K99

See inside the Curious World of Colorado’s Amish

When you think of the Amish, you see images of long, bushy beards, suspenders, horse-drawn buggies, etc. However, as far as geographic areas in which the Amish are most well-known, Colorado is far from the first place you think of. However, it may surprise you that Colorado does, in fact,...
COLORADO STATE
1037theriver.com

Check Out Entire Neighborhood Eerily Abandoned in Colorado

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. You hear about abandoned buildings or abandoned homes, even abandoned businesses all the time, but it's seldom you come across an entire neighborhood that has been abandoned.
COLORADO STATE
kubcgold.com

The World’s Largest Outdoor Marijuana Retail Farm is In Colorado

Since legalizing the sale and possession of recreational marijuana in 2012, the cannabis industry in Colorado has grown in epic proportions. Because of this, simple economics says that in order for the industry to thrive in the Centennial State, there must be enough supply to meet the demand. Luckily, Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
1037theriver.com

Dangerous Road: 10 Things To Know About Colorado’s Wolf Creek Pass

Under the right circumstances, just about any Colorado road could be dangerous, but Wolf Creek Pass is near the top of the list. A variety of factors can make a particular road hazardous. A road could be especially narrow with minimal shoulders on either side. A curvy, winding road can be dangerous - especially under the darkness of night, or when it is snow-packed and covered with ice. Add unfamiliarity with the road to the mix - and there is potential for disaster.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Check Out Light Up NoCo 2022 Winner and Highlights

And thanks to Visit Loveland, Winter Wonderlights at Chapungu Sculpture Park, Foundry Wonderlights and Loveland Light Trail, and Townsquare Media, one family has some extra cold hard cash to warm their stocking. Each year, Townsquare Media Northern Colorado and its family of radio stations seek to celebrate the lights of...
LOVELAND, CO
Vail Daily

Living with the lions: In winter especially, mountain lions are all around us, even if we can’t see them

As snow blankets the Vail Valley, evidence of all four-legged residents is captured in soft footprints across the white landscape. Hooves of many shapes and sizes appear, sometimes in abundant swirls, indicating the presence of entire herds of deer and elk. Where such activity is visible, the proximity of another four-legged neighbor is inevitable. Mostly invisible, mountain lions are sometimes lurking just a couple dozen yards away. Most of the time, we never know it.
VAIL, CO
94.3 The X

Need An Excuse Letter For Your Boss For This Weeks Colorado Weather?

Colorado is set to have its coldest day in over 30 years this week. How can you get out of work or school? We can help you out with that. Sort of... Get ready, because it's gonna be cold outside this Thursday in Colorado. Like, really cold. The coldest day in Colorado in over three decades kind of cold. The high will be 1 degree, and the low will be negative 20. Nope, you didn't misread that. It's been 32 years since we've had temps that cold and people seem to be pretty concerned with the sudden drop in temps.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Former owner of Tattered Cover passes away

DENVER — The former long-time owner of Tattered Cover has died. Joyce Meskis, 80, passed away Thursday surrounded by her family, Tattered Cover tweeted Friday night. Meskis bought the store in September 1974 when it was a 950-square foot space with two employees. In her 41 years of leading the store, Meskis built Tattered Cover into Colorado's largest independent bookstore and a beloved institution.
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

Colorado’s Casa Bonita Finally Set To Re-Open after 3 Years. So Exciting

After what feels like forever without Colorado's famous Casa Bonita, we finally know when to expect its grand re-opening. We can't wait. Formerly part of an entertainment restaurant chain, which began in Oklahoma City in 1968, the now famous Casa Bonita opened its doors in Denver, Colorado, in 1973. Through various ownership changes over the years, the Denver restaurant continued to operate until the coronavirus pandemic of 2020 forced the restaurant to close its doors. From there, Casa Bonita eventually filed for bankruptcy in April of 2021, and the future of this historic landmark looked extremely bleak. Until two fellas from "South Park, Colorado," came along to save the day.
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

94.3 The X

94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943thex.com

