Hitting the road for the holidays? Make sure you have this in your travel kit
While the forecast details are still changing for this week’s winter storm, those traveling to see family and friends will want to make sure to have a well-stocked travel kit before hitting the roads.
The American Automobile Association estimates that 40% of drivers don’t carry a winter emergency kit when they take trips in the winter.
For motorists hitting the road, AAA suggests making sure kits include the following:
- Ice scraper
- Snow brush
- Shovel
- Things to help gain traction like sand, salt, traction mats or non-clumping cat litter
- Jumper cables or a jump pack
- Basic toolkit that includes pliers, adjustable wrench, duct tape, etc
- Tarp or raincoat
- Rags or paper towels
- Warning devices
- Water and snacks
- Windshield washer fluid
- Car charger
- Warm clothes/gloves/blankets for all passengers.
More winter driving tips are available online .
