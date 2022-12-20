ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

Four-bedroom home sells for $285,000 in West Springfield

Charles Ciarametaro and Lisa Ciarametaro acquired the property at 36 Maple Terrace, West Springfield, from T Mrmm on Dec. 2, 2022. The $285,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $149. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 7,110-square-foot lot. These nearby houses...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Apartments at former Fairway Beef to be new ‘front door’ to Worcester’s Canal District, architect says

The former site of Fairway Beef in Worcester’s Canal District may soon be home to a nine-story, 90,000-square-foot apartment building. The building at 102 Temple St., which is being proposed by Boston-based AKROS Development, would include 105 apartments, about 1,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and a parking garage with 72 spaces. The plans were approved by the Planning Board in September and the property was officially purchased by AKROS on Dec. 14 for $900,000, according to documents filed with the Registry of Deeds.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Wilbraham: $750,000 for a four-bedroom home

Joanne Hetherington bought the property at 23 Briar Cliff Drive, Wilbraham, from Nt Briarcliff on Nov. 28, 2022, for $750,000 which works out to $200 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 0.9-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been...
WILBRAHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family house sells for $520,000 in Easthampton

Carl Bannon and Karen Miscall bannon bought the property at 144 Main Street, Easthampton, from Jennifer A Hamilton on Nov. 28, 2022. The $520,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $174. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 8,470-square-foot lot. Additional...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home sells in Westfield for $275,000

John Pini and Ashley Pini bought the property at 107 Pinehurst Street, Westfield, from Trista M Perrea on Nov. 29, 2022. The $275,000 purchase price works out to $265 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom and sits on a 20,000 square-foot lot. These nearby houses...
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Chicopee for $290,000

Kristy Munro bought the property at 93 Lafayette Street, Chicopee, from Claire V Ringuette and Linda Beaudry on Nov. 28, 2022. The $290,000 purchase price works out to $179 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 7,200-square-foot lot. These nearby...
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Condominium in Northampton sells for $464,000

Jordan Wagner bought the property at 42 Pleasant St., Northampton, from Alexander George and Elisa S Mai on Nov. 28, 2022. The $464,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $387. The property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, and an attached garage. These nearby units have also recently...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells for $220,000 in Holyoke

Thomas Feeley acquired the property at 27 Temple Street, Holyoke, from Jessica Ryder Toomey on Nov. 28, 2022, for $220,000 which works out to $207 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a garage. The unit sits on a 5,620-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Princeton’s Mountain Barn Restaurant to reopen as The Barn in early 2023

A popular family-owned restaurant in Princeton which closed last summer will soon be back with a new look and a new name. The Mountain Barn on Worcester Road will be reopening as The Barn in early 2023, giving a nod to the nickname many of its old regulars used. Gabi Bennet, who co-owns the restaurant with her mother Carla Zottoli, told MassLive in an email that the goal is to have the doors open in late January or early February.
PRINCETON, MA
MassLive.com

Holyoke Gas and Electric offers 10% prompt payment discount

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Gas and Electric customers can expect a holiday surprise. The utility’s commission approved an additional 10% prompt payment discount on energy bills. In 2021, the discount was 15%. The HG&E Commission introduced the discount in 1992, and it has remained a holiday tradition since. The...
HOLYOKE, MA
