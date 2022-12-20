Read full article on original website
Hornets overcome LeBron’s comeback, hold off Lakers 134-130
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets held off the Los Angeles Lakers 134-130 for only their second victory in 11 games. Gordon Hayward got the tiebreaking layup on a goaltending call against LeBron James with 6.3 seconds to play. James scored 18 of his 34 points while leading a stirring fourth-quarter comeback by the Lakers, who erased a 16-point deficit in the second half. P.J. Washington scored 24 points for Charlotte, while LaMelo Ball had 23 points, eight rebounds and eight assists against his hometown team. Austin Reaves scored 20 points and Russell Westbrook had 17 for Los Angeles, which has lost three straight.
Young, Murray power Hawks past Pistons, 130-105
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young had 26 points and 13 assists, Dejounte Murray added 26 points, and the Atlanta Hawks used a dominant third quarter to beat the struggling Detroit Pistons 130-105. Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 19 points. Clint Capela, returning after missing the last three games with a right calf strain, finished with 10 rebounds and 10 points for the Hawks, who have won three of four to improve to 17-16. They began the night ninth in the Eastern Conference and are 11-6 at home. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 23 for the Pistons, who have lost five straight to drop to 8-27, worst in the NBA.
Kyle Kuzma scores 32 points, Wizards beat Kings 125-111
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 32 points and the Washington Wizards beat the Sacramento Kings 125-111 on Friday night to end a six-game trip. The Wizards had lost 10 of their last 11. They snapped a 10-game losing streak with a victory at Phoenix on Tuesday night, then fall at Utah on Thursday night. Bradley Beal added 24 points for Washington (13-21) and Rui Hachimura had 21. Domantas Sabonis had his second consecutive triple-double for Sacramento (17-14) with 20 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists. De’Aaron Fox scored 26 points, and Malik Monk had 16.
Magic beat Spurs 133-113 for 8th victory in 9 games
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Cole Anthony had 23 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, Franz Wagner added 21 points and the Orlando Magic beat the San Antonio Spurs 133-113 on Friday night for their eighth victory in nine games. Paolo Banchero had 18 points and six rebounds, and Mo Bamba broke open a close game with three 3-pointers in a 51-second span in the fourth quarter. Keldon Johnson led San Antonio with 17 points. Tre Jones had 16 points and eight assists.
Beasley, Clarkson lead Jazz to 120-112 victory over Wizards
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Malik Beasley scored 25 points and Jordan Clarkson added 23 to power the Utah Jazz past the reeling Washington Wizards 120-112 on Thursday night. “I was attacking the hole and not settling for 3s,” Beasley said. “I think there are some times where I get complacent so I got to keep attacking downhill.”
Siakam and Anunoby score 26, Raptors beat Cavs 118-107
CLEVELAND (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 26 points and nine assists, and O.G. Anunoby scored 26 points as the Toronto Raptors rolled to a 118-107 victory over the Cavaliers, becoming the first East team to win in Cleveland this season. Scottie Barnes scored 25 points and Fred VanVleet added 18, helping Toronto beat the Cavaliers for the third time in three games this season. The Raptors made a season-high 19 3-pointers with Anunoby tying his career best with six. VanVleet’s third trey of the third quarter gave Toronto an 83-57 lead three minutes in, prompting Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff to pull his entire starting lineup. The Cavaliers fell to 16-3 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, including 11-1 against the East.
Ovechkin moves to 2nd in NHL goals with 802, passing Howe
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin has passed Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career goals list. Ovechkin scored his 802nd goal into an empty net with a minute left in the third period of the Washington Capitals’ 4-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets. Ovechkin scored his 801st goal earlier to end a four-game drought and match Howe. He’s now 92 away from tying Wayne Gretzky’s record that long seemed unapproachable.
Jets WRs coach Miles Austin suspended by NFL for gambling
New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin has been suspended by the NFL for violating the league’s gambling policy. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed the suspension, which Austin is appealing. McCarthy added the league would have no further comment until the appeal is resolved. Austin could be forced to sit out for a minimum of a year, pending the results of the appeal. The former NFL wide receiver did not coach in the Jets’ 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night. Austin’s attorney and agent William P. Deni Jr. said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press that Austin did not gamble on football.
The year in sport: A fond farewell for some, a glimpse of the future for others
An athlete, former jockey AP McCoy said earlier this year, is the only person who dies twice, such is the pain of walking away from the intoxicating, all-consuming nature of professional sport. McCoy retired from his long, decorated racing career in 2015, and since then has had to learn, in...
D-backs trade Varsho to Blue Jays, receive Moreno, Gurriel
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have acquired highly regarded catching prospect Gabriel Moreno and veteran outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., sending slugger Daulton Varsho to the Toronto Blue Jays. The 22-year-old Moreno is one of the game’s top prospects. He made the majors last season with the Blue Jays, hitting .319 with a homer in 69 at-bats. The 29-year-old Gurriel is a five-year veteran who hit .291 with five homers and 32 doubles in 2022. The Blue Jays get Varsho, who was arguably the best player on the Diamondbacks last season. The 26-year-old hit a career-high 27 homers this year.
Canes top Flyers, points streak at franchise-record 14 games
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jesper Fast scored twice in the first period and the Carolina Hurricanes set a franchise record with a 14-game points streak, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 6-5. Stefan Noesen, Andrei Svechnikov, Jordan Martinook and Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored as the Hurricanes won their eighth straight. Jordan Staal had three assists. Antti Raanta made 27 saves. Travis Sanheim, Tony DeAngelo, Nick Seeler, Scott Laughton and Travis Konecny scored for the Flyers, who tried to rally with three goals in the third period, but lost for the third time in four games. The loss spoiled the NHL debut of Flyers goalie Samuel Ersson who finished with 25 saves.
Kempe strikes in OT, Kings top Flames after giving away lead
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored in overtime, Pheonix Copley made 27 saves to win his fourth straight start and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 on Thursday night. Los Angeles fought back after squandering a two-goal lead in the third period, with Kempe scoring his 13th goal on the rush from Viktor Arvidsson at 3:23 of overtime. The Kings swept a three-game homestand and won their fourth in a row. Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, and Phillip Danault and Blake Lizotte scored 10 seconds apart early in the third period for Los Angeles. Tyler Toffoli had a power-play goal, and Dillon Dube and Jonathan Huberdeau also scored.
