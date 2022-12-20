Read full article on original website
Ex-Monroe County Children's Detention Center employee disputes charges
Rochester, N.Y. — Gregory Bodine started his job at the Monroe County Children's Detention Center 11 months ago. He said he took pride in building good rapport with the juveniles he was supervising, even referring to some of them as "Nephew." "They called me 'Unc,'" Bodine said. "Every kid...
Another Monroe County Children's Detention Center employee arrested, prompts investigation
Rochester, N.Y. — A second now-former staff member at the Monroe County Children's Detention Center (CDC) has been arrested. Gregory Bodine, 49, is charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child for an incident that happened Oct. 23 at the center's annex on East Henrietta Road in Brighton, against a juvenile who was in detention there.
Monroe County reaches bipartisan agreement on redistricting map
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and the county Legislature have reached a bipartisan agreement on a redistricting plan. Officials say this will maximize voting opportunities in six majority-Black districts. The agreement comes after a split between Bello and three Democrats who sided with Republican lawmakers on...
Walmart in Henrietta reopens after investigation into threat involving 'suspicious device'
Henrietta, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a "vague threat" was made to the Walmart in Henrietta on Wednesday evening. Deputies say Walmart received a call from a person, threatening the store with a "suspicious device." Once there, officers decided to evacuate and close the...
Monroe County issues travel advisory
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County residents are urged to avoid unnecessary travel as a winter storm moved into the area Friday morning. County Executive Adam Bello issued the advisory late Friday morning, warning of icy conditions, high winds with gusts of up to 60 mph, and downed power lines and trees.
Fallen West Webster firefighters remembered 10 years later
Webster, N.Y. — Photos, newspaper articles and memories of Tomasz Kaczowka, 19, and Mike Chiapperini, 43, fill the remembrance room at the West Webster Fire Department. The two volunteers were shot and killed 10 years ago on Christmas Eve, when a man shot at them while they responded to a fire on Lake Road.
RPD, Save Rochester deliver toys, food to families impacted by gun violence
Rochester, N.Y. — Sharing the true spirit of giving in Rochester. On Wednesday, the Rochester Police Department teamed up with Save Rochester to deliver toys and food to family members of victims of gun violence. Last week, the folks at Save Rochester wrapped the toys rang bells at Lori’s...
Thruway bans tandem & empty trucks ahead of winter storm in WNY
Tandem trucks, along with empty trucks and trailers, will be temporarily banned from using the New York State Thruway in Western New York as the region braces for a winter storm. Due to forecasted high winds, the ban will go into effect Friday at 6 a.m., between Exit 46 (Interstate...
Man shot on corner of Bay and 7th Street
Rochester, N.Y — A 27-year-old man was shot last night while inside a car at the intersection of Bay Street and 7th Street. The victim then drove to 6th Street where he waited for police while suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body. The man was then...
Rochester students voice their opinions on important topics during 'Project Soapbox'
Rochester, N.Y. — High school students in Rochester got the chance to share what matters most to them on Wednesday. "Project Soapbox" allows students from Northeast College Prep to deliver speeches on topics they're passionate about. Students researched their topics, then condensed their thoughts into a two-minute speech for...
City residents juggle boil-water advisory, impending winter storm
Rochester, N.Y. — The city is under a state of emergency, one day after a 123-year-old water main broke, creating a mess on Favor Street and the surrounding area. The emergency declaration Thursday came one day before the expected arrival of a winter storm. "This was an aging 36-inch...
Buffalo airport closed amid winter storm
Cheektowaga, N.Y. — The Buffalo Niagara International Airport closed Friday afternoon as a winter storm hammers Western New York ahead of the Christmas weekend. All evening flights into and out of the airport are cancelled. Travelers are advised to visit the airport's website for the latest information. Meanwhile, down...
Rochester City School District cancels school for Thursday due to water main break
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District has announced schools and buildings will be closed on Thursday due to the water main break impacting much of the city. All school-related activities are also canceled. Rochester City School District staff are not expected to report. No transportation will be...
Winter weather slams WNY ahead of holiday weekend
Rochester, N.Y. — A fierce and frigid winter storm blasted the Rochester area Friday, with high wind gusts and rapidly plummeting temperatures resulting in power outages, downed trees and power lines, and messy conditions on the roads. Most flights at the Frederick Douglass Rochester International Airport were cancelled, and...
City announces state of emergency due to water main break, anticipated winter weather
Rochester, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans declared a state of emergency for the city Thursday, after a burst pipe caused a water main break Wednesday night that led to a boil-water advisory for much of the city. Evans said the declaration is out of an abundance of caution, with...
One dead after crash on Norton Street
Rochester, N.Y. — One person is dead this morning after a vehicle struck a tree and caught fire on Norton Street. Police said the vehicle appeared to be westbound around 3 a.m. Wednesday when it went off the road. Officers found the driver dead in the vehicle. The driver's...
Town of Brighton sues energy company for millions
Brighton, N.Y. — It's a sustainable energy showdown in Brighton. Town Supervisor Bill Moehle said the town is suing so-called renewable energy company Source Power, which he said cost 10,000 Brighton customers more than $1 million in just six months. "In June of this year, June of 2022, without...
Local last-minute gift ideas
Rochester, N.Y. — Christmas Day is right around the corner, and if you have left your shopping until now, there is still time to find the perfect gift. USPS's deadline for shipping was December 14, so shipping anything for Christmas Day is no longer possible. However, there is still...
Canceled flights at Rochester airport, travel advisories on the roads during winter storm
The winter storm interrupted many plans for holiday travel. A travel advisory is in place in Monroe County and many surrounding counties. Many flights were canceled across the country. In Rochester, by Friday evening, no flights were coming in or out. Cancellations were already starting to decorate the list of...
Iron Smoke Distillery welcoming the holidays with fundraisers and Claudia Hoyser
Fairport, NY — If you are looking for the best music and whiskey this holiday season, you do not have to go much further than Iron Smoke Distillery in Fairport. The venue opened in 2011 and quickly became the best place to catch a show and a cocktail. This...
