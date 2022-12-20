ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orleans County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
13 WHAM

Another Monroe County Children's Detention Center employee arrested, prompts investigation

Rochester, N.Y. — A second now-former staff member at the Monroe County Children's Detention Center (CDC) has been arrested. Gregory Bodine, 49, is charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child for an incident that happened Oct. 23 at the center's annex on East Henrietta Road in Brighton, against a juvenile who was in detention there.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Monroe County reaches bipartisan agreement on redistricting map

Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and the county Legislature have reached a bipartisan agreement on a redistricting plan. Officials say this will maximize voting opportunities in six majority-Black districts. The agreement comes after a split between Bello and three Democrats who sided with Republican lawmakers on...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Monroe County issues travel advisory

Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County residents are urged to avoid unnecessary travel as a winter storm moved into the area Friday morning. County Executive Adam Bello issued the advisory late Friday morning, warning of icy conditions, high winds with gusts of up to 60 mph, and downed power lines and trees.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Fallen West Webster firefighters remembered 10 years later

Webster, N.Y. — Photos, newspaper articles and memories of Tomasz Kaczowka, 19, and Mike Chiapperini, 43, fill the remembrance room at the West Webster Fire Department. The two volunteers were shot and killed 10 years ago on Christmas Eve, when a man shot at them while they responded to a fire on Lake Road.
WEBSTER, NY
13 WHAM

Thruway bans tandem & empty trucks ahead of winter storm in WNY

Tandem trucks, along with empty trucks and trailers, will be temporarily banned from using the New York State Thruway in Western New York as the region braces for a winter storm. Due to forecasted high winds, the ban will go into effect Friday at 6 a.m., between Exit 46 (Interstate...
HENRIETTA, NY
13 WHAM

Man shot on corner of Bay and 7th Street

Rochester, N.Y — A 27-year-old man was shot last night while inside a car at the intersection of Bay Street and 7th Street. The victim then drove to 6th Street where he waited for police while suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body. The man was then...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

City residents juggle boil-water advisory, impending winter storm

Rochester, N.Y. — The city is under a state of emergency, one day after a 123-year-old water main broke, creating a mess on Favor Street and the surrounding area. The emergency declaration Thursday came one day before the expected arrival of a winter storm. "This was an aging 36-inch...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Buffalo airport closed amid winter storm

Cheektowaga, N.Y. — The Buffalo Niagara International Airport closed Friday afternoon as a winter storm hammers Western New York ahead of the Christmas weekend. All evening flights into and out of the airport are cancelled. Travelers are advised to visit the airport's website for the latest information. Meanwhile, down...
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Winter weather slams WNY ahead of holiday weekend

Rochester, N.Y. — A fierce and frigid winter storm blasted the Rochester area Friday, with high wind gusts and rapidly plummeting temperatures resulting in power outages, downed trees and power lines, and messy conditions on the roads. Most flights at the Frederick Douglass Rochester International Airport were cancelled, and...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

One dead after crash on Norton Street

Rochester, N.Y. — One person is dead this morning after a vehicle struck a tree and caught fire on Norton Street. Police said the vehicle appeared to be westbound around 3 a.m. Wednesday when it went off the road. Officers found the driver dead in the vehicle. The driver's...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Town of Brighton sues energy company for millions

Brighton, N.Y. — It's a sustainable energy showdown in Brighton. Town Supervisor Bill Moehle said the town is suing so-called renewable energy company Source Power, which he said cost 10,000 Brighton customers more than $1 million in just six months. "In June of this year, June of 2022, without...
BRIGHTON, NY
13 WHAM

Local last-minute gift ideas

Rochester, N.Y. — Christmas Day is right around the corner, and if you have left your shopping until now, there is still time to find the perfect gift. USPS's deadline for shipping was December 14, so shipping anything for Christmas Day is no longer possible. However, there is still...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy