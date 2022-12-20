Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresCalifornia State
4 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
This Los Angeles man is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
The Killer Donned a Santa Suit to Brutally Murder His Ex's Family on Christmas Eve in the Horrifying Covina MassacreYana BostongirlCovina, CA
Opinion: We Need To Fix The Mental Health Crisis In CaliforniaMatt LillywhiteCalifornia State
Boiling Point on the Way to Anaheim
The concept, which was founded in 2004 in Hacienda Heights, currently operates thirteen California locations
Photos: St. John Bosco football's 2022 Early Signing Day ceremony
Twelve seniors from St. John Bosco's national championship football team signed Letters of Intent on Wednesday during the first day of the Early Signing period
Losing the recruiting battle for Matayo Uiagalelei shows Lincoln Riley still has work to do at USC
Matayo Uiagalelei is one of the most highly-touted high school prospects in the country and was one of the few elite players who hadn’t at least verbally committed before Wednesday’s early signing day. The USC Trojans were in the running to land the No. 2 ranked edge rusher...
247Sports
Signing Day: USC football lands hard-hitting local safety Christian Pierce
The Trojans added another playmaker in the secondary during Wednesday’s National Signing Day in three-star Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) safety Christian Pierce. The big physical safety is another long-time Trojan commitment, locked in since the summer. He chose USC out of a final three with UCLA and Washington. “I like...
USC Trojans add 19 football recruits on Early National Signing Day 2022 (full list)
The USC Trojans added 19 high school football recruits from the class of 2023 in the early signing window concluding on Wednesday. Highlighting the Trojans’ recruiting class are quarterback and ESPN No. 1 overall player Malachi Nelson out of Los Alamitos High School and five-star wide receivers Zachariah Branch and Makai Lemon.
Woman killed in 8-vehicle Anaheim pileup crash
One person was killed and 10 others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Anaheim on Thursday afternoon. The major crash involved eight vehicles and happened at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Ball Road around 2:16 p.m., said Anaheim Police. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while 10 others were injured, said […]
Massive King Tide Waves To Strike California Coast
Here's when you can expect to see them.
10 injured, 1 dead after multi-vehicle crash in Anaheim
A fatal multi-vehicle crash in Anaheim has left one person dead and 10 people injured. Paramedics took one of the injured to the hospital. According to the Anaheim Police Department, the eight-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Ball Road at about 2:15 p.m. on Thursday. While one of the victims was hospitalized, the remaining others suffered only minor injuries.
NBC Los Angeles
An East LA Army Colonel Made It Home Just In Time for the Holidays
Many of the country's service members are often away from their families during the holidays. An East LA Army colonel knows that feeling all too well, but this year she's home right in time to celebrate Christmas with her loved ones. There are three generations of women in the Moreno...
foxla.com
Metrolink shuts down tracks after Amtrak train hits person
POMONA, Calif. - Metrolink has shut down several tracks in the Los Angeles area Wednesday after officials said an Amtrak train hit a person on the tracks. Cut Your Electric Bill by Using This Tiny Deviceenergysavingtools.com|. Metrolink has issued the following route updates for passengers traveling this morning:. Passengers riding...
thecapistranodispatch.com
California King Tides to Roll In for Holiday Weekend
Those visiting the coastline this holiday weekend should have their smartphones or digital cameras ready to snap photos, as the California King Tides are set to return. As part of its ongoing project to document the very high tides, the California Coastal Commission is once again asking the community to photograph the latest set of King Tides that are set to roll in on Dec. 23 and 24.
2urbangirls.com
Woman killed in eight-vehicle crash in Orange County
ANAHEIM – A woman died in a suspected DUI crash involving eight vehicles Thursday in Anaheim. The crash occurred about 2:15 p.m. at Magnolia Avenue and Ball Road, according to Anaheim police Lt. Shane Carringer. The identity of the fatal victim was not immediately released. Another victim with moderate...
Eater
The Saddest LA Restaurant Closures in 2022
Welcome to the Year in Eater 2022 — an annual tradition that looks back at the highs, lows, and in-betweens of Los Angeles’s restaurant scene. Today, LA’s finest food writers, editors, reporters, and a few select others with strong opinions share the saddest closures of the past year.
Teen suspected of DUI in 100 mph Yorba Linda crash charged with vehicular manslaughter
A teen suspected of driving under the influence and speeding when he struck a tree in Yorba Linda is facing multiple charges, including vehicular manslaughter, officials said Friday. The driver, identified as 19-year-old Noah Watson of Yorba Linda, was traveling at speeds of 100 mph in his Ford F-350 pickup when he hit the center […]
Multiple hikers, dogs rescued in icy conditions from Southern California trails, mountains
In separate incidents, several hikers and dogs got stuck and had to be rescued from icy conditions on Southern California trails this weekend.
USC accused of gaming, misrepresenting education school rankings: WSJ
The University of Southern California is facing a lawsuit that alleges the school intentionally misled U.S. News & World Report and prospective students, the Wall Street Journal reports. USC and a contractor, 2U, are accused of using information about USC’s Rossier School of Education and claiming it applied to the online programs offered by the […]
sanclementetimes.com
Councilmember James Assaulted Outside of San Clemente Home
Councilmember Gene James was taken to a hospital on Monday night, Dec. 19, after being assaulted with a skateboard outside of his San Clemente home, resulting in multiple facial injuries, the elected official confirmed to San Clemente Times. James, 68—who Sgt. Scott Steinle, public information officer for the Orange County...
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Sheriff's Department Mourns K9 Jack Killed in Gardena Standoff
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is mourning a department K-9 killed during a deadly standoff that went on for two days at a Gardena condo. The department shared of photo of K-9 Jack, who was shot and killed by a man holed up in the residence in the 1800 block of West 145th Street. The sheriff’s department dog and SWAT deputies entered the residence Thursday night and the man inside opened fire on Jack, the sheriff’s department said.
tribetribune.com
Frank says goodbye to FUHS
“Gangs getting out of control, helicopter cops flying over my parent’s house every day, constant drive-by shootings,” said campus supervisor Frank Ramirez, who grew up in Santa Ana. “The 80s and 90s were a rough time. It was tough coming home from work late at night because you never knew what to expect, you know?”
Brodard Express Heads to John Wayne
The concept will be a quick service outpost of the Fountain Valley institution
