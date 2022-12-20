Read full article on original website
Related
UNCF 39th Annual Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball Raised $2.1M in Scholarship Support
It was a night to remember the generosity and goodwill support of attendees and sponsors of UNCF’s 39th annual Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball. “This year’s event was historic. It was record-breaking for UNCF Mayor’s Masked Balls generating the largest amount ever raised for this event. We far exceeded expectations by raising $2.1 million in scholarship support thanks to our awesome donors who love HBCUs,” said Justine Boyd, assistant vice president, Atlanta Region, UNCF. “I am enormously grateful for the outpouring of support for this legacy event, which brought together guests from around the nation. The excitement and enthusiastic support were simply amazing.”
claytoncrescent.org
Warming center at Sequoyah Middle in Riverdale
The Clayton County Board of Commissioners, in partnership with Clayton County Public Schools, opens a warming station for those in need due to anticipated inclement weather and freezing temperatures. Doors will open at the temporary warming station located at Sequoyah Middle School, 95 Valley Hill Rd., Riverdale, GA 30274 on Friday, December 23, 2022, at noon. The temporary warming station will remain open until Monday, December 26, 2022, at noon.
Driving Into History: Tom Houck drove MLK Jr., now gives history tours
Tom Houck morphed from a key activist in the civil rights movement to a political consultant, journalist, and talk show host. For his latest act, he's a civil rights tour guide.
Clayton County appoints Victor Hill pick as interim sheriff
Convicted felon Victor Hill appears to have gotten his wish on who would follow him as interim sheriff of Clayton County...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: Church’s Chicken fails with 56; Firepit earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta fast food restaurant is in some hot water this week! Church’s Chicken scored 56 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory on its last routine inspection. The report says there were dirty soda machine nozzles at the drive-thru window....
Clayton County needs permanent location for warming station, activist says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — As temperatures are expected to hit the teens or single digits overnight, Clayton County officials are teaming up with the Clayton County School District to make a middle school available as a warming station. A community activist in Clayton County says he’d like to see...
Slain father of 2, Riverdale mayor’s nephew remembered for kindness, selflessness
Casting a fishing rod into a metro Atlanta lake amid the occasional sound of splashing water against the humming of the ...
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘Not a white people thing’ | Students call for policy after teacher uses N-word
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Wednesday night, parents, students, school leaders and The Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights in Decatur held a community forum after a teacher used a racial slur in a classroom among students at Decatur High School. The students said there needs to...
BREAKING: Georgia Lands Another Transfer Wide Receiver
Dominic Lovett - the SEC's sixth-leading receiver - announced that he will be transferring to Georgia.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart discusses Georgia's 2023 signing class, names 2 areas of need that were addressed
As Georgia seeks to repeat as national champions with 2 more victories, the wins are also piling up on Early Signing Day. Georgia currently has the nation’s No. 2 overall spot for the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports. The star-studded cast is anchored by 5-star cornerback AJ Harris and also features 19 4-star prospects.
Pure Positivity: Restaurateur Ebony Austin Enlists Yandy Smith & ATL Mayor Andre Dickens To Bless Families For The Holidays
We’ve got some pure positivity to report and it involves ATLiens being gifted fully furnished homes, presents, and scholarships. Philanthropist, restaurateur, and community leader Ebony Austin alongside Ladonna Thomas of Kalisoul Events blessed more than 3,100 Atlanta area families during her annual toy drive. Every year, Austin through her Hiz Creations Foundation and her Nouveau […]
Report: Fired Georgia firefighter regretted extremist ties
Fired Georgia firefighter Hunter Forsyth regretted white extremist ties, report says. Episode exposed broader racial tensions within Coweta County Fire Department
People in Clayton County are up in arms over special ordinance
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — People are planning to flood a Clayton County board of commissioners meeting because they are upset with a specific ordinance that decides who represents you. Many people in Clayton County say the proposed ordinance is unconstitutional in that it supersedes state law. They plan to...
Clayton News Daily
New interim Clayton County sheriff sworn in
JONESBORO — Clayton County residents have a new interim sheriff. Chief Deputy Levon Allen, who was touted by former sheriff and convicted felon Victor Hill as the next sheriff of the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, was sworn in Thursday to lead the office. Allen was promoted to the...
DeKalb jury awards $160 million verdict after Underground Atlanta shooting deaths
A DeKalb County jury has awarded a $160 million verdict to the families of two men killed at an Underground Atlanta rap ...
saportareport.com
DeKalb parkland owner demolishes park entrance after protester arrests
The owner of DeKalb County parkland he obtained in a controversial land swap has demolished a park entrance and taken down trees in the wake of arrests of protesters who have long occupied the site. Plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging the swap as illegal are asking the court to grant...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old girl who disappeared
ATLANTA — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 13-year-old girl. According to the Clayton County Police Department, officers responded to a home in Hickory Blend Court in Atlanta on Wednesday after Nalani West disappeared from the house around 5:30 p.m.
18-year-old arrested at Atlanta airport in connection to 16-year-old shooting death
ATLANTA, Ga. — Police arrested an 18-year-old at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred in June. Ah’Traveon Van’Quavious Stephens faces felony murder and aggravated assault charges in Troup County. Authorities did not say where he was going at the airport when he was arrested.
WMAZ
Full coverage: Central Georgia Early Signing Day 2022
MACON, Ga. — 13WMAZ has a continuous, real-time story of Central Georgia athletes participating in Early Signing Day. The modern-day incarnation of this coveted date on the college football calendar launched in February 1982, after the College Football Association (along with high-profile coaches) successfully lobbied for a universal date for all NCAA football institutions.
Henry County Daily Herald
Lamar County man sentenced to life for murdering Locust Grove woman
MCDONOUGH — The Henry County District Attorney's Office announced a Barnesville man will spend life in prison for shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend at an Independence Day barbecue. Raphael Kelley, 22, entered a guilty plea in Henry County Superior Court to charges of malice murder and possession of a...
Comments / 0