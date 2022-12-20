Read full article on original website
Three-bedroom home sells in Westfield for $275,000
John Pini and Ashley Pini bought the property at 107 Pinehurst Street, Westfield, from Trista M Perrea on Nov. 29, 2022. The $275,000 purchase price works out to $265 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom and sits on a 20,000 square-foot lot. These nearby houses...
Sale closed in Amherst: $790,000 for a four-bedroom home
Trek Palmer and Dara Durost bought the property at 39 Owen Drive, Amherst, from David Leith and Judith L Roberts on Nov. 22, 2022, for $790,000 which works out to $270 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot. These...
Four-bedroom home sells for $285,000 in West Springfield
Charles Ciarametaro and Lisa Ciarametaro acquired the property at 36 Maple Terrace, West Springfield, from T Mrmm on Dec. 2, 2022. The $285,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $149. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 7,110-square-foot lot. These nearby houses...
Detached house sells in Holyoke for $440,500
Erika Bonnevie acquired the property at 73 Wellesley Road, Holyoke, from Lori A Hafner and Donald J Hafner on Dec. 1, 2022. The $440,500 purchase price works out to $182 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 10,125 square-foot lot.
Cannabis retailer eyes new shop at Dunkin’ site on Westfield’s North Side
WESTFIELD — Representatives of the Pioneer Valley Trading Co. came before the Planning Board on Tuesday seeking a special permit to relocate the retail portion of their planned marijuana operation to 475 Southampton Road, the current site of a Dunkin’ Donuts that is moving to a new location. After the discussion, the hearing was continued to Jan. 17.
Apartments at former Fairway Beef to be new ‘front door’ to Worcester’s Canal District, architect says
The former site of Fairway Beef in Worcester’s Canal District may soon be home to a nine-story, 90,000-square-foot apartment building. The building at 102 Temple St., which is being proposed by Boston-based AKROS Development, would include 105 apartments, about 1,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and a parking garage with 72 spaces. The plans were approved by the Planning Board in September and the property was officially purchased by AKROS on Dec. 14 for $900,000, according to documents filed with the Registry of Deeds.
Sale closed in South Hadley: $461,500 for a three-bedroom home
Leah Manchester and Robert Manchester bought the property at 157 Ferry Street, South Hadley, from Robert J Roose and Heather M Roose on Nov. 29, 2022, for $461,500 which works out to $287 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 30,000 square-foot lot.
Sale closed in Wilbraham: $750,000 for a four-bedroom home
Joanne Hetherington bought the property at 23 Briar Cliff Drive, Wilbraham, from Nt Briarcliff on Nov. 28, 2022, for $750,000 which works out to $200 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 0.9-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been...
Storm damage causes closures of area roads
(WGGB/WSHM) -- Fallen power lines across western Mass have caused many roads to close. West Springfield Police said that the northbound side of Riverdale Street is closed near Wayside Avenue until further notice because of a tree that has come down onto power lines. The Monson Police Department says 3...
Single family residence sells for $125,000 in Southampton
Richton Wynne Llc acquired the property at 209 Belanger Road, Southampton, from Katie M Mclean on Nov. 30, 2022, for $125,000 which works out to $125 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and one bathroom and sits on a 8,260 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands...
Single family residence in South Hadley sells for $580,000
Julie Sayre and Brian Giordano bought the property at 12 Pearl Street, South Hadley, from Mary A Coughlin and Keri L Camarigg on Dec. 1, 2022. The $580,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $222. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.9-acre lot.
Single-family house sells for $520,000 in Easthampton
Carl Bannon and Karen Miscall bannon bought the property at 144 Main Street, Easthampton, from Jennifer A Hamilton on Nov. 28, 2022. The $520,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $174. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 8,470-square-foot lot. Additional...
Single family residence sells in Chicopee for $290,000
Kristy Munro bought the property at 93 Lafayette Street, Chicopee, from Claire V Ringuette and Linda Beaudry on Nov. 28, 2022. The $290,000 purchase price works out to $179 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 7,200-square-foot lot. These nearby...
Single family residence sells for $220,000 in Holyoke
Thomas Feeley acquired the property at 27 Temple Street, Holyoke, from Jessica Ryder Toomey on Nov. 28, 2022, for $220,000 which works out to $207 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a garage. The unit sits on a 5,620-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
Route 7 reopen in Great Barrington
Route 7, or Stockbridge Road, is closed in Great Barrington Friday night.
Three-bedroom home in Ludlow sells for $198,000
Wilmington Svgs Fund Soc acquired the property at 391 West Avenue, Ludlow, from Evelyn M Narreau and New York Mellon Tr Bank on Nov. 28, 2022, for $198,000 which represents a price per square foot of $164. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom. It sits on a 5,933-square-foot lot.
Horvath & Tremblay sells two multifamily properties for $3.49m
Holyoke, MA Horvath & Tremblay has completed the sale of two multifamily properties for a total of $3.49 million. Michael Bradley and Ryan Benton of Horvath & Tremblay have arranged the sale of a 16 unit multifamily property. Horvath & Tremblay exclusively represented the seller to complete the transaction at a sale price of $1.465 million which is $91,563 per unit. The property is located at 101-105 Elm St. The property consists of two, adjacent brick buildings containing 16 total units, comprised of 14, three-bedroom/one-bathroom units and two two-bedroom/one-bathroom units in 20,332 s/f of gross living area, in 27,132 s/f of gross area, on a 0.278-acre parcel. 101 Elm features renovations to most of the bathrooms as well as kitchen updates in all of the units. 105 Elm has a new boiler and newer hot water tank circulator as well as coin-operated laundry in the basement. The property includes on-site parking for tenants.
Holyoke using $2M for Victory Theatre project
Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia announced $2 million will be used to restore the iconic Victory Theatre.
ARPA funding helps Springfield store get face lift
The former Kavanagh furniture store on State Street in Springfield is finally getting a facelift thanks to the latest round of ARPA funding.
Storm update: downed wires, scattered outages
REGION – A pre-Christmas storm dumped up to 2 inches of rain in the area on Friday, Dec. 23. High winds during and after the storm left some residents in the dark. Around 7 a.m., the Westborough Fire Department reported that a tree knocked down an electrical wire at West Main Street, between Kay and Adams streets. National Grid is working to fix the damage; expect traffic delays.
