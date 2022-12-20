ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Renewable energy companies petition Texas Supreme Court to secure more taxpayer subsidies

By By Bethany Blankley | The Center Square contributor
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RzOGN_0jp83TSP00

(The Center Square) – Two renewable energy companies filed a brief with the Texas Supreme Court requesting the court require the Texas Comptroller’s Office to process all Chapter 313 applications it’s received to date. Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar says the move is a “frivolous” stunt.

Chapter 313 of the Texas Tax Code, which sunsets Dec. 31, allows school districts to offer large tax breaks for 10 years to renewable energy companies and other businesses. The school districts don’t directly “feel” the hefty financial losses because taxpayers subsidize the difference through sales and other state-collected taxes, the Texas Public Policy Foundation, which supported the program’s end, says. Taxpayers actually pay far more over time, reducing the value of their earnings, TPPF argues.

Had the legislature extended the program, the Texas Legislative Budget Board estimated it would have cost another $9.6 billion in “local school district revenue losses” between 2023 and 2049.

In 2019, the Republican majority in the state House overwhelmingly voted to extend Chapter 313 for another 10 years, from 2022 to 2032. The measure failed in the Senate, but bills to fund the program resurfaced again in 2021 and are expected to again in 2023.

“The Texas Legislature purposely did not renew the Chapter 313 program during the last legislative session, and the program is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2022,” Hegar said in a statement. “As a result, my office has received an extraordinary number of applications from companies seeking to secure an incentive under the current program.”

With the end of year deadline approaching, he said his office has “had the difficult task of managing a workload that has more than tripled in the last six months.”

Despite the extraordinary workload, his office took measures “to responsibly allocate the necessary resources to comply with the law,” Hegar said, noting his office certified more than 300 Chapter 313 projects this year alone.

“Despite receiving billions of dollars in property tax abatements over the life of the program and potentially billions more in approved incentives just this year, these companies and their attorneys are asking Texas taxpayers to shoulder even more despite the Legislature’s decision to discontinue the program.”

Stetson Renewables Holdings LLC and Ogallala Renewable Project LLC filed an 87-page petition with the court last week asking it to order Hegar’s office to expedite conducting and completing his reviews, extend the Dec. 31 deadline and hire third-party consultants, as needed, to complete the reviews.

The companies said the “Comptroller’s failure to perform his statutory obligations and issue Certificates is jeopardizing approximately $773,550,000 in proposed capital investments in Texas, $27,001,784 in projected incentives, and projected minimum tax and other payments of $29,676,6001 to the school districts.”

Hegar said that the legislature “could have provided express transition authority that would have allowed us to continue reviewing and approving applications after the first of the year so long as the applications were filed before the program's expiration date” but it intentionally did not do so.

He also said the petition was “a frivolous attempt to get the Texas Supreme Court to force my office to put even more resources toward the program in the final two weeks of its existence,” adding that his office “has fully complied with the law and will vigorously defend our position.”

Texas taxpayers have subsidized the wind industry to the tune of more than $19 billion between 2006 and 2019, The Center Square previously reported . Despite this, more than half of the wind turbines and their generators froze during Winter Storm Uri in 2021, contributing to power outages throughout Texas for more than a week.

Comments / 1

Related
The Center Square

Energy Dept. awards $68M incentive pay to three Hanford contractors

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Energy has announced the award of $68 million in incentive pay to three contractors for work done at the Hanford nuclear reservation in fiscal year 2022. The biggest money award goes to Washington River Protection Solutions, which has worked at the site’s tank farm since 2008. DOE reported that the company earned 87% of incentive pay this year. WRPC, which is owned...
New York Post

To restore order at the border, Democrats must fund enforcing the law, not handouts to cities and migrants

President Joe Biden inherited what his first Border Patrol chief called “arguably the most effective border security in” history. Operational control rapidly disintegrated, however, as Biden reversed nearly all of President Donald Trump’s successful border policies without implementing his own promised “guardrails” to prevent a wave of illegal entries. With Title 42 possibly ending this week, sanctuary-city mayors like Eric Adams are calling for federal aid for what’s expected to be an even bigger deluge. To restore order, taxpayers should demand the administration detain all illegal entrants — as the law already requires — and Congress pay for detention beds, not border-related handouts...
LOUISIANA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Texas Appeals Court Is FURIOUS That 'Civil Procedure' Won't Let Them Strike Down New Jersey Laws

See if you can plot this one out for your issue-spotter. Texas company files suit in Texas federal court against the state of New Jersey because New Jersey has a law against distributing blueprints for 3D printing guns in the state of New Jersey. Trial court in Texas dismisses the case based on the complete absence of even a colorable claim of jurisdiction.
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Californians are leaving says the Census

(The Center Square) - California leads the country in domestic net outward migration. California, the most populous state in the country, had the highest net outward domestic migration out of all 50 states in Fiscal Year 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. In that stretch, 343,230 more Americans moved out of California compared to those who moved into it.In that span, California had the second-largest population decline: 113,649 people. As of July 1, 2021, the state had 39,142,991 residents. The number fell to 39,029,342...
CALIFORNIA STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

California cuts rooftop solar net metering: An industry reacts

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) unanimously voted to approve Net Energy Metering 3.0 (NEM), slashing payments for excess solar production sent to the grid by 75%. CPUC voted to cut the average export rate in California from $0.30 per kWh to $0.08 per kWh, making the cuts effective on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

North Carolina town of Boone wants state high court review in sales tax case

(The Center Square) — Officials in Boone are asking the North Carolina Supreme Court to weigh in on a Watauga County sales tax system they claim is costing the town $2 million per year. The Town of Boone filed a petition for discretionary review with the high court this week that alleges Watauga County concocted an illegal "kickback scheme" when it switched how it distributes sales taxes in 2013. The...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
The Center Square

House Dems blast IRS for treatment of Trump’s taxes, call for legislation

(The Center Square) – Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee voted Tuesday to release copies of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns. They also released the results of an investigation into the Internal Revenue Service, arguing the federal tax-collecting agency was not stringent enough on the incumbent president. Democrats say the IRS failed to follow a standing policy to look into sitting presidents’ filings until the lawmakers began looking into it. ...
Washington Examiner

The welfare state is out of control, new study shows

A massive labor shortage continues to hamstring the economy, with millions more empty jobs than unemployed job-seekers. All the while, millions of people remain on the sidelines, with the labor force participation rate significantly below the pre-pandemic norm. Why are so many potential workers sitting idle while jobs need to be filled?
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Center Square

North Carolina residents to receive income tax cut starting on Jan. 1

(The Center Square) — North Carolinians will be able to keep more of their money in 2023 following a scheduled income tax reduction to start the New Year. The 2021 Appropriations Act approved by North Carolina lawmakers in November 2021 will cut the state's flat individual income tax rate from the current 4.99% to 4.75% starting Jan. 1. The law will further reduce the rate to 3.99% in 2027 and...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

AG Moody: ICE deposition video is evidence of Biden's immigration plan

(The Center Square) – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody made public an ICE training video obtained by her office as part of the litigation process in a lawsuit the state filed against the Biden administration in September. The partially redacted video, she said, is “evidence of President Joe Biden’s intentional destruction of the nation’s immigration system.” “Since day one of his administration, President Biden has purposefully broken down the structure...
FLORIDA STATE
AFP

US Supreme Court freezes removal of policy blocking migrants

The US Supreme Court halted Monday the imminent scrapping of a key policy used since Donald Trump's administration to block migrants at the southwest border, amid worries over a surge in undocumented immigrants. The administration of President Joe Biden had previously accepted a lower court ruling that Title 42 was no longer justified to block asylum seekers and other migrants.
ARIZONA STATE
qhubonews.com

People have shared their thoughts on President Biden delivering electric mail trucks, better air quality, and more affordable prices.

This week, President Biden delivered four major wins to advance our nation’s climate, environmental justice, and conservation goals while lowering energy costs for Americans. Using funding from the Inflation Reduction Act, the U.S. Postal Service announced an historic $9.6 billion investment to put 66,000 electric delivery trucks on the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Center Square

North Carolina state Supreme Court declines to hear challenge to Right to Farm Act

(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Supreme Court has declined to hear a case challenging amendments to the state’s Right to Farm Act that are designed to protect hog farmers from nuisance lawsuits. Justice Phil Berger, Jr. signed orders last week that denied discretionary review and dismissed a case brought by the Rural Empowerment Association for Community Help, N.C. Environmental Justice Community Action Network and Waterkeeper Alliance in 2019 against amendments to the farm act. ...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
33K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy