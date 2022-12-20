Read full article on original website
Bridgeport dealership is piloting digital vehicle titles in West Virginia
Governor Jim Justice announced in a press release on December 14 that West Virginia will be the first state in the county to digitize vehicle titles, and it's starting in Bridgeport.
Monongalia County Prosecuting Attorney to serve on 17th Judicial Court Circuit
Monongalia County Prosecuting Attorney Perri Jo DeChristopher has been appointed to the Seventeenth Judicial Court Circuit, which serves Mon County.
BPD asking for help identifying man allegedly passing counterfeit money
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying a man allegedly passing counterfeit money. Authorities said the man is approximately 6 feet tall, 190 pounds and has a beard. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Pernell by email or by calling 304-848-6122.
Bridgeport Police asking for help identifying man
The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man.
West Virginia lawmakers passed a law to keep jail records hidden from public view. Some now say they regret it
Lisa Spradlin was frantic. Her son Blake was entering his fifth month locked up at North Central Regional Jail in Greenwood on a burglary charge. Spradlin, a former West Virginia jail guard, knew that correctional facilities can be violent places. And she had just gotten word that her son had shown up for his trial […] West Virginia lawmakers passed a law to keep jail records hidden from public view. Some now say they regret it appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Mon Power crews and equipment at the ready, damage assessments continue
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Crews from Mon Power are assessing damage to the electrical system and are able to work in some areas, according to spokesperson Hannah Catlett. “Mon Power has crews out working the several outages in the area,” Catlett said. “It looks like between West Virginia and Maryland have about 15,000 customers out.”
Driver collides with deer on Route 33
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A vehicle sustained significant front-end damage Wednesday after colliding with a deer on US Route 33. According to reports from Deputy Elbon of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, authorities responded to US 33 East at the front of Middle Mountain Archery for a single-vehicle accident.
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Dec. 22
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses wishing a Merry Christmas from Beacon Wealth Management. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
A busy December for State Police interdiction unit
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — It’s been a busy month for the West Virginia State Police Interdiction Unit. The unit operates statewide and is primarily focused on criminal drug activity along the state’s highways. Tuesday, two members of the team, Trooper Nicholas McDougal and Corporal Isaac Harmon pulled over...
Police locate missing Clarksburg teen
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Collins has been located. Authorities in Harrison County are reporting a missing juvenile. 16-year-old David Collins has been missing from Clarksburg since Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the HCSO. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is...
Mark Thomas sentencing set for Belmont County fraud case
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A sentencing date for former Belmont County Commissioner and St. Clairsville City Councilman, Mark Alan Thomas, as been set for next year. Thomas had resigned from his council seat to St. Clairsville Mayor Kathryn Thalman on August 8. 7News reported in August 15, the court proceedings involving Thomas. The 62-year-old […]
West Virginia and Ohio Counties without power
OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Here is the updated list of counties in West Virginia and Ohio that have power outages. AEP Ohio – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call 1-800-277-2177 or to view outage map click here. FirstEnergy – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call […]
Sheriff’s department searching for missing Clarksburg teen
The Harrison County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday afternoon that it is searching for a missing 16-year-old.
Pennsylvania 911 operator will stand trial in woman’s death
GREENE COUNTY, PA (WTRF) — A 911 dispatcher stands trial on a misdemeanor manslaughter charge from the 2020 death of a woman, according to a report by the Observer-Reporter. Leo Price, 50, of Waynesburg was the 911 dispatcher who allegedly refused an ambulance to a woman. During the preliminary hearing on December 19, Senior District […]
James Harvey Flanigan
James Harvey Flanigan, 87, of Clarksburg, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 at his residence. He was born on February 17, 1935 to the late John Flanigan and the late Mary (Short) Flanigan. James worked for Salerno Brothers as a truck driver. James is survived by four step-daughters: Joy...
Maryland deputy sheriff dies in West Virginia after 3-vehicle wreck
A deputy sheriff from Garrett County, Maryland died at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown on Wednesday after a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 68.
The Queen of Clean: Whitening white items
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of The Queen of Clean, the Queen reveals the secret of whitening white items. Watch the video above to hear her advice.
West Virginia middle school principal faces felony gun charge
The principal of Taylor County Middle School was arrested, Tuesday, on a felony gun charge related to an alleged domestic incident that happened in September.
New national business on the way to Eastpointe on Emily Drive
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Another national business is on the way to Eastpointe and the City of Clarksburg. Clarksburg Mayor Jimmy Marino was thrilled to announce that Cricket Wireless plans on opening as soon as possible. As for the exact date, he was not sure. “They’re working hard to get...
Randolph County DUI checkpoint canceled
The West Virginia State Police have a sobriety checkpoint planned for later this week in Elkins.
