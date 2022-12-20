ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beachfront hotel in New England lands on list of best resort destinations in world

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
WESTERLY, Rhode Island — A beachfront hotel in New England is gaining global recognition after landing on a list of the very best resort destinations in the world.

Condé Nast Traveler recently released its “The Best Hotels and Resorts in the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean: The Gold List 2023,″ which was assembled by global editors in seven cities across three continents.

In the report, the magazine wrote, “Consider the Gold List the answer to the question our editors get asked more than any other: What are your favorite places to stay? Our 29th annual collection, passionately selected by our international team, reveals which seaside resort we return to every August.”

The list is made up of an array of stunning locations from Vancouver to Antigua to Hawaii to Florida to the affluent coastal neighborhood of Watch Hill in Westerly, Rhode Island.

The Ocean House in Watch Hill was named to Condé Nast’s Gold List for the second time since 2018, gaining praise for its luxurious accommodations and amenities.

In a review of Watch Hill, a Condé Nast editor wrote, “Since opening its big wooden doors on the remote Watch Hill in 1868, Ocean House has remained resolutely committed to a version of hospitality that simply makes people feel good. For all the resort’s plush surroundings, it is the thoughtful, personal, easy service that keeps this grande dame top of mind year-round.”

