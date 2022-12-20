Fans of fried eggs with corn tortillas and sauteed mushrooms and slow-cooked carnitas tacos, rejoice. Chef Maria Elena Esquivel and her husband Ignacio Perez are opening Xica, a Mexican restaurant, in Levi’s Plaza, the 9.4-acre and 930,000-square-foot office campus and community park on San Francisco’s Embaradero. It’s a sort of homecoming for the duo: Chica, Esquivel and Perez’s now-closed Oakland restaurant, began as a takeout window in Levi’s Plaza in 2015, but this is a new restaurant from the pair. Chica closed in late September so the two could get ready to open Xica.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO