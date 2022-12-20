ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Ira Winderman: Heat’s Bob McAdoo views possible Messi move through unique transatlantic perspective

International star, at age 35, coming off a championship and linked to an overseas move to a lesser league offering lesser competition. No, this isn’t about Lionel Messi, who is not coming to Inter Miami CF any time soon (or maybe at all) and won’t soon be playing in a warehouse district in Fort Lauderdale alongside I-95 and an executive airport. And yet, the concept itself is not nearly as ...
MIAMI, FL
Hoops Rumors

Report: Bulls' DeMar DeRozan has no desire to make trade request

Opposing teams might speculate about DeMar DeRozan‘s future intentions, but he has no desire to request a trade from the Bulls. In response to an article from Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, who cited rival executives that believe DeRozan might make an offseason trade request if the Bulls continue to struggle and do poorly in the playoffs, the five-time All-Star posted a clip on Instagram from the movie “Training Day,” in which Denzel Washington’s character tells Ethan Hawke’s character, “This is a newspaper, right? It’s 90 percent bulls**t, but it’s entertaining. That’s why I read it.”
CHICAGO, IL
Hoops Rumors

Rival GM takes shot at Suns' Jae Crowder for holdout

A rival general manager who spoke to Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com doesn’t think that Suns forward Jae Crowder has helped himself by sitting out the season as he waits to be traded. “He just didn’t show up,” the GM said. “He said he’s not playing unless he gets a...
PHOENIX, AZ
New York Post

NFL Week 16 anytime TD scorer picks: Predictions for Saturday and Sunday

The frolicking, magical Christmas season only got more joyous when the NFL implored an unheralded football schedule on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. With 14 games between Saturday and Sunday for Week 16, we have plenty of players that will get in the end zone during the action-packed weekend. But where should your money go? Sure, Raheem Mostert to score a touchdown against the gaping Packers defense would surely appear to be likely. But at -200 odds on FanDuel? No thanks. Let’s find some real value this weekend with our Week 16 anytime TD scorer prop picks for Saturday...
Hoops Rumors

Raptors receiving trade calls about their core players

The Raptors have received phone calls about their core players, multiple sources tell Josh Lewenberg of TSN. And while the front office has been listening to all the trade offers, no deals are close right now. Rival teams are paying close attention to Toronto, which had lost six straight games...
NEW YORK STATE
Hoops Rumors

Knicks lose 2025 second-round pick for Jalen Brunson signing timeline

The Knicks will lose their second-round pick in the 2025 draft as a penalty for violating NBA rules governing free agency, the league announced Wednesday (via Twitter). “This outcome reflected a finding, following an investigation, that the Knicks engaged in free agency discussions involving Jalen Brunson prior to the date when such discussions were permitted,” the NBA said in its statement, adding that the team “fully cooperated” with the investigation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hoops Rumors

Suns HC Monty Williams, Deandre Ayton downplay heated exchange

Tempers ran high for the Suns in Tuesday’s loss to the Wizards and there was a heated exchange between Deandre Ayton and head coach Monty Williams, writes Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic. They were seen yelling at each other during a time out with 43.4 seconds left to play (video link), but Williams said the incident wasn’t just between him and Ayton.
PHOENIX, AZ
Hoops Rumors

Damian Lillard gives Shai Gilgeous-Alexander advice as trade deadline looms

Point guard Damian Lillard has spent his entire career with the Trail Blazers, and despite publicly stating multiple times that he intends to spend the rest of his career in Portland, his name has been featured in trade rumors off and on for years. Lillard recently gave some advice to Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has been the subject of similar speculation.
PORTLAND, OR
Hoops Rumors

Pacers, Myles Turner discussing possible extension

Turner is earning $18M in the final year of his current contract and will become an unrestricted free agent in the summer if he doesn’t sign a new deal before then. With Domantas Sabonis no longer sharing minutes at the five in Indiana, Turner is enjoying the best season of his eight-year NBA career, averaging a career-high 16.7 points in his first 26 games (29.5 MPG). His 7.8 rebounds per game are also a career high, as are his .541 FG% and .417 3PT%. The 26-year-old has provided his usual rim protection too, blocking 2.1 shots per night.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Hoops Rumors

Multiple teams interested in Bulls guard Alex Caruso?

While much of the trade speculation involving the up-and-down Bulls in recent weeks has revolved around stars like Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic, one Eastern Conference general manager tells Sean Deveney of Heavy.com that veteran guard Alex Caruso shouldn’t be overlooked. Citing sources, Deveney says that multiple teams would be prepared to make offers for Caruso if Chicago becomes a seller and makes him available.
CHICAGO, IL
Hoops Rumors

Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki among newly eligible Hall Of Fame candidates

Several former NBA stars are first-time nominees on the list of eligible players released Wednesday by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Headlining the list are Dwyane Wade, who won three NBA titles with the Heat, along with three international players, Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol and Tony Parker, and Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.
Hoops Rumors

And-Ones: OT Target Score, G League, Korkmaz, Bitadze

The NBA G League has been experimenting this fall with its overtime period by using a variation of the “Elam Ending,” as Kevin Pelton writes for ESPN. Instead of following up regulation with a two-minute overtime period, G League teams have played to a target score — the first team to score seven points in overtime wins the game.
Hoops Rumors

Senators sign defenseman Artem Zub to four-year extension

The contract will see Zub earn $4 million in 2023-24, $4.8 million in 2024-25, $4.8 million in 2025-26 and $4.8 million in 2026-27. Zub will also hold a 10-team no-trade clause. Zub, 27, is in his third season with the Senators. In 2020, he signed a one-year, entry-level contract after...
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy