Popular retail store chain opens another new location in North Carolina with job openings availableKristen WaltersTarboro, NC
Female Inmate Stabs Guard With Ice PickDee F. CeeWashington, NC
Two Long Lost Sisters Find Each Other from Ancestry DNA Testing and Spend Their First Thanksgiving Together in 2022Zack LoveChocowinity, NC
WITN
Look At Those Lights contest winner announced
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s time to crown this year’s Look At Those Lights contest winners! We’ve had another year of stellar submissions, but there can only be one grand prize winner!. This year’s grand prize winner of a $300 Visa gift card is Carolyn Horn and...
WITN
25 years of reporting in ENC: My story
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -All this year I have been marking 25 years of reporting and anchoring at WITN. I revisited the first story I ever did, took a look at the biggest mystery I’ve covered, and caught up with some familiar faces over the years. As I close out this look back and head into year 26, I wanted to do so on a more personal note.
WNCT
Greenville family looking for missing son, asking community for help
One Greenville family is looking for answers after their son, Khalil Jefferson, went missing in early December. Greenville family looking for missing son, asking …. One Greenville family is looking for answers after their son, Khalil Jefferson, went missing in early December. BBB offers tips for successful store returns after...
Man spreads Christmas cheer at North Carolina prison
NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Goldsboro man helped spread Christmas cheer Tuesday morning at a prison in Eastern North Carolina. Richard Taylor helped serve a meal to more than 300 inmates and staff members at the Carteret Correctional Center. “Just someone taking the time to come in and give them that treat. Give them […]
WITN
2022 guide to surviving a trip home for the holidays
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The holiday jitters are sure to creep up as we inch closer to the big Christmas weekend. Whether you are heading home to see family or hosting all the festivities, you may find yourself facing added stress over the next few days. Luckily, Dr. Ashley Britton...
thewashingtondailynews.com
I’ll be home for Christmas
The Christmas season is a time when people return to their hometowns to celebrate the holiday with loved ones. On Friday, I will be traveling back home to Monroe, North Carolina to spend time with my family. Monroe is not home just because that’s where I was born and raised. It’s home, because that’s where I have special memories of learning how to rollerblade with my cousins in our grandparent’s driveway, it’s where I formed lifelong friendships at school and where I got my first newspaper gig.
WITN
Businesses donate 100 Daddy Dolls to families of deployed troops
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The most wonderful time of the year for most families, can be one of the toughest for military families with spouses on deployment. In an effort to bring comfort to service families, Hug A Hero and, USUV Clean, a clean energy UVC lighting company, partnered to help bring those service members a little closer to home in the form of “Daddy-Doll” pillows.
Food banks see increase in need during the holidays
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC has seen a 42% increase in the number of people needing their services. In Greenville, one branch of the food bank said that the holidays increase food insecurity because of higher prices. “Without … even without the holiday season, Thanksgiving and Christmas, food […]
WITN
Blood need crucial, donations down during holidays
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The American Red Cross has a critical need for blood right now, but unfortunately, fewer people tend to give this time of year. Wednesday, their Bloodmobile stopped by our studio in Greenville to encourage donations. It may not be what you have in mind for holiday...
WITN
Holiday Booze It & Lose It Campaign kicks off
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville’s Holiday Booze it & Lose It Campaign kicks off now through January 2nd, 2022. They are one of law enforcement agencies participating in the NC Governor’s Highway safety campaign as a statewide safety initiative to remove impaired drivers from our roadways. According to...
WITN
Ministry organization preps for toy giveaway
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A congregation is looking to spruce up Christmas trees in the East with toy donations for kids. The Refuge Temple Church Outreach Ministries is ready to gift toys, bikes, and scooters to their congregation’s community. After a particularly hard year for his fellow worshipers, Timothy...
WITN
What were empty shelves are now full of food and excitement for residents of Grifton
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - The town of Grifton has been without a grocery store for nearly three years but that all changed Wednesday, December 21st when the doors to Food Pride finally opened after years of planning. The occasion was marked by a prayer before customers walked in and then...
First Christmas Light Ride on Dec. 21 in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Coastal Cycle Share will host the Christmas Light Ride through Downtown New Bern on December 21. The event runs from 5:30-7:30 p.m. It will begin and end at Freshwater Beer Company at 902 Pollock Street in New Bern. The ride is two miles and includes stops at Union Point Park, […]
Lottery wins will lead to happy holidays for two North Carolinians in Fayetteville and Wilson
"I was totally shocked to be frank with you."
Parole Absconder arrested in Craven County
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A parole absconder was arrested in New Bern on Thursday. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rodney Gaskill, 60, at the Craven County Senior Center on George Street in New Bern. Officials said he was paroled from prison on Aug. 23 for exploiting an elder/disabled adult. He failed to report […]
Kinston native Vivan Howard’s creation Viv’s Fridge comes to New Bern, Raleigh
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Kinston native and chef Vivian Howard, star of PBS shows like “A Chef’s Life” and “Somewhere South,” is expanding her smart refrigerator program that she started earlier this year. Now, they are expanding to Raleigh and New Bern. The new locations include outside Wine Authorities‘ Raleigh location at 211 E. Franklin […]
WITN
Kinston Fire Dept. gives back to family of one of their own
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Kinston Fire Department is giving back Wednesday after they lost one of their own to gun violence this summer. John Palmer was shot and killed in July. He was a Cadet as part of the Explorer Program with the Department of Public Safety. Kinston Fire...
wchsnetwork.com
Former Charleston attorney, murdered in North Carolina, remembered by friends
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Friends of former Charleston attorney Patrick White remember his smile and inquisitive nature. White, 42, a native of Beckley, was shot and killed in his law office earlier this week in Goldsboro, North Carolina. He was doing a mediation Monday when a client pulled a gun.
Lenoir County Public Schools transportation director ends ‘good ride’ after 45 years
KINSTON, N.C. — A long list of metaphors could describe the place LCPS Transportation Director Anthony Mitchell finds himself now. Last stop. Off duty. Parking the bus. Mitchell – formally known as the Rev. Dr. Anthony Mitchell – has one he likes best. “It’s been a good ride,” he says. And a long one. Nearly […]
WITN
Staying mentally healthy during the holidays
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -For some, the holidays bring cheer and excitement for things like presents and family gatherings. But for others, it can bring anxiety and even seasonal depression. Alexandria Richardson with Mindpath Health says it’s very common for people to experience things like depression and anxiety around the holidays....
