Vet Expert Reminds Pet Owners it Is 'Not Safe' for Pets to Drink Christmas Tree Water

Veterinarian Dr. Audrey Wystrach offers her tips on how to keep your pets safe around, tinsel, Christmas trees, poinsettias, and more It's early December, which means — aside from early decorators — many are starting to put up their holiday decor, including Christmas trees. A Christmas tree adds a festive flair to any home but can also bring added issues for pet owners. Cats and dogs are often curious about new things, and brightly lit, ornament-covered, present-surrounded trees are no exception. To help pet parents enjoy their holiday...
MLive.com

Pet tents and teepees for home, travel

Are you a pet parent with holiday travel plans and need a portable play area for your fur babies? Amazon has pet tents and teepees for home and travel. Take your pets on family vacations in style, whether it’s to the beach, campsite, or another family member’s home. Shop at Amazon for deals to make pets cozy. Discover durable tents and flexible teepees with soft pillows and collapsible carrying cases. Save on foldable cat and dog carriers. Get pop up portable play pens and more. Discover deals on play areas with enclosures, sun shelters and anti-escape mesh. Shop Amazon, and get fast, free shipping and free returns with Amazon prime.
PYMNTS

Chewy Says Pet Owners Want Convenient Delivery of Essential Items

Pet owners are paring back on nonessentials but boosting their purchases of the basics. Online pet product supplier Chewy reported Thursday (Dec. 8) that its 14.5% year-over-year growth in net sales during the quarter ended Oct. 30 was driven by non-discretionary products like food and healthcare. At the same time, it saw a 5% decline in discretionary hard goods like beds, toys, crates and leashes.
Elite Daily

Your Dog Can Get A Free Santa Photo At PetSmart This December

The holidays are all about spending time with your loved ones, including the four-legged members of your family — aka your dogs. Some ways that people are including their pups into their seasonal celebrations this year include opening dog treat Advent calendars or dressing them up in adorably festive sweaters. Plus, PetSmart’s free Santa photos for dogs this December will ensure your fur baby gets the perfect howliday card photo.
petsplusmag.com

Pet Health Startup MySimplePetLab Receives $5M in Funding

MySimplePetLab, a startup company that sells home testing kits for pets, has received funding led by the Mars Companion Fund. The Series A round also had participation from founding investors Jeff Cowan and Jeremy Friese, MD, according to a press release. “With our new funding, we are hyper focused on...

