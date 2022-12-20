Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
This Small Cafe Serves Some of the Best Pierogies in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenWestfield, MA
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenWorcester, MA
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Related
MassLive.com
Four-bedroom home sells for $285,000 in West Springfield
Charles Ciarametaro and Lisa Ciarametaro acquired the property at 36 Maple Terrace, West Springfield, from T Mrmm on Dec. 2, 2022. The $285,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $149. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 7,110-square-foot lot. These nearby houses...
Sale closed in Amherst: $790,000 for a four-bedroom home
Trek Palmer and Dara Durost bought the property at 39 Owen Drive, Amherst, from David Leith and Judith L Roberts on Nov. 22, 2022, for $790,000 which works out to $270 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot. These...
Apartments at former Fairway Beef to be new ‘front door’ to Worcester’s Canal District, architect says
The former site of Fairway Beef in Worcester’s Canal District may soon be home to a nine-story, 90,000-square-foot apartment building. The building at 102 Temple St., which is being proposed by Boston-based AKROS Development, would include 105 apartments, about 1,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and a parking garage with 72 spaces. The plans were approved by the Planning Board in September and the property was officially purchased by AKROS on Dec. 14 for $900,000, according to documents filed with the Registry of Deeds.
Sale closed in Southampton: $800,000 for a three-bedroom home
Lawrence Walden and Robin Walden bought the property at 116 Brickyard Road, Southampton, from Michael Sacco and Heather A Schrauben on Nov. 18, 2022. The $800,000 purchase price works out to $233 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an attached garage. It sits on a 1.4-acre lot.
Single family residence sells for $125,000 in Southampton
Richton Wynne Llc acquired the property at 209 Belanger Road, Southampton, from Katie M Mclean on Nov. 30, 2022, for $125,000 which works out to $125 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and one bathroom and sits on a 8,260 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands...
Person Reportedly Trapped Inside Burning Brimfield Home (DEVELOPING)
Crews were responding to a multi-alarm fire at a Central Massachusetts home where a person was reportedly trapped inside, unconfirmed reports said. The fire broke out at 26 Third Street in Brimfield around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, according to a Tweet from Quiet Corner Alerts. The fire was...
Sale closed in South Hadley: $461,500 for a three-bedroom home
Leah Manchester and Robert Manchester bought the property at 157 Ferry Street, South Hadley, from Robert J Roose and Heather M Roose on Nov. 29, 2022, for $461,500 which works out to $287 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 30,000 square-foot lot.
Sale closed in Wilbraham: $750,000 for a four-bedroom home
Joanne Hetherington bought the property at 23 Briar Cliff Drive, Wilbraham, from Nt Briarcliff on Nov. 28, 2022, for $750,000 which works out to $200 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 0.9-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been...
Single-family house sells for $520,000 in Easthampton
Carl Bannon and Karen Miscall bannon bought the property at 144 Main Street, Easthampton, from Jennifer A Hamilton on Nov. 28, 2022. The $520,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $174. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 8,470-square-foot lot. Additional...
Three-bedroom home sells in Westfield for $275,000
John Pini and Ashley Pini bought the property at 107 Pinehurst Street, Westfield, from Trista M Perrea on Nov. 29, 2022. The $275,000 purchase price works out to $265 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom and sits on a 20,000 square-foot lot. These nearby houses...
Single family residence sells in Chicopee for $290,000
Kristy Munro bought the property at 93 Lafayette Street, Chicopee, from Claire V Ringuette and Linda Beaudry on Nov. 28, 2022. The $290,000 purchase price works out to $179 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 7,200-square-foot lot. These nearby...
Condominium in Northampton sells for $464,000
Jordan Wagner bought the property at 42 Pleasant St., Northampton, from Alexander George and Elisa S Mai on Nov. 28, 2022. The $464,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $387. The property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, and an attached garage. These nearby units have also recently...
See the 10 most expensive homes sold in city of Worcester Dec. 11-17
A house in Worcester that sold for $682,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in the city of Worcester between Dec. 11 and Dec. 17. In total, 26 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $381,346. The average price per square foot ended up at $276.
Single family residence sells for $220,000 in Holyoke
Thomas Feeley acquired the property at 27 Temple Street, Holyoke, from Jessica Ryder Toomey on Nov. 28, 2022, for $220,000 which works out to $207 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a garage. The unit sits on a 5,620-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
Princeton’s Mountain Barn Restaurant to reopen as The Barn in early 2023
A popular family-owned restaurant in Princeton which closed last summer will soon be back with a new look and a new name. The Mountain Barn on Worcester Road will be reopening as The Barn in early 2023, giving a nod to the nickname many of its old regulars used. Gabi Bennet, who co-owns the restaurant with her mother Carla Zottoli, told MassLive in an email that the goal is to have the doors open in late January or early February.
ARPA funding helps Springfield store get face lift
The former Kavanagh furniture store on State Street in Springfield is finally getting a facelift thanks to the latest round of ARPA funding.
Cannabis retailer eyes new shop at Dunkin’ site on Westfield’s North Side
WESTFIELD — Representatives of the Pioneer Valley Trading Co. came before the Planning Board on Tuesday seeking a special permit to relocate the retail portion of their planned marijuana operation to 475 Southampton Road, the current site of a Dunkin’ Donuts that is moving to a new location. After the discussion, the hearing was continued to Jan. 17.
As The Source goes dark, neighboring Northampton businesses press on
The closure of the Source, a downtown Northampton cannabis shop, represented the first instance in four years of legal recreational marijuana that a Massachusetts dispensary had shut down. But locally, the now-shuttered business joined a collection of dark storefronts scattered across the city center.
Who serves the best pie in western Massachusetts?
One spot that you may want to stop in for pie or dessert before heading home for the holidays.
Holyoke Gas and Electric offers 10% prompt payment discount
HOLYOKE — Holyoke Gas and Electric customers can expect a holiday surprise. The utility’s commission approved an additional 10% prompt payment discount on energy bills. In 2021, the discount was 15%. The HG&E Commission introduced the discount in 1992, and it has remained a holiday tradition since. The...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
72K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0