ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home sells in Westfield for $275,000

John Pini and Ashley Pini bought the property at 107 Pinehurst Street, Westfield, from Trista M Perrea on Nov. 29, 2022. The $275,000 purchase price works out to $265 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom and sits on a 20,000 square-foot lot. These nearby houses...
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Four-bedroom home sells for $285,000 in West Springfield

Charles Ciarametaro and Lisa Ciarametaro acquired the property at 36 Maple Terrace, West Springfield, from T Mrmm on Dec. 2, 2022. The $285,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $149. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 7,110-square-foot lot. These nearby houses...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house sells in Holyoke for $440,500

Erika Bonnevie acquired the property at 73 Wellesley Road, Holyoke, from Lori A Hafner and Donald J Hafner on Dec. 1, 2022. The $440,500 purchase price works out to $182 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 10,125 square-foot lot.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Apartments at former Fairway Beef to be new ‘front door’ to Worcester’s Canal District, architect says

The former site of Fairway Beef in Worcester’s Canal District may soon be home to a nine-story, 90,000-square-foot apartment building. The building at 102 Temple St., which is being proposed by Boston-based AKROS Development, would include 105 apartments, about 1,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and a parking garage with 72 spaces. The plans were approved by the Planning Board in September and the property was officially purchased by AKROS on Dec. 14 for $900,000, according to documents filed with the Registry of Deeds.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Wilbraham: $750,000 for a four-bedroom home

Joanne Hetherington bought the property at 23 Briar Cliff Drive, Wilbraham, from Nt Briarcliff on Nov. 28, 2022, for $750,000 which works out to $200 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 0.9-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been...
WILBRAHAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Storm damage causes closures of area roads

(WGGB/WSHM) -- Fallen power lines across western Mass have caused many roads to close. West Springfield Police said that the northbound side of Riverdale Street is closed near Wayside Avenue until further notice because of a tree that has come down onto power lines. The Monson Police Department says 3...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family house sells for $520,000 in Easthampton

Carl Bannon and Karen Miscall bannon bought the property at 144 Main Street, Easthampton, from Jennifer A Hamilton on Nov. 28, 2022. The $520,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $174. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 8,470-square-foot lot. Additional...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Chicopee for $290,000

Kristy Munro bought the property at 93 Lafayette Street, Chicopee, from Claire V Ringuette and Linda Beaudry on Nov. 28, 2022. The $290,000 purchase price works out to $179 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 7,200-square-foot lot. These nearby...
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells for $220,000 in Holyoke

Thomas Feeley acquired the property at 27 Temple Street, Holyoke, from Jessica Ryder Toomey on Nov. 28, 2022, for $220,000 which works out to $207 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a garage. The unit sits on a 5,620-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home in Ludlow sells for $198,000

Wilmington Svgs Fund Soc acquired the property at 391 West Avenue, Ludlow, from Evelyn M Narreau and New York Mellon Tr Bank on Nov. 28, 2022, for $198,000 which represents a price per square foot of $164. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom. It sits on a 5,933-square-foot lot.
LUDLOW, MA
nerej.com

Horvath & Tremblay sells two multifamily properties for $3.49m

Holyoke, MA Horvath & Tremblay has completed the sale of two multifamily properties for a total of $3.49 million. Michael Bradley and Ryan Benton of Horvath & Tremblay have arranged the sale of a 16 unit multifamily property. Horvath & Tremblay exclusively represented the seller to complete the transaction at a sale price of $1.465 million which is $91,563 per unit. The property is located at 101-105 Elm St. The property consists of two, adjacent brick buildings containing 16 total units, comprised of 14, three-bedroom/one-bathroom units and two two-bedroom/one-bathroom units in 20,332 s/f of gross living area, in 27,132 s/f of gross area, on a 0.278-acre parcel. 101 Elm features renovations to most of the bathrooms as well as kitchen updates in all of the units. 105 Elm has a new boiler and newer hot water tank circulator as well as coin-operated laundry in the basement. The property includes on-site parking for tenants.
HOLYOKE, MA
communityadvocate.com

Storm update: downed wires, scattered outages

REGION – A pre-Christmas storm dumped up to 2 inches of rain in the area on Friday, Dec. 23. High winds during and after the storm left some residents in the dark. Around 7 a.m., the Westborough Fire Department reported that a tree knocked down an electrical wire at West Main Street, between Kay and Adams streets. National Grid is working to fix the damage; expect traffic delays.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
72K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy