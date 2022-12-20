ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Black Enterprise

UNCF 39th Annual Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball Raised $2.1M in Scholarship Support

It was a night to remember the generosity and goodwill support of attendees and sponsors of UNCF’s 39th annual Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball. “This year’s event was historic. It was record-breaking for UNCF Mayor’s Masked Balls generating the largest amount ever raised for this event. We far exceeded expectations by raising $2.1 million in scholarship support thanks to our awesome donors who love HBCUs,” said Justine Boyd, assistant vice president, Atlanta Region, UNCF. “I am enormously grateful for the outpouring of support for this legacy event, which brought together guests from around the nation. The excitement and enthusiastic support were simply amazing.”
ATLANTA, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Warming center at Sequoyah Middle in Riverdale

The Clayton County Board of Commissioners, in partnership with Clayton County Public Schools, opens a warming station for those in need due to anticipated inclement weather and freezing temperatures. Doors will open at the temporary warming station located at Sequoyah Middle School, 95 Valley Hill Rd., Riverdale, GA 30274 on Friday, December 23, 2022, at noon. The temporary warming station will remain open until Monday, December 26, 2022, at noon.
RIVERDALE, GA
Bossip

Pure Positivity: Restaurateur Ebony Austin Enlists Yandy Smith & ATL Mayor Andre Dickens To Bless Families For The Holidays

We’ve got some pure positivity to report and it involves ATLiens being gifted fully furnished homes, presents, and scholarships. Philanthropist, restaurateur, and community leader Ebony Austin alongside Ladonna Thomas of Kalisoul Events blessed more than 3,100 Atlanta area families during her annual toy drive. Every year, Austin through her Hiz Creations Foundation and her Nouveau […]
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

New interim Clayton County sheriff sworn in

JONESBORO — Clayton County residents have a new interim sheriff. Chief Deputy Levon Allen, who was touted by former sheriff and convicted felon Victor Hill as the next sheriff of the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, was sworn in Thursday to lead the office. Allen was promoted to the...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old girl who disappeared

ATLANTA — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 13-year-old girl. According to the Clayton County Police Department, officers responded to a home in Hickory Blend Court in Atlanta on Wednesday after Nalani West disappeared from the house around 5:30 p.m.
ATLANTA, GA
WMAZ

Full coverage: Central Georgia Early Signing Day 2022

MACON, Ga. — 13WMAZ has a continuous, real-time story of Central Georgia athletes participating in Early Signing Day. The modern-day incarnation of this coveted date on the college football calendar launched in February 1982, after the College Football Association (along with high-profile coaches) successfully lobbied for a universal date for all NCAA football institutions.
MACON, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Lamar County man sentenced to life for murdering Locust Grove woman

MCDONOUGH — The Henry County District Attorney's Office announced a Barnesville man will spend life in prison for shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend at an Independence Day barbecue. Raphael Kelley, 22, entered a guilty plea in Henry County Superior Court to charges of malice murder and possession of a...
LAMAR COUNTY, GA

