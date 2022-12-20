Those visiting the coastline this holiday weekend should have their smartphones or digital cameras ready to snap photos, as the California King Tides are set to return. As part of its ongoing project to document the very high tides, the California Coastal Commission is once again asking the community to photograph the latest set of King Tides that are set to roll in on Dec. 23 and 24.

SAN CLEMENTE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO