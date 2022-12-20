Read full article on original website
Delaware to close Curative COVID-19 test sites
Delaware’s COVID-19 testing partner Curative Inc. will not renew its contract with the state when it expires in two weeks. Wednesday, Dec. 28 will be the last day for Curative test site collection. Other Curative sites, such as the one located at the University of Delaware, have already closed. The last day for Curative testing at Delaware State Service Centers ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
Delaware braces for a surge in COVID, other illnesses following the holidays
While Delawareans may be used to navigating the holiday season during a pandemic, this year may prove to be different. COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Delaware and across the country, and the weeks after the holidays are likely to worsen those numbers. Dr. Rick Hong, Interim Director of...
Here’s how Del. hospitals focus on underserved communities
TidalHealth Nanticoke purchased mobile medical vans to take healthcare services to hard-to-reach communities. Beebe Healthcare started a monkeypox vaccination program for the LGBTQ+ community at the beach. ChristianaCare created a new wellness and psychotherapy center for transgender patients. These are just a few of the initiatives highlighted in the Delaware Healthcare Association’s “Health Equity Report,” which details ways state hospitals ... Read More
WBOC
DE to Issue Monthly Emergency Benefits Dec. 23 To SNAP Households, Eligible TANF and General Assistance Households
The Delaware Division of Social Services will issue emergency benefits for December to eligible households as part of the State’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. Benefits will be issued as part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and two cash assistance programs – Temporary Assistance...
Constables: What are they; why so many are being hired
Christina School District is the latest Delaware district to hire constables to help ensure student safety, a trend that has been spreading statewide. Since the start of the school year, Christina has hired three at the elementary level. School board member Don Patton expects Superintendent Dan Shelton to push for constables at secondary schools next. “I’m against that and I’m ... Read More
WMDT.com
Delaware government offices closed Friday
DELAWARE – Governor John Carney announced on Thursday that all State of Delaware Government Offices will be closed on Friday, December 23rd, in recognition of the dedicated work of Delaware’s public servants. “This time of year, I am especially grateful for the dedicated work of our public servants....
WBOC
Delaware State Offices, Courthouses to Close Friday
DELAWARE- Delaware State Offices and courthouses will be closed Friday ahead of the holiday weekend and severe weather forecast. Gov. John Carney says the only exception will be the state's three 24-hour Justice of the Peace Courts (Court 11, Court 7, and Court 3). State Courts will also be closed...
WBOC
DMV Adds Online Self-Certification for CDL Drivers
DOVER, Del. - A new online self-certification option for commercial driver licenses is available on the DMV's website. The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles made the announcement on Dec. 22. CDL drivers interested in submitting their Medical Examiner’s Certificate online can now do so by logging on to their myDMV account.
WBOC
First Comprehensive Wild Turkey Study to Begin in Maryland
MARYLAND- The first comprehensive study of wild turkeys will kick off in January in Maryland. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says the 3-year research project aims to answer many questions about factors potentially impacting turkey populations. “Wild turkeys are an important game bird in Maryland,” Wildlife and Heritage...
WBOC
We Find Out How Delaware Electric Cooperative Is Working To Get Members Some Refunds
With new leadership comes a wave of savings, that's what Delaware Electric Cooperative has in store this season. We learn how thousands of members are receiving refunds in December.
Delaware’s minimum wage to rise again Jan. 1
Delaware’s minimum wage earners will get a 12% raise in the new year. The state’s lowest legal salary for most industries is set to increase on Jan. 1 from $10.50 to $11.75 per hour. The wage hike is the second in a four-part incremental increase that will reach $15 per hour by 2025. Last year, the minimum wage went from ... Read More
delawaretoday.com
Shop Crystals, Tarot and More at Delaware’s Metaphysical Shops
Mandie’s Magical Marketplace in Wilmington. Photo by Sydney Livingston. As metaphysical practices gain mainstream popularity, Delaware’s experts are opening shops across the First State to meet the demand. The information age has led to acceptance and understanding for many different subcultures and groups, including those in tune with...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware remembers those who died while experiencing homelessness
Community members gathered at the Hope Center on the longest night of the year to observe National Homeless Persons’ Remembrance Day. The national holiday was created to honor those who lost their lives while experiencing homelessness, as well as raise awareness of the trauma that unstable housing inflicts on people.
Cape Gazette
Delaware's rush to ban gasoline and diesel vehicles is misguided
By 2035, all new passenger cars, trucks and SUVs sold in Delaware will be required to be zero-emission vehicles. That is the goal of regulations the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control aims to adopt. Last March, Gov. John Carney directed DNREC to promulgate regulations to implement California’s Advanced...
WBOC
Delaware Encourages Christmas Trees Recycling After Holidays
DELAWARE- Delawareans are encouraged to recycle their real Christmas trees after the holidays to help keep them out of state landfills. The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control says tree can be recycled at any of the yard waste recycling sites throughout the state. Tree mulch is great for helping conserve and enhance First State soil by sequestering carbon that both fertilizes the soil and helps it retain moisture.
WBOC
Judge William Carpenter Jr. to Retire from Delaware Superior Court
DELAWARE- The most senior judicial officer on the Delaware Superior Court announced he will be stepping down after three decades on the Superior Court bench. The Honorable William C. Carpenter, Jr., will be retiring on Dec. 31, 2022, after nearly 30 years as a Superior Court judge. “While it is...
Cape Gazette
Opposition grows against Delaware plan for zero-emission vehicles
Opponents to the state plan that would end the sale of new gasoline-powered cars in Delaware by 2035 outnumbered those in favor about 4-to-1 during a Dec. 13 public workshop on the proposal. “I’m against following anything that California is doing because I feel they are a failure with their...
abovethelaw.com
Delaware Disclosure Dance
For what seems like the entire past month, all eyes in the patent litigation world have been on Delaware. In particular, on the events transpiring in the courtroom of Chief Judge Colm Connolly. So far, we have seen a number of blockbuster hearings, a series of mandamus petitions to the Federal Circuit, a long explanatory opinion by the court, and at least one recent threat of sanctions against counsel. What is especially interesting about the pending developments is that two very different types of patent assertion approaches are implicated, even as the issues at hand revolve around the court’s focus on making sure that patent litigants comply with the more robust disclosure requirements recently enacted in cases pending before it. Behind that effort is the court’s interest in harmonizing disclosure requirements with those already in place in other district courts, including in New Jersey. While Connolly’s new standing orders include a revised approach to patent case scheduling, as well as new disclosure requirements around litigation funding, it has been the changes to Rule 7.1 disclosures that have led to the recent drama roiling the patent litigation world.
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware's coldest night since 2019 expected as flash freeze hits region
An Arctic cold front which brought a dusting of frozen precipitation to some parts of Delaware has left behind the coldest airmass in over three years just days before Christmas. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Chill advisory for Friday night, as temperatures are expected to fall to between...
WBOC
Woodland Ferry Closed Week After Christmas
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Delaware's Department of Transportation has announced the closure of the Woodland Ferry during the week following Christmas. DelDOT announced the ferry will not operate from Monday, December 26th through Monday, January 2nd. Normal operations of the Woodland Ferry will resume at 7:00am on Tuesday, January 3rd.
