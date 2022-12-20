Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
This Small Cafe Serves Some of the Best Pierogies in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenWestfield, MA
The Nutmeg Ballet's "The Nutcracker" Is Back, A Connecticut Holiday TraditionFlorence CarmelaTorrington, CT
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Related
Criminal justice students at Westfield High School solve the case of which reindeer ran over Grandma
WESTFIELD — Students in the criminal justice pathway at Westfield High School were recently asked to solve an age-old holiday mystery: which reindeer ran over Grandma?. “We have been studying criminal investigation, evidence collection, etc., and I was looking for a fun way to incorporate what we have learned into a hands-on, holiday-themed assignment,” said criminal justice teacher Kara LaValley.
Police investigate swastikas drawn in Minnechaug high school bathrooms
Wilbraham community members expressed disgust after two drawings of swastikas, an antisemitic symbol, were found inside the boys’ bathrooms at Minnechaug Regional High School on Monday, Dec. 19. Superintendent of the Hampden-Wilbraham Regional District John Provost stated in an email to the school community that the drawings of a...
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury explores changes to school start time
SHREWSBURY – Shrewsbury students may soon be able to hit “snooze” a few more times in the near future. The Shrewsbury School Committee is currently considering a later start to the school day for next school year. The Sleep Health Advisory Committee has been meeting regularly throughout...
Ware School Committee names superintendent finalists
WARE — The Ware School Committee announced the names of three finalists seeking to become the next superintendent of schools at Wednesday’s meeting. Out of 19 applicants, the search committee interviewed seven, and unanimously selected William Collins, Robert Girardi Jr. and Michael Lovato for the committee to consider.
Advisory Litter Committee to tackle litter issues in Forest Park
SPRINGFIELD — Concerns about litter piling up on several streets throughout the Forest Park neighborhood has prompted Ward 6 City Councilor Victor Davila to appoint an Advisory Litter Committee. “It’s time to take action,” Davila said. “We’ve got to do something.”. The committee is being...
Agawam to borrow $3.28M to rehabilitate former Tuckahoe Turf Farm
AGAWAM — Town Council put into motion this week plans to create opportunities for passive recreation at the former Tuckahoe Turf Farm in Feeding Hills. In a meeting Dec. 19, the Town Council voted to designate portions of the 292-acre Tuckahoe parcel for park and recreation purposes and to borrow about $3.28 million for improvements.
Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia pledges $2 million in federal COVID relief funding for Victory Theatre Project
HOLYOKE — Mayor Joshua A. Garcia pledged $2 million in federal COVID-19 relief aid for the Victory Theatre restoration project, a renewed effort to reopen the 1,600-seat venue once considered a “crown jewel.”. The mayor also assembled “strike teams” to helm a fundraising campaign, building and entrepreneurial initiatives....
Springfield awards $4.9 million in ARPA funds in eighth round of distributions
SPRINGFIELD — Christmas came early for Donald Mitchell, director of DM Renaissance Development, who received a $2.1 million Build Back Springfield grant from the city. “This is one of the best Christmas gifts I’ve got in a long time,” Mitchell said on Wednesday. This funding will allow...
spectrumnews1.com
CHP’s new family nurse practitioner residency program addressing provider shortage
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. - Nurse practitioners often fill a need for patient care in areas where there aren’t many physicians. UMass Chan Medical School has a pilot program in place which is helping health systems across Massachusetts, like Berkshire County's Community Health Programs, attract and provide more learning opportunities for new nurse practitioners.
Southwick Police, Fire, town officials praise new regional dispatch system
SOUTHWICK — Police and fire officials told the Select Board this week that the transition into a regional dispatch system with Westfield is going well, with some minor changes to how non-emergency situations at the police and fire stations are handled. Fire Chief Richard Stefanowicz and Police Chief Robert...
Pittsfield restaurant offers free Christmas breakfast
Otto's Kitchen and Comfort will be open to the public on Christmas morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The restaurant is providing a free breakfast with pancakes and bacon.
Westfield Public Health Bulletin: Stay home if you have symptoms — yes, even on Christmas
On the twelfth day of Christmas the Health Department sent to me,
Tickets available for Westfield International Air Show parking and VIP
The Westfield International Air Show announced parking passes and VIP tickets available for the 2023 event at Barnes Air National Guard Base.
Tree fell on Springfield house; 1 injured, 4 forced from home
One person was injured and four people are without a place to live after a tree came down on their Springfield home Friday morning.
Senator celebrated family, pet, community during holiday season this week (Letters)
Merry Christmas Eve, everyone. My family has had many firsts this year with the birth of our son, Carson, and I am so looking forward to our first Christmas together tomorrow. I wish all who celebrate a very Merry Christmas and hope everyone gets to spend some time with family and friends.
PHOTOS: Dec. 23 storm leaves damage across Conn.
Conn. (WTNH) — A powerful wind and rain storm caused heavy flooding and damage to the state on Friday. See photos from the storm below, including flooding in Mystic and Fairfield, water crashing over the rocks at Waterford’s Seaside Park, as well as trees knocked over in Waterbury. A house on Highland Lake in Winsted […]
Baystate Medical Center reimbursed $3.7M for hiring temporary nurses during pandemic
Baystate Medical Center will receive more than $3.7 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to reimburse the cost of hiring temporary nurses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
MassLive VP of content placed on leave following East Longmeadow charges
MassLive’s Vice President of Content Ed Kubosiak Jr. was suspended by the company this week following an arrest and charges of domestic assault and battery. According to court records, Kubosiak got into an argument with an adult household member at a home in East Longmeadow on Dec. 17 following a party earlier in the night.
Agri-Mark hosts ribbon cutting of new Enfield facility
A new Agri-Mark distribution facility is hosting a grand opening ceremony on Tuesday.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
72K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0