Criminal justice students at Westfield High School solve the case of which reindeer ran over Grandma

WESTFIELD — Students in the criminal justice pathway at Westfield High School were recently asked to solve an age-old holiday mystery: which reindeer ran over Grandma?. “We have been studying criminal investigation, evidence collection, etc., and I was looking for a fun way to incorporate what we have learned into a hands-on, holiday-themed assignment,” said criminal justice teacher Kara LaValley.
Shrewsbury explores changes to school start time

SHREWSBURY – Shrewsbury students may soon be able to hit “snooze” a few more times in the near future. The Shrewsbury School Committee is currently considering a later start to the school day for next school year. The Sleep Health Advisory Committee has been meeting regularly throughout...
Ware School Committee names superintendent finalists

WARE — The Ware School Committee announced the names of three finalists seeking to become the next superintendent of schools at Wednesday’s meeting. Out of 19 applicants, the search committee interviewed seven, and unanimously selected William Collins, Robert Girardi Jr. and Michael Lovato for the committee to consider.
Agawam to borrow $3.28M to rehabilitate former Tuckahoe Turf Farm

AGAWAM — Town Council put into motion this week plans to create opportunities for passive recreation at the former Tuckahoe Turf Farm in Feeding Hills. In a meeting Dec. 19, the Town Council voted to designate portions of the 292-acre Tuckahoe parcel for park and recreation purposes and to borrow about $3.28 million for improvements.
CHP’s new family nurse practitioner residency program addressing provider shortage

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. - Nurse practitioners often fill a need for patient care in areas where there aren’t many physicians. UMass Chan Medical School has a pilot program in place which is helping health systems across Massachusetts, like Berkshire County's Community Health Programs, attract and provide more learning opportunities for new nurse practitioners.
PHOTOS: Dec. 23 storm leaves damage across Conn.

Conn. (WTNH) — A powerful wind and rain storm caused heavy flooding and damage to the state on Friday. See photos from the storm below, including flooding in Mystic and Fairfield, water crashing over the rocks at Waterford’s Seaside Park, as well as trees knocked over in Waterbury. A house on Highland Lake in Winsted […]
