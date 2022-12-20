Read full article on original website
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFrankenmuth, MI
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in MichiganKristen WaltersFenton, MI
Texas Roadhouse To Open In Fenton
Deciding where to eat in Fenton is never an easy decision. There are so many awesome restaurants in the city and soon there will be yet another option for diners to enjoy. Development is underway for a new Texas Roadhouse location on Silver Lake Parkway. No exact grand opening date has been announced as of yet, I would venture to guess late 2023.
Larger Bar, More TVs & Seats For Fans At Grand Blanc B-Dubs
There is a flurry of business activity happening all around the Grand Blanc area, of late. Some places are moving on/closing up shop due to retirement, like Grand Blanc Appliance. Others are plotting to open in a month or so, like a new, organic juice bar & cafe. And, yet, others are reinvesting in their property like, Buffalo Wild Wings on Holly Road in Grand Blanc.
Pita Way celebrates grand opening in Lapeer, offers Mediterranean food
LAPEER, MI - Pita Way, the Michigan-based “exciting, tasty and healthy Mediterranean food” restaurant celebrated its grand opening in downtown Lapeer on Wednesday, Dec. 21. It marks the first location in Lapeer County, located at 1111 Summit Drive, next door to the AT&T store. The restaurant prides itself...
Closed For Good – Angelo’s Coney Island In Grand Blanc
And the sign says, 'closed'. Angelo's Coney Island Palace just off Grand Blanc Road in Grand Blanc has permanently closed its doors. I had no idea the business closed until I drove by the former restaurant last night. After doing some detective work (looking at Angelo's Facebook page), I found out Angelo's has been closed since November 16th.
Here are the school, business closings in mid-Michigan for Friday, Dec. 23
Many schools and libraries across mid-Michigan are closed due to a winter storm that’s sweeping across the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for mid-Michigan until 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, with the National Weather Service noting possibly 2-3 inches of snow has already fallen in the norther part of Genesee County and winds whipping snow around in the area.
That Wing Place in Grand Blanc You Never Knew Existed is Closing
Sadly, we're saying goodbye to another local restaurant, one in Grand Blanc that you may not have even known existed. The owners of Crazy Legs on Dort Highway made the announcement on Facebook, noting with little fanfare that the wing joint was closing for good. They went on to say...
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints
Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
Bye Girl – Wendy’s On Bristol Road In Burton Closes
Wendy has left the building. The Wendy's fast food restaurant on Bristol Road (next door to Tim Horton's) has permanently closed. Much of the signage has been stripped down except for a sign on the now-empty building. The drive-thru sign is empty and two signs on two drive-thru windows read...
A Gang of Buffalo Seen Grazing on Former Grand Blanc Golf Course
Some buffalo are out grazing on a former golf course in Grand Blanc. It's not too often that you look out your car window and see some buffalo on your commute through Genesee County, MI. However, that is exactly what is causing some drivers to look twice while traveling down Dort Highway in Grand Blanc.
Saying Goodbye: One Of Grand Blanc’s Oldest Businesses Closing
The Grand Blanc Community is preparing to say goodbye to one of its oldest businesses across the street from The Crossbow Inn... Grand Blanc Appliance will soon cease operations. We'll soon add this to one of the many businesses we miss around Genesee County. What's happening to Grand Blanc Appliance?
Get Excited: Grand Blanc, Michigan Welcoming New, Healthy Juice Bar & Cafe
We're loving the number of new businesses opening around Genesee County. (See the latest near I-475 & Bristol Road.) Now, it's Grand Blanc's Grand Mall welcoming a new shop. What's being opened in the Grand Mall in Grand Blanc, MI?. Located between Orange Theory Fitness and Pure Barre, please welcome...
Flint to residents parked on public streets: Move your vehicles, please
FLINT, MI — If you’re a Flint resident who parks your vehicle on the street, the city is asking you to park somewhere else ahead of a winter storm that many expect to drop inches of snow on the city and the surrounding area. The city said in...
Beloved 1929 Mary Crapo School Demolished In Swartz Creek, Michigan
Genesee County has said goodbye to several businesses over the years. Most recently the beloved Walli's East Building in Burton, click to see that here. And Grand Blanc is saying goodbye to Grand Blanc Appliance after nearly 70 years. Now, Miller Road in Swartz Creek is losing an iconic structure.
Claressa Shields uses Christmas giveaway to brighten holiday for residents
MT. MORRIS TWP, MI - Claressa Shields, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and undisputed women’s world middleweight champion, hosted her second annual Christmas giveaway on Friday, Dec. 23 in Mt. Morris Township. The event took place within AT Fitness, 2189 Coldwater Rd., and included different items distributed to Flint-area...
Oral histories form backbone of documentary on Flint’s St. John Street neighborhood
FLINT, MI -- A new documentary is breathing life back into the history of Flint’s St. John Street neighborhood, an area east of the old Buick City complex that was leveled to make way for more industry and I-475, displacing and scattering Black residents in the process. The two-part...
They’re not afraid to pile it high at this corned beef sandwich shop
The Detroit area has its own style, especially when it comes to food. So how about Detroit-style of corned beef? That’s what a new restaurant in Clinton Township is serving up. Ann Marie’s Corned Beef offers sandwiches with pastrami, turkey, and of course corned beef. Owner Andre Hughes says...
Shoppers stock up on necessary items before storm
SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Many shoppers are stocking up on last minute items they need before the winter storm hits. “Sales are very brisk. People are getting ready for the storm system coming in,” said Dave Wohlfeil, the owner of Wohlfeil Ace Hardware in Saginaw Township. Wohlfeil said...
I-75 reopens in Mid-Michigan after several crashes
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Traffic was at a standstill on I-75 in Mid-Michigan after crashes a series of crashes led to closures on Friday. The Michigan Department of Transportation says all southbound lanes of I-75 closed at M-84 between Saginaw and Bay City due to a crash just before 1 p.m. All lanes reopened around 4:40 p.m.
Student wins Flint's Got Talent
Here's a look at some of our top stories. The Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City is set to close within weeks causing more detours, but a bigger project for it lies ahead. Experts give advice on winter storm-related heat or power outage. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The winter...
The Trees Are Gone: What’s Taking Over Grand Blanc’s Christmas Tree Farm
I feel like they took away years of family memories one Christmas tree at a time. A family favorite for years in Grand Blanc, Trim Pines Farms is no more, and industry has taken over. Many will remember the 80-acre family-run farm being the favorite for family outings to find...
