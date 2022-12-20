ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

These Were the Bay Area’s Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of 2022

Welcome to Year in Eater 2022, Eater’s annual tradition of celebrating the past 12 months with help from some of the Bay Area’s top food and restaurant industry experts. Between now and the end of the year, Eater SF will post daily questions about the Bay Area restaurant scene with answers from those who know it best.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

This Mexican Restaurant Is About to Be The Go-To Place for Chilaquiles by the Bay

Fans of fried eggs with corn tortillas and sauteed mushrooms and slow-cooked carnitas tacos, rejoice. Chef Maria Elena Esquivel and her husband Ignacio Perez are opening Xica, a Mexican restaurant, in Levi’s Plaza, the 9.4-acre and 930,000-square-foot office campus and community park on San Francisco’s Embaradero. It’s a sort of homecoming for the duo: Chica, Esquivel and Perez’s now-closed Oakland restaurant, began as a takeout window in Levi’s Plaza in 2015, but this is a new restaurant from the pair. Chica closed in late September so the two could get ready to open Xica.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Fine Dining Chef Now Feeding Thousands of Seniors

Chef Richard Crocker wrestled a giant bag of polenta onto the ledge of a machine, pouring it into the great stainless steel beast as it roared to life. Just a couple years ago, this kind of mass quantity cooking would be unthinkable to Crocker, who spent 30 years in the kitchen of San Francisco's swanky Boulevard Restaurant. But in the kitchen of Meals on Wheels, leveling up is par for the course.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Millions at stake as downtown S.F. properties appeal tax bills

High atop San Francisco’s beleaguered downtown this month, the owners and redevelopers of the Transamerica Pyramid celebrated the skyscraper’s 50th anniversary and impending rebirth as a beacon of hope for a struggling city. But as they embark on a $400 million renovation project and touted the building’s potential, the owners are separately sending a very clear message to The City: This building isn’t worth nearly as much as you think it is. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
48hills.org

Good Taste: Best bites of the year, month-by-month

This is Good Taste, a weekly meet-cute for Bay Area food. In this edition, I scroll through 12 months of my camera roll to share the dishes that made me briefly tune out the world and roll my eyes in the back of my head. Here’s what I selected from each month:
KRON4 News

Over 100 flights out of the Bay Area canceled

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Today is the busiest day for Christmas holiday travel out of San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and the delays and cancellations are stacking up hourly. As of 7 a.m. SFO saw 50 cancelled flights and 68 delays. In the past day there’ve been 49 cancellations out of the Oakland […]
NEW YORK STATE
diablomag.com

East Bay Hidden Secrets

From hard-to-find paths in Berkeley to handmade birdhouses in Lafayette to an ancient tree in the Tri-Valley, here are a few of the unique delights hidden throughout the East Bay. Berkeley’s Secret Paths. A great way to explore Berkeley is by walking the more than 100 pathways tucked between...
BERKELEY, CA
sfstandard.com

Is San Francisco Dead? The Internet Still Wants to Know

Over the past few days, SF’s lovers and haters have had plenty of content to rile them up as a viral tweet seeming to reveal a near-empty Westfield Mall made the rounds and a piece in The New York Times checked the pulse of the city’s struggling Downtown.
VALENCIA, CA
PLANetizen

S.F. Accelerates Parking Removal at Bus Stops From 7 Years to 18 Months

“San Francisco will kick off 2023 by removing hundreds of parking spaces across the city that obstruct riders from boarding [Municipal Transportation Agency (Muni)] buses — a process that is planned for completion within 18 months,” reports Ricardo Cano for the San Francisco Chronicle. The changes are required...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Hill

Here are the 10 worst cities for package theft

Story at a glance The Bay Area is the worst place for package theft, according to a new report.   A SafeWise report released Wednesday ranks cities across the country based on the frequency that residents reported parcels and packages stolen from their front porches or stoops.   The home security analysis website said in a…
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
socketsite.com

Mid-Market Condo Resells for 29 Percent Below Its 2018 Price

Purchased for a comp-setting $882,000 or roughly $1,313 per square foot in October of 2018, having been priced at $967,000 or $1,439 per foot by the sales office in 2017, the one-bedroom, one-bath unit #606 at 1075 Market Street (“Stage 1075”) returned to the market listed for $749,000 this past May, a sale at which would have represented a 15 percent drop in value for the entry level unit.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy