Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
Thousands without power in Charlotte thanks to Arctic blastMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Oldest Charlotte, NC Restaurant Is For SaleMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Michael Jordan's Hornets are heavily criticized by a rival NBA team.FYF Sports Debates PodcastCharlotte, NC
Related
CATS shares results of assessment, looks at changes for 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials from the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) presented an assessment report of the agency to improve its efficiency and effectiveness on Friday. This comes after city manager Marcus Jones shared with the Charlotte City Council several challenges the agency is facing. “The goal of this...
Copycat King's College website encouraging students to apply, pay fee and share personal information
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — King's College closed its doors for good in Charlotte more than four years ago, but that hasn't stopped someone from creating a copycat website that's encouraging potential "students" to apply, pay a fee and hand over their personal information. The college, which dissolved in 2018 due...
WCNC
More people are choosing 55+ communities
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 55+ communities seem to be springing up everywhere these days. Have you ever wondered what these neighborhoods have to offer, and if they might be a good fit for you or your loved ones? Today, Teresa Parker, a Nurse Care Manager with RN4U, stopped by Charlotte today to discuss these communities.
WCNC
Good-bye to free returns? Somewhat
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s the season of giving, but a few days from now, it'll be the season of sending stuff back. If you end up returning a gift or two this year, be prepared to pay a return fee. According to CNBC, around 60% of retailers said...
1 dies in Christmas morning homicide in University City area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in the University City area. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. On Sunday around 8 a.m., CMPD responded to a call to assist Medic on Beard Road near...
With high numbers of RSV, the flu and COVID-19 and pediatric medication shortages, here are some options for relief
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Coughs and colds are crushing Christmas cheer. Many people are home sick for the holidays as a triple threat of viruses continues to spread. RSV, the flu and COVID-19 are infecting people across the country and in the Carolinas. And now, there’s not enough medicine to...
Section of South Boulevard closed by downed power lines
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A busy section of South Boulevard is shut down due to downed power lines near Charlotte's South End neighborhood. The Charlotte Fire Department said South Boulevard is shut down between Scaleybark Road and Briarbend Drive, near the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library. More than 12,000 Duke Energy customers in...
Thousands without power across Charlotte as Arctic blast brings dangerously cold air
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 160,000 people in North Carolina and South Carolina are without electricity as high winds from the Arctic blast took down trees and power lines Friday morning. Some areas in Charlotte saw gusts up to 62 mph Friday morning. As of 1:15 p.m., nearly 12,000...
WCNC
Combatting loneliness during the holidays
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Loneliness during the holidays can be tough, impacting people of all ages. To truly understand loneliness we asked Therapist Jackie Greco to define it. Greco says in it's most basic form, loneliness is a feeling that can impact people in a variety of ways, there are varying degrees, and people may express it differently.
WCNC
CMPD investigating a homicide near the SouthPark Mall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in the Providence Division. One person is dead and police have taken a person of interest into custody. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Just before 4 a.m. on Christmas...
1 killed in crash on I-85 in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 85 in west Charlotte Friday morning, officials confirmed. The right shoulder on the southbound side of I-85 is closed in the area near Glenwood Drive (Exit 35) due to the crash, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Residents evacuated from Matthews senior living center after flooding
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Residents who live at a Matthews senior apartment community are relocating Saturday night after an apparent water main break tied to freezing temperatures. Family members reached out to WCNC Charlotte earlier in the evening to share loved ones at the Holiday Willow Grove off Idlewild Road were evacuated from the complex due to flooding. A spokesperson for Holiday by Atria, which manages the community, confirmed further details.
WCNC
Tips for avoiding Christmas toy injuries
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Once all the gifts have been opened, many kids will want to play with their new toys. But doctors warn injuries like cuts, fractures and sprains are common this time of year. According to the Children’s Safety Network, between 2015 and 2018, more than 1 million kids were treated for a toy related injury in the emergency room.
WCNC
Get ready for Couch Yoga
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In Today’s workout we want you to do something a little different from the Yoga norm. We want you to replace your yoga mat with your couch. If you’re on your couch stay there because you are ready for our yoga coach. Kara McConaghy,...
WCNC
Graupel falls in the Carolinas during frigid temperature change
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As a cold front moved across the Carolinas causing a sudden drop in temperatures Friday, some WCNC viewers north of Charlotte observed wintry precipitation in the form of what is called graupel. Graupel is soft, small, white pellets formed when supercooled water droplets (at a temperature...
WCNC
The battle over screen time rages on!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A common problem among households is the fight that parents have with their kids over screen time. Here with more is Cognitive Specialist and Parenting Coach, Beatrice Moise. "Screen time" is a term used for activities done in front of a screen, such as watching TV,...
WCNC
Silent Night
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we head into the holidays, we at The Charlotte Today Show wanted to wish you a very Merry Christmas. We also thought since we both play instruments, flute and saxophone, that we would perform the Classic Christmas song Silent Night. We hope you like it...
Comments / 0