Biggest Crypto Exploits and Hacks of 2022
Blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis said 2022 was “the biggest year ever” in terms of the number of crypto projects hit with attacks and drained of funds—and that was in October. It certainly felt like it. Just the hacks highlighted here add up to an enormous $2.2 billion,...
Peter Thiel-backed Crypto Exchange Bullish Calls Off $9B SPAC Plan
Bullish joins a number of firms that have scrapped their SPAC aspirations amid an uncertain regulatory climate for crypto firms. The Peter Thiel-backed crypto exchange Bullish and special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Far Peak Acquisition Corporation have mutually agreed to call off their planned merger. In July 2021, Far Peak...
Hardware Wallet Startup Cypherock Raises $1M to Skip Seed Phrases
The firm’s new hardware wallet uses NFC-based cards to reduce risks related to seed phrases. When creating a self-custody crypto wallet, users are asked to write down and store a seed phrase that can be used to recover the wallet. But if this phrase is misplaced, users risk losing all of their crypto assets. Worse, your written seed phrase could be captured on camera for the world to see.
OKX Proof-of-Reserve Report Shows 101% Bitcoin, Tether Reserves
OKX joins a long list of crypto firms rushing to prove their stability, but regulators continue to question the reliability of such reports. Crypto exchange OKX has published its second Proof-of-Reserves report in two months. The report claims that OKX, which is currently the third-largest crypto exchange by volume, has...
Binance Responds to ‘FUD’: ‘A Healthy Company Will Not be Destroyed By a Tweet’
The crypto exchange has published a statement addressing “recent media and community questions” over its financial status and user asset security. Binance has published a lengthy statement in response to “recent media and community questions” regarding the company’s financial health in the wake of the collapse of rival crypto exchange FTX.
FTX Case May Bring SEC One Step Closer To Banning Crypto Exchanges
The SEC's language about FTX's token FTT in its charges against two former FTX execs show its heightened aggression toward crypto exchanges. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) appears to be compiling legal ammunition to take on the beating heart of the global crypto economy: centralized crypto exchanges. And the...
Artist Royalties Are Among ‘Most Compelling Features of Crypto’: Zora Co-Founder
Jacob Horne expressed concern about the NFT market heading toward zero-royalties on the latest episode of the gm podcast. Royalties in the digital art market have become a hot-button topic since several NFT marketplaces, including LooksRare and Magic Eden, made paying royalties to artists optional. If you ask Jacob Horne,...
'Integrity Over Revenue' Says Paxful CEO After Booting Ethereum From Platform
The Paxful chief added tokens built atop Ethereum “have stolen valuable momentum away from Bitcoin and cost us years on our mission.”. Paxful, a global peer-to-peer trading platform, is set to remove Ethereum (ETH) trading from its marketplace. “We finally kicked Ethereum off our marketplace. 11.6m humans safer. Integrity...
California Regulator Orders Halt to MyConstant’s Crypto Lending Services
The Department of Financial Protection and Innovation alleged that crypto loans platform MyConstant was operating without the appropriate license. California financial regulators have ordered online crypto loans platform MyConstant to desist from offering some of its crypto-related products in the state. The Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) blocked...
Over 90% of FTX's Blockfolio Acquisition Was Made Using FTT Tokens: Report
The now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX reportedly funded 94% of its Blockfolio acquisition using its native FTT token. According to Bloomberg, around 94% of the funds used to acquire the crypto trading app Blockfolio were denominated in FTT, the “exchange token” FTX created in 2019 that entitled its users to discounts on trading fees.
NFT Marketplace OpenSea Confirms Ban on Cuban Artists
OpenSea says it's enforcing U.S. policy by booting from its NFT marketplace Cuban and other NFT artists from sanctioned countries. Citing U.S. sanctions on Cuba, OpenSea, the world’s largest marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFT), said today that it's banning digital artists from all countries sanctioned by the United States.
Is Craig Wright’s Campaign to Convince the World That He Invented Bitcoin Over?
Craig Wright, the Australian computer scientist has claimed for years to be Satoshi Nakamoto—the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin—has signaled that he may be ending his infamous campaign to convince the world that he is crypto’s founding father. “I have been too angry for too long as I...
Decrypt's 2022 Person of the Year: Sam Bankman-Fried
From plastering his own face onto billboards to facing criminal charges, SBF defined the year in crypto more than any other individual. Comparisons to Bernie Madoff are not quite right. But there are some similarities between the man who’s become synonymous with financial crime and FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, says...
Who Will Pay Sam Bankman-Fried's $250 Million Bond?
Nothing was paid up front for his release, but his parents could be left holding a very big bag if he violates court restrictions. Disgraced crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried today was released from custody by a New York judge under a $250 million bond agreement. That led to one big...
North Korean Hackers Have Stolen $1.2B in Crypto Since 2017
According to South Korea's main spy agency, North Korea is suspected of using these funds for its nuclear and missile programs. Hackers sponsored by North Korea have stolen an estimated 1.5 trillion won ($1.2 billion) in cryptocurrencies from around the world since 2017, according to an AP News report citing South Korea's main spy agency, the National Intelligence Service (NIS).
Caroline Ellison, Gary Wang Plead Guilty, Cooperating in FTX Investigation
The Justice Department, SEC, and CFTC announce charges against the pair as Sam Bankman-Fried is en route to the U.S. to face trial. Two of Sam Bankman-Fried's closest former allies have flipped on him. Attorneys with the Southern District of New York announced Wednesday night that it had filed charges...
