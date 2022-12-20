Read full article on original website
Ira Winderman: Heat’s Bob McAdoo views possible Messi move through unique transatlantic perspective
International star, at age 35, coming off a championship and linked to an overseas move to a lesser league offering lesser competition. No, this isn’t about Lionel Messi, who is not coming to Inter Miami CF any time soon (or maybe at all) and won’t soon be playing in a warehouse district in Fort Lauderdale alongside I-95 and an executive airport. And yet, the concept itself is not nearly as ...
Report: Anthony Davis trade decreases chances Lakers gamble on trade
The foot injury that Anthony Davis suffered last week has decreased the chances that the Lakers will gamble on a major trade, multiple sources tell Jovan Buha of The Athletic. He adds that the only exception would be if the team can acquire a young star that it believes can succeed alongside Davis over the next few years.
Report: Bulls' DeMar DeRozan has no desire to make trade request
Opposing teams might speculate about DeMar DeRozan‘s future intentions, but he has no desire to request a trade from the Bulls. In response to an article from Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, who cited rival executives that believe DeRozan might make an offseason trade request if the Bulls continue to struggle and do poorly in the playoffs, the five-time All-Star posted a clip on Instagram from the movie “Training Day,” in which Denzel Washington’s character tells Ethan Hawke’s character, “This is a newspaper, right? It’s 90 percent bulls**t, but it’s entertaining. That’s why I read it.”
Rival GM takes shot at Suns' Jae Crowder for holdout
A rival general manager who spoke to Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com doesn’t think that Suns forward Jae Crowder has helped himself by sitting out the season as he waits to be traded. “He just didn’t show up,” the GM said. “He said he’s not playing unless he gets a...
New York Giants players and GM were inside Mall of American during fatal shooting Friday
The New York Giants weekend and holidays got off to a very scary start on Friday as many of the
NFL Week 16 anytime TD scorer picks: Predictions for Saturday and Sunday
The frolicking, magical Christmas season only got more joyous when the NFL implored an unheralded football schedule on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. With 14 games between Saturday and Sunday for Week 16, we have plenty of players that will get in the end zone during the action-packed weekend. But where should your money go? Sure, Raheem Mostert to score a touchdown against the gaping Packers defense would surely appear to be likely. But at -200 odds on FanDuel? No thanks. Let’s find some real value this weekend with our Week 16 anytime TD scorer prop picks for Saturday...
Look: Pac-12 School Is Dominating National Signing Day Right Now
The early signing period in college football opened Wednesday, and one school has emerged as the clear winner. It's not one many people likely expected as recently as a few days ago. The Oregon Ducks have everyone talking about their victories on the recruiting trail over the past 24 hours. ...
Bucks HC: Khris Middleton has not made progress 'at the rate we had hoped'
After making his 2022/23 season debut on December 2 following offseason wrist surgery, Bucks wing Khris Middleton has now missed four consecutive games with right knee soreness. Head coach Mike Budenholzer provided an update on Middleton’s status ahead of Friday’s game against the Nets, tweets Eric Nehm of The Athletic.
Nicolas Batum on retirement: ‘I’m going to do everything so I will retire the way I want'
Veteran wing Nicolas Batum has continued to play a regular role off the bench for the Clippers this season, but he’s not taking it for granted. Before being bought out by Charlotte during the 2020 offseason, Batum had been relegated to a bench role and believed his playing days were nearing an end, writes Andrew Greif of The Los Angeles Times.
Raptors receiving trade calls about their core players
The Raptors have received phone calls about their core players, multiple sources tell Josh Lewenberg of TSN. And while the front office has been listening to all the trade offers, no deals are close right now. Rival teams are paying close attention to Toronto, which had lost six straight games...
Knicks lose 2025 second-round pick for Jalen Brunson signing timeline
The Knicks will lose their second-round pick in the 2025 draft as a penalty for violating NBA rules governing free agency, the league announced Wednesday (via Twitter). “This outcome reflected a finding, following an investigation, that the Knicks engaged in free agency discussions involving Jalen Brunson prior to the date when such discussions were permitted,” the NBA said in its statement, adding that the team “fully cooperated” with the investigation.
Suns HC Monty Williams, Deandre Ayton downplay heated exchange
Tempers ran high for the Suns in Tuesday’s loss to the Wizards and there was a heated exchange between Deandre Ayton and head coach Monty Williams, writes Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic. They were seen yelling at each other during a time out with 43.4 seconds left to play (video link), but Williams said the incident wasn’t just between him and Ayton.
Damian Lillard gives Shai Gilgeous-Alexander advice as trade deadline looms
Point guard Damian Lillard has spent his entire career with the Trail Blazers, and despite publicly stating multiple times that he intends to spend the rest of his career in Portland, his name has been featured in trade rumors off and on for years. Lillard recently gave some advice to Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has been the subject of similar speculation.
Pacers, Myles Turner discussing possible extension
Turner is earning $18M in the final year of his current contract and will become an unrestricted free agent in the summer if he doesn’t sign a new deal before then. With Domantas Sabonis no longer sharing minutes at the five in Indiana, Turner is enjoying the best season of his eight-year NBA career, averaging a career-high 16.7 points in his first 26 games (29.5 MPG). His 7.8 rebounds per game are also a career high, as are his .541 FG% and .417 3PT%. The 26-year-old has provided his usual rim protection too, blocking 2.1 shots per night.
Multiple teams interested in Bulls guard Alex Caruso?
While much of the trade speculation involving the up-and-down Bulls in recent weeks has revolved around stars like Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic, one Eastern Conference general manager tells Sean Deveney of Heavy.com that veteran guard Alex Caruso shouldn’t be overlooked. Citing sources, Deveney says that multiple teams would be prepared to make offers for Caruso if Chicago becomes a seller and makes him available.
Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki among newly eligible Hall Of Fame candidates
Several former NBA stars are first-time nominees on the list of eligible players released Wednesday by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Headlining the list are Dwyane Wade, who won three NBA titles with the Heat, along with three international players, Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol and Tony Parker, and Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.
And-Ones: OT Target Score, G League, Korkmaz, Bitadze
The NBA G League has been experimenting this fall with its overtime period by using a variation of the “Elam Ending,” as Kevin Pelton writes for ESPN. Instead of following up regulation with a two-minute overtime period, G League teams have played to a target score — the first team to score seven points in overtime wins the game.
Senators sign defenseman Artem Zub to four-year extension
The contract will see Zub earn $4 million in 2023-24, $4.8 million in 2024-25, $4.8 million in 2025-26 and $4.8 million in 2026-27. Zub will also hold a 10-team no-trade clause. Zub, 27, is in his third season with the Senators. In 2020, he signed a one-year, entry-level contract after...
NBA lottery prospect Arkansas G Nick Smith Jr. out indefinitely
Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr., who is projected to be one of the top picks in next year’s draft, has been sidelined indefinitely due to “right knee management,” writes Jeff Borzello of ESPN. The 18-year-old freshman is No. 4 in ESPN’s latest draft rankings, making him the...
Wizards forward Rui Hachimura is expected to play Thursday
After missing more than a month with a bone bruise in his right ankle, Wizards forward Rui Hachimura is expected to play Thursday, tweets Chase Hughes of NBC Sports. The team announced that Hachimura, who has been out of action since Nov. 18, will be available for the game at Utah.
