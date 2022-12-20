Read full article on original website
Eater
These Were the Bay Area’s Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of 2022
Welcome to Year in Eater 2022, Eater’s annual tradition of celebrating the past 12 months with help from some of the Bay Area’s top food and restaurant industry experts. Between now and the end of the year, Eater SF will post daily questions about the Bay Area restaurant scene with answers from those who know it best.
Eater
This Mexican Restaurant Is About to Be The Go-To Place for Chilaquiles by the Bay
Fans of fried eggs with corn tortillas and sauteed mushrooms and slow-cooked carnitas tacos, rejoice. Chef Maria Elena Esquivel and her husband Ignacio Perez are opening Xica, a Mexican restaurant, in Levi’s Plaza, the 9.4-acre and 930,000-square-foot office campus and community park on San Francisco’s Embaradero. It’s a sort of homecoming for the duo: Chica, Esquivel and Perez’s now-closed Oakland restaurant, began as a takeout window in Levi’s Plaza in 2015, but this is a new restaurant from the pair. Chica closed in late September so the two could get ready to open Xica.
Downtown San Francisco restaurant Bluestem is closing after 11 years
The restaurant's last day of service will be on Christmas Eve.
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Fine Dining Chef Now Feeding Thousands of Seniors
Chef Richard Crocker wrestled a giant bag of polenta onto the ledge of a machine, pouring it into the great stainless steel beast as it roared to life. Just a couple years ago, this kind of mass quantity cooking would be unthinkable to Crocker, who spent 30 years in the kitchen of San Francisco's swanky Boulevard Restaurant. But in the kitchen of Meals on Wheels, leveling up is par for the course.
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in San Francisco, California
This list is based on prior customer reviews. This cake shop works with you to create a memorable culinary experience. They offer mini cakes, specialty beverages, and delicious cakes. All their items are made using quality and fresh ingredients, and they have an impeccable style giving you a unique customer experience.
sfstandard.com
Historic SF Building Could Be First Office-to-Homes Conversion Since the Pandemic
Preliminary plans have been filed to transform a portion of the historic Warfield Building in the city’s Mid-Market neighborhood into 34 apartments—in what would be the first office-to-residential conversion since the pandemic. The plans to transform the building at 988 Market St. were filed by San Francisco developer...
Millions at stake as downtown S.F. properties appeal tax bills
High atop San Francisco’s beleaguered downtown this month, the owners and redevelopers of the Transamerica Pyramid celebrated the skyscraper’s 50th anniversary and impending rebirth as a beacon of hope for a struggling city. But as they embark on a $400 million renovation project and touted the building’s potential, the owners are separately sending a very clear message to The City: This building isn’t worth nearly as much as you think it is. ...
San Francisco Bay lighthouse seeks innkeeper 'couple' for 2-year job
For a knowledgeable, introverted duo, it's a pretty sweet gig.
Sprouts to open new grocery store in Bay Area food desert
The development project also includes plans for a fast food drive-thru restaurant.
48hills.org
Good Taste: Best bites of the year, month-by-month
This is Good Taste, a weekly meet-cute for Bay Area food. In this edition, I scroll through 12 months of my camera roll to share the dishes that made me briefly tune out the world and roll my eyes in the back of my head. Here’s what I selected from each month:
sfstandard.com
SF’s Car-Free Embarcadero Plan Has Some Shop Owners in a Tizzy
A plan to remove cars from the Embarcadero is brewing, but business owner’s reactions to the idea have been mixed. “I’m going to shoot myself from these ideas,” said Bob Mudawar, who has run the Village Market inside the Ferry Building since 2003. Mudawar does deliveries to...
Over 100 flights out of the Bay Area canceled
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Today is the busiest day for Christmas holiday travel out of San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and the delays and cancellations are stacking up hourly. As of 7 a.m. SFO saw 50 cancelled flights and 68 delays. In the past day there’ve been 49 cancellations out of the Oakland […]
foodieflashpacker.com
6 Must-Try Fine Dining Restaurants in San Francisco | SF Fine Dining
San Francisco has a dining scene as vibrant as the city itself. This city offers something for every palate, but in this article, we are going to whet your appetite with some of the city’s finest. These fine-dining restaurants are as architecturally stunning as the food they serve. Each...
NBC Bay Area
Menlo Park Restaurant Owner Giving Back To Loyal Customers Who Got Him Through Pandemic
For a quarter century, customers who’ve walked into Bistro Vida with an empty stomach have walked out with a smile thanks to its high-quality French cuisine. But for the past couple of years, owner Ali El Safy didn’t know if he’d be able to deliver those same smiles due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
diablomag.com
East Bay Hidden Secrets
From hard-to-find paths in Berkeley to handmade birdhouses in Lafayette to an ancient tree in the Tri-Valley, here are a few of the unique delights hidden throughout the East Bay. Berkeley’s Secret Paths. A great way to explore Berkeley is by walking the more than 100 pathways tucked between...
sfstandard.com
Is San Francisco Dead? The Internet Still Wants to Know
Over the past few days, SF’s lovers and haters have had plenty of content to rile them up as a viral tweet seeming to reveal a near-empty Westfield Mall made the rounds and a piece in The New York Times checked the pulse of the city’s struggling Downtown.
Eater
There’s a Rooftop Bar Landing in Mission Bay and It’s Backed by a Team of Industry Pros
You heard it here first: The hottest new accessory in San Francisco is a rooftop bar. At least, it is if you’re opening a new hotel because it seems just about every new one comes with a rooftop perch on which guests can dine, drink, and soak up some views.
PLANetizen
S.F. Accelerates Parking Removal at Bus Stops From 7 Years to 18 Months
“San Francisco will kick off 2023 by removing hundreds of parking spaces across the city that obstruct riders from boarding [Municipal Transportation Agency (Muni)] buses — a process that is planned for completion within 18 months,” reports Ricardo Cano for the San Francisco Chronicle. The changes are required...
Here are the 10 worst cities for package theft
Story at a glance The Bay Area is the worst place for package theft, according to a new report. A SafeWise report released Wednesday ranks cities across the country based on the frequency that residents reported parcels and packages stolen from their front porches or stoops. The home security analysis website said in a…
socketsite.com
Mid-Market Condo Resells for 29 Percent Below Its 2018 Price
Purchased for a comp-setting $882,000 or roughly $1,313 per square foot in October of 2018, having been priced at $967,000 or $1,439 per foot by the sales office in 2017, the one-bedroom, one-bath unit #606 at 1075 Market Street (“Stage 1075”) returned to the market listed for $749,000 this past May, a sale at which would have represented a 15 percent drop in value for the entry level unit.
