Chautauqua County, NY

Chautauqua County man indicted after allegedly leaving scene of fatal accident

By Imani Clement
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Tuesday that a Chautauqua County man was indicted on one charge of leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death, one count of driving while intoxicated, and one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree.

On July 7, it is alleged that the defendant 37-year-old Nicholas J. Rosado was driving a pickup truck northwest on Abbott Road when he hit a bicyclist near Kenefick Avenue in Buffalo.

Rosado allegedly left the scene without calling the police. The victim, 27-year-old Theodore Dionne, died from his injuries.

Allegedly, that same night, West Seneca Police officers saw Rosado driving his pickup truck on North Covington Drive. Officers say they saw Rosado attempting to change direction and hit a tree with his truck.

When officers approached the vehicle, Rosado exited and allegedly attempted to run from police. While Rosado let the police on a foot chase, he allegedly dropped packages in the driveway of a home on Potters Road. Rosado was later apprehended in a backyard.

The packages Rosado allegedly dropped were submitted to the Erie County Central Police Service laboratory for testing and were later revealed to contain Suboxone, a medication used to treat opioid addiction.

Rosado was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Rosado is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 13, 2023, for a pre-trial conference. If convicted of the highest charge, Rosado will face a maximum of 7 years in prison.

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

