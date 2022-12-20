ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

WITN

Look At Those Lights contest winner announced

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s time to crown this year’s Look At Those Lights contest winners! We’ve had another year of stellar submissions, but there can only be one grand prize winner!. This year’s grand prize winner of a $300 Visa gift card is Carolyn Horn and...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

25 years of reporting in ENC: My story

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -All this year I have been marking 25 years of reporting and anchoring at WITN. I revisited the first story I ever did, took a look at the biggest mystery I’ve covered, and caught up with some familiar faces over the years. As I close out this look back and head into year 26, I wanted to do so on a more personal note.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Greenville family looking for missing son, asking community for help

One Greenville family is looking for answers after their son, Khalil Jefferson, went missing in early December. Greenville family looking for missing son, asking …. One Greenville family is looking for answers after their son, Khalil Jefferson, went missing in early December. BBB offers tips for successful store returns after...
GREENVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Man spreads Christmas cheer at North Carolina prison

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Goldsboro man helped spread Christmas cheer Tuesday morning at a prison in Eastern North Carolina.   Richard Taylor helped serve a meal to more than 300 inmates and staff members at the Carteret Correctional Center. “Just someone taking the time to come in and give them that treat. Give them […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

2022 guide to surviving a trip home for the holidays

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The holiday jitters are sure to creep up as we inch closer to the big Christmas weekend. Whether you are heading home to see family or hosting all the festivities, you may find yourself facing added stress over the next few days. Luckily, Dr. Ashley Britton...
GREENVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

I’ll be home for Christmas

The Christmas season is a time when people return to their hometowns to celebrate the holiday with loved ones. On Friday, I will be traveling back home to Monroe, North Carolina to spend time with my family. Monroe is not home just because that’s where I was born and raised. It’s home, because that’s where I have special memories of learning how to rollerblade with my cousins in our grandparent’s driveway, it’s where I formed lifelong friendships at school and where I got my first newspaper gig.
MONROE, NC
WITN

Businesses donate 100 Daddy Dolls to families of deployed troops

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The most wonderful time of the year for most families, can be one of the toughest for military families with spouses on deployment. In an effort to bring comfort to service families, Hug A Hero and, USUV Clean, a clean energy UVC lighting company, partnered to help bring those service members a little closer to home in the form of “Daddy-Doll” pillows.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Food banks see increase in need during the holidays

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC has seen a 42% increase in the number of people needing their services. In Greenville, one branch of the food bank said that the holidays increase food insecurity because of higher prices. “Without … even without the holiday season, Thanksgiving and Christmas, food […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Blood need crucial, donations down during holidays

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The American Red Cross has a critical need for blood right now, but unfortunately, fewer people tend to give this time of year. Wednesday, their Bloodmobile stopped by our studio in Greenville to encourage donations. It may not be what you have in mind for holiday...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Holiday Booze It & Lose It Campaign kicks off

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville’s Holiday Booze it & Lose It Campaign kicks off now through January 2nd, 2022. They are one of law enforcement agencies participating in the NC Governor’s Highway safety campaign as a statewide safety initiative to remove impaired drivers from our roadways. According to...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Ministry organization preps for toy giveaway

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A congregation is looking to spruce up Christmas trees in the East with toy donations for kids. The Refuge Temple Church Outreach Ministries is ready to gift toys, bikes, and scooters to their congregation’s community. After a particularly hard year for his fellow worshipers, Timothy...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

First Christmas Light Ride on Dec. 21 in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Coastal Cycle Share will host the Christmas Light Ride through Downtown New Bern on December 21. The event runs from 5:30-7:30 p.m. It will begin and end at Freshwater Beer Company at 902 Pollock Street in New Bern. The ride is two miles and includes stops at Union Point Park, […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Parole Absconder arrested in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A parole absconder was arrested in New Bern on Thursday. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rodney Gaskill, 60, at the Craven County Senior Center on George Street in New Bern. Officials said he was paroled from prison on Aug. 23 for exploiting an elder/disabled adult. He failed to report […]
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Kinston Fire Dept. gives back to family of one of their own

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Kinston Fire Department is giving back Wednesday after they lost one of their own to gun violence this summer. John Palmer was shot and killed in July. He was a Cadet as part of the Explorer Program with the Department of Public Safety. Kinston Fire...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Staying mentally healthy during the holidays

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -For some, the holidays bring cheer and excitement for things like presents and family gatherings. But for others, it can bring anxiety and even seasonal depression. Alexandria Richardson with Mindpath Health says it’s very common for people to experience things like depression and anxiety around the holidays....
GREENVILLE, NC

