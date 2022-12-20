ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Bears place rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn (ankle) on injured reserve, while Teven Jenkins (neck) could return this week

By Dan Wiederer, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago
Chicago Bears linebacker Jack Sanborn (57) tackles Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon (28) in the fourth quarter of a game at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Chicago Bears rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn is done for the season, moved to injured reserve Tuesday because of an ankle injury he suffered in the first half of Sunday’s 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sanborn has been a revelation for the Bears this season, particularly since the team traded linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in late October. After joining the Bears as an undrafted free agent in May, Sanborn made his first start on defense in Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins. In the six games he started, he totaled 57 tackles, including five for a loss and two sacks.

Now Sanborn’s development will be put on pause until 2023 with the Bears coaching staff eager to continue overseeing his growth.

Coach Matt Eberflus said Tuesday that Sanborn’s injury isn’t serious, and had it occurred earlier in the season the linebacker would have been likely to return to the field after a stint on IR. But the Bears only have three games left, including Saturday’s home game against the Buffalo Bills.

Eberflus praised Sanborn for his maturity and said he was impressed with the way the rookie played when he moved into a heightened role.

“He had a lot of tackling production,” Eberflus said. “His instincts we saw. And we saw that during training camp, so we were excited about that. He’s an impactful player. We’re excited to have him.”

Linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi has been impressed with Sanborn’s approach and improvement since the spring and sees a bright future for the young linebacker.

“We could see it during training camp and into the preseason,” Borgonzi said last month. “This never seemed too big for him. He has played a lot of football. He’s confident. He sees the game really well. He’s smart.”

In other injury news, right guard Teven Jenkins is in line to return to practice this week after suffering a neck injury Sunday against the Eagles . Jenkins went down on the game’s fourth play after pulling and engaging in a block with defensive end Josh Sweat. He had to be taken off the field on a backboard and was transported to a hospital for further evaluation.

Jenkins was listed as limited on Tuesday’s estimated participation report (the Bears held a walk-through instead of practice). Eberflus labeled the second-year offensive lineman as “day to day” and wouldn’t dismiss the possibility of Jenkins practicing and playing this week.

“We’ll evaluate it tomorrow and see where it goes and see how he feels,” Eberflus said.

Left guard Cody Whitehair, meanwhile, might not be able to play Saturday because of a knee injury. He was listed as a non-participant on the estimated report. It’s possible Whitehair could be shut down for the remainder of the season. He spent four weeks on IR earlier this season because of a knee injury.

Five other Bears were listed as non-participants on the estimated report. Wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown remains in concussion protocol. Defensive lineman Justin Jones and offensive tackle Riley Reiff are ill. And tight end Trevon Wesco (calf) and cornerback Kindle Vildor (ankle) are dealing with injuries.

Wide receiver Chase Claypool is expected to be back on the practice field Wednesday after missing Sunday’s game with a knee injury.

Chicago Tribune

