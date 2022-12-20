Read full article on original website
Alabama Football: Highest-rated Tide class ever might get better
What happened on Wednesday and finished up (for now) early Thursday evening was the most highly rated Alabama Football Signing Class – ever. Based on the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings, the Crimson Tide is No. 1 for the 2023 class at 328.97. That calculation is for 28 signees, including the Crimson Tide’s most recent, Desmond Ricks.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama OL Amari Kight announces transfer commitment
Alabama offensive lineman Amari Kight has found a new football home. Kight announced on Friday that he will be transferring to UCF this season after entering the transfer portal back on Dec. 5. Kight has now become the second member of the Crimson Tide to join head coach Gus Malzahn...
tdalabamamag.com
6-foot-5 transfer TE CJ Dippre to choose between two CFB powerhouses
CJ Dippre is ready to announce his transfer destination after departing from Maryland and entering the transfer portal. Dippre will choose between Alabama and Ohio State Tuesday. Alabama hosted the Maryland transfer for an official visit earlier this month. He earned an offer from the Crimson Tide during that visit....
tdalabamamag.com
Pete Golding versus Colin Klein is the biggest Sugar Bowl matchup
People mainly think about athletes on the field in discussing matchups, but the biggest storyline for the Allstate Sugar Bowl between Alabama and Kansas State will come down to the coordinators. Pete Golding, the Crimson Tide’s defensive coordinator, matches wits against Colin Klein. As a Kansas State alum, Klein...
Twitter reacts to Alabama's Early Signing Period recruiting title
Alabama wrapped up the Early Signing Period, putting together the highest-rated class the program has ever signed. In all, Bama is bringing in seven 247Sports Composite five-star recruits to the Capstone next season, as Bama has reloaded in a big way. Here's a look at some of the social media...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama’s defense has challenge on its hands with K-State RB Deuce Vaughn
Alabama has not been great defensively against the run this year, and it has another challenge in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Pete Golding’s unit for the Crimson Tide allowed four 100-yard rushers in the regular season, including Raheim Sanders (Arkansas), Quinshon Judkins (Ole Miss,), Jarquez Hunter (Auburn), and Robby Ashford (Auburn). Jayden Daniels, the starting quarterback for Louisiana State University, came close to 100 yards rushing at 95 in a 32-31 overtime victory over the Tide.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama linebacker accepts invitation to Reese’s Senior Bowl
Alabama football has its eighth player heading to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. Henry To’oto’o, a middle linebacker, accepted his invitation on Thursday. As a California native, he finished the regular season second in total tackles for the Crimson Tide (89). To’oto’o collected seven tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and a quarterback hurry.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans react to 5-star DB signing in 2023 recruiting class
It is Christmas for all Alabama football fans across the landscape. Nick Saban signed the No. 1 class for 2023 that includes ten 5-stars via Justin Smith of Touchdown Alabama Magazine. Desmond Ricks, a five-star cornerback, signed with Alabama on Thursday. As a product of IMG Academy, Ricks chose Alabama...
tdalabamamag.com
BREAKING: 5-Star DB Desmond Ricks commits to Alabama
Desmond Ricks announced his commitment to Alabama and signed with the Crimson Tide Thursday. Ricks is a product of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and he is rated as a five-star recruit. The Alabama signee is set to enroll at UA in January as an early enrollee. Alabama beat out...
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: What Desmond Ricks commitment means for Alabama?
Alabama football wrapped up its loaded 2023 recruiting class with yet another five-star with Desmond Ricks signing with the Tide. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith breaks down what Ricks’ commitment means for the Crimson Tide. His full breakdown can be streamed below:
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama staffer Drew Svoboda accepts position at North Texas
Alabama staffer Drew Svoboda is leaving the Crimson Tide as it was reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel that Svoboda has accepted a position at North Texas. Svoboda will serve as the Mean Green’s special teams coordinator and associate head coach. Svoboda has spent the past two seasons at...
Where Alabama’s No. 1 recruiting class in 2023 ranks all-time
After the early signing day, Alabama’s got a commanding lead atop the 2023 recruiting class team rankings. With nine of the top 48 players coming to Tuscaloosa, the lead over No. 2 Georgia is significant in all three major recruiting rankings. But where does it stand in the history...
tdalabamamag.com
No. 1 edge rusher Keon Keeley makes it official with Alabama
Keon Keeley made it official with Alabama, signing a National Letter of Intent Wednesday. Keeley is a product of Berkeley Prep High School in Florida. He garners a five-star rating from all major recruiting sites, and he is considered to be one of the nation’s top edge rushers. The Alabama signee stands at 6-foot-6 and weighs approximately 240 pounds.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama continues Sugar Bowl prep for K-State, some 2023 players featured
Alabama football continues Sugar Bowl prep for Kansas State on Tuesday. After celebrating Christmas, the Crimson Tide will travel to Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, La.) to face the Wildcats. The footage from the University of Alabama in the practice video included Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson, and freshman enrollee Eli Holstein...
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama running back feels 2023 class will return domination
Former Alabama running back, Bo Scarbrough feels Alabama football’s 2023 recruiting class may help Alabama return to dominant fashion. The Crimson Tide secured another top recruiting class Wednesday, signing multiple five-stars. Alabama currently has the consensus No. 1 2023 ranked recruiting class. Scarbrough believes this group has what it takes to help Alabama reclaim the title of being the undisputed kings of college football.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama players did team bonding experience before Sugar Bowl
Alabama performed well Wednesday on National Signing Day, but it accomplished something better on Tuesday. The players for the Crimson Tide did a team bonding experience at Bowlero in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Everyone had fun bowling together before facing Kansas State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve.
tdalabamamag.com
4-Star OLB Yhonzae Pierre signs with Alabama
Yhonzae Pierre kept his commitment to Alabama and signed with the Crimson Tide Wednesday. Pierre attends Eufaula High School in Alabama, and he is rated as a four-star recruit. He is considered one of the nation’s most explosive edge rushers. The Eufaula product will enroll at Alabama in the summer, and he will play basketball in the winter.
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama QB Paul Tyson transfers to Clemson
After leaving the Crimson Tide at the conclusion of the 2021 season, Paul Tyson is now headed to his third program. It was announced on Wednesday, that Tyson, the great-grandson of Alabama legend Paul Bear Bryant has committed to play at Clemson next season. Tyson originally signed with the Crimson...
tdalabamamag.com
No. 1 safety Caleb Downs signs with Alabama football
Caleb Downs signed a National Letter of Intent to play football at the University of Alabama Wednesday. Downs is rated as a consensus five-star recruit, and he is considered the nation’s No. 1 safety prospect. He is a product of Mill Creek High School in Georgia, and he currently stands at 6-foot and weighs approximately 190 pounds.
tdalabamamag.com
No. 1 JUCO LB Justin Jefferson signs with Alabama
Justin Jefferson signed a National Letter of Intent to play football at the University of Alabama. Jefferson is a product of Pearl River Community College in Mississippi, and he is rated as a four-star recruit. He is the nation’s No. 1 JUCO LB prospect at 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds.
