3 News Now
Cracker Barrel waitresses receive generous $1,000 tip
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WMAR) — Barb Harris wanted to give back this holiday season. She rounded up 24 people to have breakfast at a Cracker Barrel in Maryland. They met at 10 a.m. on Monday to eat grits, apples, eggs and pancakes. When the check arrived, everyone reached for...
3 News Now
Overnight Snow, Wind, And Brutal Cold
Snow totals will be around 3-6 inches in Omaha, western Iowa, and parts of northwest Missouri... although Omaha likely ends up on the lower end of that range. Totals will be smaller as you head west. Cities from Lincoln, Valley, Fremont, and Tekamah will see 2-3 inches. Northeast Nebraska will see between a dusting up to 2 inches.
3 News Now
High-tech highways could pave way for more autonomous vehicles on roads
FAIRFAX, Va. — America's interstate highways stretch across 47,000 miles of the country, but one stretch of interstate is unlike any other in the nation. "This is the first of our vision,” said Alberto Gonzalez, president and CEO of Cintra U.S., which is installing new technology at highway interchanges along miles of I-66 in Virginia.
