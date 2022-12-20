Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Suffers injury Friday
Nichushkin (lower body) will not return to Friday's tilt with Nashville, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports. Nichushkin logged 13:31 of ice time before exiting Friday's game. It's unclear if this injury is related to the ankle injury that already caused him to miss 17 games this season. The 27-year-old has 16 points through 15 games on the year.
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Not ready to return
Aho (lower body) won't play Thursday versus the Penguins, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports. Aho is considered to need more practice time before returning from his injury, so he should probably be considered doubtful for Friday's game versus the Flyers as well. With Aho missing a seventh straight game, Paul Stastny will continue to pick up extra playing time in a top-six role.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Will miss next two games
Oshie (upper body) won't play Thursday versus Ottawa or Friday against Winnipeg, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com. Oshie also missed Monday's 4-3 overtime victory against Detroit because of the injury. He has five goals and 11 points in 22 contests this season. The 35-year-old is likely to serve in a top-six role once he's healthy.
CBS Sports
Commanders' Chase Young: Finally ready for 2022 debut
Washington head coach Ron Rivera said Young (knee) will make his 2022 debut Saturday at San Francisco, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports. Though Rivera characterized Young as a "full go" for the Week 16 contest, the star defensive end will be on an unspecified pitch count to some degree while he plays in his first game in more than 13 months, per Jhabvala. After tearing the ACL and MCL in his right knee and rupturing his patellar tendon in late November of last year and undergoing surgery, Young was cleared to practice Nov. 2 and was then activated from the PUP list three weeks later. Despite being added back to the 53-man roster, Young proceeded to miss the Commanders' subsequent three games while he continued to slowly ramp up in practice, but he appears to have turned a corner in his recovery from the knee injury this week. His return this weekend in any capacity should provide a nice boost to the Washington pass rush.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Drew Smyly: Returns to Cubs
Smyly signed a two-year, $19 million contract with the Cubs on Thursday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. Smyly will return to Chicago for at least two more seasons after he declined a mutual option worth $10 million with the club earlier in the offseason. In 2022 -- his first season with the Cubs -- Smyly maintained a solid 3.47 ERA and 1.19 WHIP, though he was limited to 106.1 innings due to an oblique strain. According to Murray, Smyly's new deal also includes a mutual option worth $10 million for the 2025 campaign and it includes a $2.5 million buyout.
CBS Sports
Dansby Swanson was willing to take 'a lot less' money to stay with Braves, says GM Alex Anthopoulos
On Saturday, free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson agreed to terms with the Chicago Cubs on a seven-year pact worth $177 million. Swanson's deal is the second richest in Cubs franchise history, trailing only the eight-year, $184 million contract signed by outfielder Jason Heyward prior to the 2016 season. While Swanson is...
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Evan Engram: Late-season surge continues in win
Engram secured seven of eight targets for 113 yards in the Jaguars' 19-3 win over the Jets on Thursday night. Engram comfortably paced the Jaguars in receptions, receiving yards and targets, continuing what has been a remarkable late-season breakout. The veteran tight end now has two 100-yard efforts in the last three games, putting together an elite 26-337-2 line on 33 targets over that span. Given his emergence and the Jaguars' ongoing postseason push, Engram figures to once again play a critical role in a Week 17 road matchup against the Texans a week from Sunday.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Dawuane Smoot: Suffers apparent leg injury
Smoot was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury late in the fourth quarter of Thursday's 19-3 win over the Jets, Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL 92.5 FM Jacksonville reports. Smoot suffered a non-contact injury in the final moments of Thursday's win, so there was no official diagnosis...
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Closing in on 50 points
Kucherov notched a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Red Wings. Kucherov helped Brayden Point open the scoring just 1:29 into this one, but Detroit scored five of the next seven goals before Kucherov pulled the Lightning within one with 3:47 left in the third. While that's as close as Tampa Bay would get, Kucherov managed to add to what has been yet another spectacular campaign. His 49 points through 32 games are the fourth-most in the league.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Will Barton: Remains limited in win
Barton racked up six points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 113-110 victory over the Suns. Barton scored in double figures in each of his first three appearances after returning from a two-game absence, but he's now been held below 10 points in back-to-back games. He was also unable to generate much production in secondary categories Tuesday, as he had one of his worst fantasy performances of the season.
CBS Sports
Titans' Zach Cunningham: Activated from injured reserve
The Titans activated Cunningham (elbow) from injured reserve Friday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports. Cunningham missed five consecutive games while on injured reserve with an elbow injury and remained sidelined for a sixth straight contest Week 15 despite being designated to return. However, it appears he'll make his return to action Week 16 after being added to the active roster Friday. Across five appearances, the veteran linebacker has totaled 24 tackles and one pass defense.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Ready to go Week 16
Poyer (knee) was a full participant in practice Thursday and does not carry a game status ahead of Saturday's contest versus Chicago. Poyer started Week 16 with back-to-back DNPs due to an unspecified knee issue. However, he already said Wednesday that he plans to suit up and reprise his every-down role at safety versus the Bears, so it appears his lack of participation could have simply been a precautionary move by Buffalo. Poyer has recorded a team-high four interceptions despite playing only 10 games so far this season.
CBS Sports
Red Wings' David Perron: Gets three of top line's 10 points
Perron potted a goal and dished out two assists in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Lightning. Perron did most of his damage late as the Red Wings sealed the win with a pair of empty-netters. The veteran winger scored on the yawning cage with 2:33 remaining, then helped Michael Rasmussen do the same with 1:01 to go. Perron's line with Rasmussen and Dylan Larkin -- whose second-period goal Perron assisted on as well -- combined for five goals and 10 points as the Red Wings notched their first win since Dec. 6.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Wayne Gallman: Chance to make season debut
Seattle elevated Gallman to the active roster from the practice squad Friday ahead of Saturday's game against Kansas City, John Boyle of the team's official site reports. Gallman will have a chance to make his NFL debut after being elevated to Seattle's active roster for the first time this season. Kenneth Walker (ankle) and DeeJay Dallas (ankle) are both listed as questionable but on track to play, so Gallman figures to garner a depth role and may play primarily on special teams.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Friday
McCollum is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder due to right calf soreness. McCollum is coming off his season high in points and arguably his best overall game of the year. The Pelicans could be cautious with his injury, as Friday's matchup is the second night of a back-to-back. If McCollum is unable to suit up, Dyson Daniels, Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham will likely receive extended minutes.
CBS Sports
A Lakers' double-whammy? With Anthony Davis out, a tumble by LA could ultimately put Wembanyama in New Orleans
Did we jinx the Los Angeles Lakers? It's entirely possible. Two weeks ago, we argued that their recent improvement would likely prevent the New Orleans Pelicans from stealing Victor Wembanyama. And then on Friday, Anthony Davis suffered a foot injury that will keep him sidelined for at least a month. A more plausible explanation is that Davis played the entire second half and all of overtime in the that instant classic against the Celtics in the Lakers' previous game, or that he was simply the victim of bad luck, but given the reverse jinx this weekly feature placed on Killian Hayes, we can't rule out some sort of magical intervention.
CBS Sports
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Clear for Saturday
McCaffrey (knee) doesn't have a designation for Saturday's contest against the Commanders, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. McCaffrey has been operating under practice limitations for four weeks running, but his knee issue won't stop him from suiting up for yet another game day. He's been absolutely dialed in over the last three outings, averaging 24.3 touches for 145.7 yards from scrimmage per game while tallying four total TDs. McCaffrey will be aiming to keep up the hot stretch versus Washington's 12th-ranked run defense (111.6 yards per game).
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Sidelined indefinitely
Davis will be sidelined indefinitely due to a stress injury in his right foot. Davis had recaptured his previous form early in the 2022-23 campaign, posting 27.4 points and a career-high 12.1 rebounds per game over 33.4 minutes. However, the seemingly inevitable long-term injury has struck again. Davis has played no more than 40 games in either of the last two seasons and no more than 62 in any of the previous five, and he appears slated for another lengthy absence. While Davis is sidelined, look for Thomas Bryant, who has performed well in the starting center role of late, to maintain the spot.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable Friday
Murray (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports. Murray was sidelined for Tuesday's game against Memphis but was a full participant during Thursday's practice session that didn't include any live portions. He'll be re-evaluated after the Nuggets' shootaround Friday, but he'll have a chance to suit up against Portland.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Anthony Kay: Claimed by Cubs
Kay was claimed off waivers by the Cubs on Friday. After being designated for assignment by Toronto a week ago, Kay will now compete for a spot in the Cubs' bullpen. He spent most of 2022 sidelined with an injury and recorded a 5.40 ERA and 1.60 WHIP through 20 frames in Triple-A while he was healthy. Alfonso Rivas was designated for assignment as a corresponding move.
