiefs and buyers to reflect on the biggest marketplace changes over the last year. Though measurement was seemingly on everyone’s mind, other topics also came to the forefront, including a shift in viewership, a push for representation and the maturity of the streaming landscape.
AdWeek
2023 Will Put the Ad Industry’s Relationship With Fossil Fuels on Trial
Throughout 2022, agency leaders faced activists hellbent on holding firms accountable for the work they do for major polluters. In 2023, policymakers are joining the chat. Much of this year’s activity was seen at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity. The ad industry returned to the French Riviera for the first time since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. But as brand and agency leaders sipped rosé and reunited on yachts, a different energy punctuated the festivities: protests.
AdWeek
4 Activations That Showcased Why Art Basel Is the Must-Attend Place for Brand Engagement
On Jan 25, join experts at Adweek Outlook 2023, a live virtual event, for trend forecasting, tips and tools. Register Now. Over the past few years, Austin, Texas has been a hotbed for creativity, technology and brand engagement thanks to, in large part, SXSW. Beginning with 700 registrants and ballooning to over 161,000 attendees at its peak, the now-expansive event was the only festival of its kind for a while, breaking culture-moving acts like Kendrick Lamar and hosting panels featuring every famous face from Jon Favreau to Fat Joe.
AdWeek
Back Market Hires OMD's Luke Forshaw as First UK Marketing Chief
Back Market, the online marketplace dedicated to refurbished electronic devices, has hired Luke Forshaw as its head of brand and marketing for the U.K. as it continues its international growth. The company, which recycles old technology and sells it on, currently employs more than 700 people internationally to serve its...
AdWeek
How Drake and 21 Savage's Album Rollout Stunt Called Out Stale Music Marketing
When Drake and 21 Savage dropped their highly anticipated collaboration “Her Loss” in November, fans expected elite beats, playful raps and a megawatt duo looking to parlay the success of a No. 1 single into an enjoyable long-form album. What no one expected was a subliminal diss of...
AdWeek
Platforms Are Pivoting to Video. Publishers, Again, Follow Suit
Beginning in the summer of 2020, social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube—as well as Pinterest, Twitter and even Amazon—began launching and promoting vertical video products in a sweeping response to the ascendant popularity of TikTok. While consumer adoption of the format has skyrocketed, the pivot has...
AdWeek
Revolving Doors Agency Moves: 360PR, Haberman, Team One & More
As we enter the final week of 2022, agencies around the world are continuing to innovate, take action and make moves per usual. 360PR added two mission-led brands to its roster for representation. The companies are Do Good Chicken and Little Leaf Farms, and their addition signifies growth in 360PR’s food and beverage practice.
AdWeek
Revolving Door Roster Updates: Baldwin&, Genentech, Morrison & More
Before we head into the holidays, we’re finishing off the week with the top recent hires and promotions in the agencies world. Baldwin& promoted five employees across disciplines in an effort to cultivate talent from within. Renée Tufillaro was promoted from social director to strategy director, Lauren Stanton from assistant media planner to media planner, Jenny Thackham from designer to senior designer, MaryEllen Zino from finance supervisor to finance director and Caity Barnes from social media strategist to senior social strategy.
AdWeek
New York Festivals Partners With Band of Sisters on Video Series Exploring Gender Bias
New York Festivals Advertising Awards has partnered with a group of six executive-level women called The Band of Sisters to create a new series exploring gender bias in the workplace. The new NYF content series explores workplace culture from the viewpoint of six female leaders who met while working at...
AdWeek
Twitter Blue Enables Video Uploads of Up to 1 Hour
Short-form video? Reels? Shorts? Those are so last week. Subscription service Twitter Blue is now enabling users to upload videos up to one hour long from the web, at 1080p resolution and a file size of 2 gigabytes, up from 10 minutes at 1080p resolution with a file size limit of 512 megabytes.
AdWeek
Twitter Updates $Cashtags Search Results With Pricing Graphs for Major Symbols
Twitter detailed a slight tweak to its $cashtags functionality, which lets users tweet the symbol for major cryptocurrencies, exchange-traded funds or stocks to generate a clickable link that brings up search results. The social network said in a Twitter Business tweet that those search results will now include pricing graphs...
AdWeek
Here Are the Best Streaming Deals for the Holidays
The holidays are right around the corner, and streamers are already offering big discounts to get you to subscribe. These deals usually only last for a short period, so to ensure you get the most bang for your buck, we’ve rounded up the best deals for the end of the year.
AdWeek
Tools of the Trade: Jack McNamara of Publicis New York
Tools of the Trade is an AgencySpy feature to help highlight the many tools that help make advertising and marketing folks successful. The tools can be anything that helps you perform at your top form, from your favorite drafting table to your best software program to a lucky pen, a vintage typewriter or a pair of headphones.
AdWeek
Twitter Tweaks Eligibility Requirements for Community Notes
Twitter once again tweaked its Community Notes crowdsourced fact-checking initiative, which was hatched as Birdwatch in January 2021. The company said in a tweet, “In September, we began requiring that new contributors unlock the ability to write notes by first making valuable ratings. This increased average note quality so much that, today, we are retroactively requiring that all contributors meet these criteria in order to write notes.”
AdWeek
Resale Exploding Is Not an Automatic Win for the Climate
More people are buying pre-loved items as they make greener choices, but there’s a long way to go to fix the fashion industry’s climate ills. Between 2021 and 2022, brands’ adoption of resale grew by more than 300%, according to a report by resale platform thredUP, with dozens more apparel companies expanding their online stores to include used items in addition to new ones.
AdWeek
Hill Holliday Names Peter Nicholson Chief Creative Officer
Agency Hill Holliday has appointed Peter Nicholson as its new chief creative officer. He will oversee creative across the agency’s client roster, reporting to president Chris Wallrapp. Nicholson joins from Periscope, where he led the integrated agency as its first ever CCO, building it into a nationally-recognized shop with...
AdWeek
NBC Starting New Year Fresh With Brand Refresh
For NBC, the new year is bringing a new look. The company is in the midst of a brand refresh—subtly rolling out a new logo in the fall—and continuing the update with a new studio card/curtain raiser, a.k.a. the brandmark, animation and chimes that kick-off NBC programming. Viewers can see the curtain raiser debut during Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve special on Dec. 31.
AdWeek
Netflix Reportedly Cracking Down on Password Sharing in Early 2023
Netflix will crack down on password sharing starting in early 2023. The company has been looking into ways to stop password sharing over the past few months. Still, the changes will formally take effect in next year, as co-CEO Reed Hastings noted the streamer has waited too long on this issue, according to the Wall Street Journal.
