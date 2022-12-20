Read full article on original website
One Christmas Eve, a North Carolina family came home to find a creature was stirring: their dog, who had eaten a homemade decorative snowman. The hound mix, Indiana, was not feeling merry and bright. Instead, she was surrounded by scattered bits of fabric and rice while pacing and drooling, according to her owner, Dr. Jessica Taylor, a veterinarian.
Veterinarian Dr. Audrey Wystrach offers her tips on how to keep your pets safe around, tinsel, Christmas trees, poinsettias, and more It's early December, which means — aside from early decorators — many are starting to put up their holiday decor, including Christmas trees. A Christmas tree adds a festive flair to any home but can also bring added issues for pet owners. Cats and dogs are often curious about new things, and brightly lit, ornament-covered, present-surrounded trees are no exception. To help pet parents enjoy their holiday...
The City of Southport has received a $141,000 grant via the NC Coastal Management Program for an ADA-accessible kayak launch. Port City honors lives lost in Pearl Harbor attacks 81 years later.
Are you a pet parent with holiday travel plans and need a portable play area for your fur babies? Amazon has pet tents and teepees for home and travel.
While searching for a Chow Chow puppy online, Stacey Johnson fell into a scam costing her more than $1,600.
Pet owners are paring back on nonessentials but boosting their purchases of the basics. Online pet product supplier Chewy reported Thursday (Dec. 8) that its 14.5% year-over-year growth in net sales during the quarter ended Oct. 30 was driven by non-discretionary products like food and healthcare. At the same time, it saw a 5% decline in discretionary hard goods like beds, toys, crates and leashes.
The holidays are all about spending time with your loved ones, including the four-legged members of your family — aka your dogs. Some ways that people are including their pups into their seasonal celebrations this year include opening dog treat Advent calendars or dressing them up in adorably festive sweaters. Plus, PetSmart’s free Santa photos for dogs this December will ensure your fur baby gets the perfect howliday card photo.
Pets for The Elderly program is trying to help keep animals with seniors longer by helping pay for food and veterinary services.
This vacuum’s powerful suction and anti-hair wrap brushbar are ready to tackle pet hair — and at only $399.99 it's a total bargain
MySimplePetLab, a startup company that sells home testing kits for pets, has received funding led by the Mars Companion Fund. The Series A round also had participation from founding investors Jeff Cowan and Jeremy Friese, MD, according to a press release. “With our new funding, we are hyper focused on...
