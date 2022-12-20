ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

247Sports

Signing Day: USC football lands hard-hitting local safety Christian Pierce

The Trojans added another playmaker in the secondary during Wednesday’s National Signing Day in three-star Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) safety Christian Pierce. The big physical safety is another long-time Trojan commitment, locked in since the summer. He chose USC out of a final three with UCLA and Washington. “I like...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Woman killed in 8-vehicle Anaheim pileup crash

One person was killed and 10 others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Anaheim on Thursday afternoon. The major crash involved eight vehicles and happened at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Ball Road around 2:16 p.m., said Anaheim Police. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while 10 others were injured, said […]
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS LA

10 injured, 1 dead after multi-vehicle crash in Anaheim

A fatal multi-vehicle crash in Anaheim has left one person dead and 10 people injured. Paramedics took one of the injured to the hospital. According to the Anaheim Police Department, the eight-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Ball Road at about 2:15 p.m. on Thursday. While one of the victims was hospitalized, the remaining others suffered only minor injuries. 
ANAHEIM, CA
foxla.com

Metrolink shuts down tracks after Amtrak train hits person

POMONA, Calif. - Metrolink has shut down several tracks in the Los Angeles area Wednesday after officials said an Amtrak train hit a person on the tracks. Cut Your Electric Bill by Using This Tiny Deviceenergysavingtools.com|. Metrolink has issued the following route updates for passengers traveling this morning:. Passengers riding...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecapistranodispatch.com

California King Tides to Roll In for Holiday Weekend

Those visiting the coastline this holiday weekend should have their smartphones or digital cameras ready to snap photos, as the California King Tides are set to return. As part of its ongoing project to document the very high tides, the California Coastal Commission is once again asking the community to photograph the latest set of King Tides that are set to roll in on Dec. 23 and 24.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman killed in eight-vehicle crash in Orange County

ANAHEIM – A woman died in a suspected DUI crash involving eight vehicles Thursday in Anaheim. The crash occurred about 2:15 p.m. at Magnolia Avenue and Ball Road, according to Anaheim police Lt. Shane Carringer. The identity of the fatal victim was not immediately released. Another victim with moderate...
ANAHEIM, CA
Eater

The Saddest LA Restaurant Closures in 2022

Welcome to the Year in Eater 2022 — an annual tradition that looks back at the highs, lows, and in-betweens of Los Angeles’s restaurant scene. Today, LA’s finest food writers, editors, reporters, and a few select others with strong opinions share the saddest closures of the past year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

USC accused of gaming, misrepresenting education school rankings: WSJ

The University of Southern California is facing a lawsuit that alleges the school intentionally misled U.S. News & World Report and prospective students, the Wall Street Journal reports. USC and a contractor, 2U, are accused of using information about USC’s Rossier School of Education and claiming it applied to the online programs offered by the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
sanclementetimes.com

Councilmember James Assaulted Outside of San Clemente Home

Councilmember Gene James was taken to a hospital on Monday night, Dec. 19, after being assaulted with a skateboard outside of his San Clemente home, resulting in multiple facial injuries, the elected official confirmed to San Clemente Times. James, 68—who Sgt. Scott Steinle, public information officer for the Orange County...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA County Sheriff's Department Mourns K9 Jack Killed in Gardena Standoff

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is mourning a department K-9 killed during a deadly standoff that went on for two days at a Gardena condo. The department shared of photo of K-9 Jack, who was shot and killed by a man holed up in the residence in the 1800 block of West 145th Street. The sheriff’s department dog and SWAT deputies entered the residence Thursday night and the man inside opened fire on Jack, the sheriff’s department said.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
tribetribune.com

Frank says goodbye to FUHS

“Gangs getting out of control, helicopter cops flying over my parent’s house every day, constant drive-by shootings,” said campus supervisor Frank Ramirez, who grew up in Santa Ana. “The 80s and 90s were a rough time. It was tough coming home from work late at night because you never knew what to expect, you know?”
SANTA ANA, CA

