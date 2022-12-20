ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Stretch of Monument Road now known as Jim Gardner Way

 4 days ago

The Action News team is celebrating the legendary Jim Gardner this week ahead of his retirement on Wednesday.

Gardner has long been part of the fabric of Philadelphia, but as of Tuesday, he's literally on the map.

SEE ALSO: Celebrating Jim | Looking back at the 'Big Stories' over 4 decades

The 4100 block of Monument Road, the home of the Action News Studio in Philadelphia, will now be known as Jim Gardner Way.

Councilmember Curtis Jones presented the new street sign to Gardner during a ceremony. Gardner's wife and son were also in attendance.

"I've had five or six addresses since I've been in Philadelphia, but Monument Road at City Avenue has been the one constant. It's always meant coming to work every day, joining my colleagues to do the best job we can for the people of the tri-state area. That is what Monument Road means to me," Gardner said.

Gardner's remarkable career has spanned 46 years at Action News.

