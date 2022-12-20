Holyoke, MA Horvath & Tremblay has completed the sale of two multifamily properties for a total of $3.49 million. Michael Bradley and Ryan Benton of Horvath & Tremblay have arranged the sale of a 16 unit multifamily property. Horvath & Tremblay exclusively represented the seller to complete the transaction at a sale price of $1.465 million which is $91,563 per unit. The property is located at 101-105 Elm St. The property consists of two, adjacent brick buildings containing 16 total units, comprised of 14, three-bedroom/one-bathroom units and two two-bedroom/one-bathroom units in 20,332 s/f of gross living area, in 27,132 s/f of gross area, on a 0.278-acre parcel. 101 Elm features renovations to most of the bathrooms as well as kitchen updates in all of the units. 105 Elm has a new boiler and newer hot water tank circulator as well as coin-operated laundry in the basement. The property includes on-site parking for tenants.

HOLYOKE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO