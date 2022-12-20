Read full article on original website
Xbox Game Pass in 2023 has no chill
Microsoft continues to bet heavily on its gaming subscription service, and Xbox Game Pass in 2023 is strong evidence of those investments.
ComicBook
Free PS5 Upgrade Released for Critically-Acclaimed PS4 Game
A critically-acclaimed game that was first released on PlayStation 4 back in 2017 has now received a free next-gen upgrade for PlayStation 5. Since the PS5 launched over two years ago, developers around the globe have slowly been pushing out updates to improve their games for the improved hardware that PlayStation's latest console offers. And while this latest title to receive a native PS5 update might be unexpected, it's very much welcome all the same.
ComicBook
Valve Giving More Steam Decks Away for Free
Valve has made many legendary games and series over the years, including Half-Life, Portal, Counter-Strike, Dota, and Left 4 Dead. It's best known for its digital PC storefront Steam though, and now the Steam Deck as well, it's portable, handheld PC that brings Steam gaming on the go. As you may know, not only is the machine expensive, but even if you get an order in it may be a while before it's fulfilled. That said, if you don't have the money for a Steam Deck, well there's some good news: Valve is giving a few units away, free of charge.
Kojima's Xbox game: 'It was ultimately Microsoft that showed they understood'
The founder of Kojima Productions recently sat down for an extensive interview. In addition to discussing past successes and struggles, the director talked about his recently announced partnership with Microsoft.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Get Disappointing News to End 2022
Xbox Game Pass subscribers have been met with some disappointing news to close out 2022. Each and every month, Microsoft tends to add new titles to its existing library on Xbox Game Pass in two different waves. The first wave of games often rolls out in the first half of the month with the second half arriving in the final days of the roughly 30-day period. And while Xbox Game Pass subscribers have gotten used to this cadence of expecting new games, it doesn't seem like December 2022 will be following this same pattern.
Could you be eligible for a Fortnite refund?
Epic Games has agreed to pay the Federal Trade Commission $520 million over allegations of privacy violations and unwanted charges. Nearly half of the money will go to refund consumers.
ComicBook
Epic Games Leaks Surprise Free Game
Next month, Epic Games will shut down the online servers for several games, including multiple entries in the Rock Band series, 1000 Tiny Claws, and Unreal Tournament 3. However, it seems the publisher has big plans for the latter game in the form of a new version called Unreal Tournament 3 X. It seems that a Steam page for the game was posted ahead of an official announcement, though it's listed as "currently unavailable and will be available in the future." The listing also makes it clear that the game will be "completely free" and will offer crossplay between releases on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG!
game-news24.com
God of War Ragnarok is getting a new multiplayer
Go Go Go, Do You Give You God’s, Ragnarok? No, there’s no DCn’t available now, but we’ll get a new player. Without the burden of God of War Ragnaroks, it is difficult for the content creators to put together, so it’s easy to just add something. Ebenso, Eric Williams and Cory Barlog confirmed the new God of War was always considered a duology. But that news that new game plus is going to be coming out makes us cringe.
Polygon
Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation sales flood your shelves with more games to play
Memo to those giving — or getting — PlayStations, Xboxes, or even PCs this holiday weekend. Every platform and marketplace has a bunch of games on sale, so load up while you can. Xbox’s Countdown Sale is offering current titles up to 60% off. PlayStation’s Holiday sale...
CNET
Is Xbox Game Pass Really Cheaper Than Buying Games? We Do the Math
I grew up with a video game controller in my hands. Video games have gone through a major evolution since my childhood -- and while everything else has become more expensive, games have stayed roughly the same price. But in 2017, Microsoft launched Xbox Game Pass, followed by Xbox Game...
ComicBook
PlayStation's New Freebie Is For a Game Not Even Out Yet
PlayStation is giving out a new freebie to fans of a game that is not even out yet. During the PS4 generation, and so far during the PS5 generation, PlayStation has consistently released very high-quality games. Between the likes of God of War, God of War Ragnarok, Bloodborne, The Last of Us Part 2, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, Demon's Soul, and Marvel's Spider-Man you have some of the best games of the last decade. Right below this tier is an even wider range of great, but perhaps not as exemplary, games like Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West, Ghost of Tsushima, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Returnal. Neither of these lists are exhaustive of course, as neither even includes Death Stranding, perhaps the most unique game PlayStation released over the last decade. Like any Hideo Kojima game, it has lots of hardcore fans, all of which will appreciate these new freebies for DS2, aka Death Stranding 2.
Netflix, Disney and Apple TV prices jump. How to save a bundle on your streaming services
Since October, ad-free Disney+, Sling TV's base rate and Apple TV+ have all raised prices. This is how can you save a bundle on your streaming bundle.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Holiday Event Reveals Surprise Stealth Release
This week, Nintendo has been hosting a special House of Indies holiday event, which has seen multiple reveals. Some games have also gotten an immediate release on Nintendo Switch, giving users the chance to check out something completely new that same day! On the third day, Nintendo pulled back the curtain on Sail Forth, the latest game from developer Festive Vector. The title is available on the Switch eShop right now, but it's worth noting that the game has also released on a whole bunch of other platforms, including PlayStation 4, Steam, Xbox One, and the Epic Games Store.
PlayStation officially teases new PS5 for 2023
Didn't purchase a PlayStation 5 yet? Well, dry your eyes. Sony has seemingly pointed towards a new PS5 model releasing in 2023 in an interview with its vice president about the future of the console. This is the point when we pretend like we had no clue this was happening....
Get 50 free games on GOG right now
GOG is giving away 50 free games, ranging from recent indie hits to classic games from the 90s. It's the perfect stocking stuffer
ComicBook
Epic Games Store Makes 3 Classic Fallout Games Free
The Epic Games Store on PC has today made a collection of three different Fallout games completely free to obtain. As expected, Epic's PC storefront made a new game free this morning as a way of continuing its promotion to tie-in with the holidays. And while Epic has only been handing out one lone game at a time as part of this deal so far, users can now snag three completely different titles associated with Fallout.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Leak Reveals First Free Games for 2023
A PlayStation leak from a reputable source has revealed the first free PS Plus games that PS4 and PS5 owners will get next year whenever January 2023's offerings are available. According to this leak, the free PS Plus games for January will be Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fallout 76, and Axiom Verge 2. Fallout 4's PS4 version will be available, according to the leak, while those with a PS5 will be able to get dedicated versions of Axiom Verge 2 and Fallen Order with all their included enhancements.
PlayStation Plus games for January have already leaked online
Well this has come surprisingly early, hasn’t it? Although we still have plenty of days in December to go, it seems that we already know PlayStation Plus’ January 2023 lineup. As VGC reports, reliable PS Plus leaker billbil-kun (via Dealabs) has struck again. Before we get into it,...
Gizmodo
The Dungeons & Dragons Open Gaming License Isn't Going Anywhere
Responding quickly to widespread concern online, Wizards of the Coast has released a statement on DnDBeyond clarifying some misconceptions that have been spread around Dungeons & Dragons’ Open Gaming License (OGL). Currently there is no OGL released for the newest edition of D&D, which is currently in playtesting. After...
Digital Trends
Best Buy’s Meta (Oculus) Quest 2 Black Friday deal is back
If you missed out on the Meta Quest 2 deal that was super popular during Black Friday, you’ll be delighted to see that it’s back on sale at Best Buy. For $350, you can buy the Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 Bundle with Beat Saber, saving you $50 off the usual price and snagging you an extra game in the form of Resident Evil 4. A great way to feel more immersed in your gaming time, this is sure to be a big hit with the whole household. We don’t know how long this deal is sticking around for, so hit the buy button now if you don’t want to miss out.
