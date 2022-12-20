Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Shoppers work to prepare themselves for the weather
JACKSON, Tenn. — Shoppers are picking up some extra items as weather changes blow in. People are preparing for the bad weather, and some items may include the ice melt salt, as well as fuel cans, shovels to clear out your driveway, and weather proof boots. Some shoppers found...
WBBJ
Dangerous Cold To Hang Around Into Christmas
A wind chill advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for all of West Tennessee and will last until at least 10 am Saturday. Dangerous temperatures and wind chills will continue into Christmas Eve. Frostbite could occur in about 30 minutes or less. We only reached a high...
WBBJ
Annual meat sale held in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The “Holy Smokers” are cooking up some good meat. Birth Choice Friends Family Care Center in north Jackson had their annual meat sale. Orders placed online were scheduled for pick-up on Thursday. They were selling various items, including smoked turkeys, hams, spare ribs, whole...
WBBJ
Utility companies call for reduction in electric use, expect rolling blackouts
JACKSON, Tenn. — Utility customers are being asked to reduce all non-essential electric use. Alerts have been issued by local utility companies such as Jackson Energy Authority, the Southwest Tennessee Electric Corporation and the Gibson Electric Membership Corporation. The Tennessee Valley Authority is asking all electric power consumers to...
WBBJ
Rolling power outages aimed at protecting grid on Friday morning
JACKSON, Tenn. — Power outages hit the Hub City Friday morning. Thursday night, an arctic air mass traveled to Jackson resulting in harsh cold weather. Due to the extreme cold, the Tennessee Valley Authority experienced peak loads. As a result, parts of Jackson were experiencing short power outages. Jackson...
WBBJ
Solid waste collection halted Friday for City of Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson announces a halt to solid waste collection. According to a press release, Waste Management residential solid waste collection will not pick up on Friday, December 23. The halt is due to road conditions and frozen equipment following Thursday night’s winter weather.
WBBJ
Warming shelters open for residents around West Tennessee
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — All of West Tennessee will is facing the coldest weather since the 1980s. Temperatures are expected to drop drastically due to an arctic air mass coming through. Many counties are preparing for the harsh incoming weather by taking extra precautions. Hardin, Henderson, Chester, Carroll, and...
WBBJ
Missing Jolynne Redfearn may be in Jackson area
JACKSON, Tenn. — A missing woman may be in the Jackson area. The Jackson Police Department confirms a missing person report was filed for Jolynne Redfearn on December 19. According to family, Redfearn was set to begin a new job in Jackson this month, however she did not show up for work.
WBBJ
Hub City Brewing holds ugly sweater party
JACKSON, Tenn. — One business celebrated the holiday season in a special way. Hub City Brewing held an Ugly Christmas Sweater Party Friday night to thank the community for all of the support they have had throughout the year. Those in attendance dressed up in their favorite ugly Christmas...
WBBJ
Community steps in to keeps dogs warm, dry
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A community rallied to help their local humane society. Friday morning, the Dyersburg-Dyer County Humane Society’s water pipes burst, leaving the building flooded. That is when they posted on Facebook to ask the community for help with supplying their pups with water and blankets. The...
WBBJ
Couple loses everything in east Jackson house fire
JACKSON, Tenn. — An older couple in east Jackson has been left with nothing following a house fire. Around 11 a.m. on Thursday, the Jackson Fire Department responded to a house fire on 300 Barham Street. The fire left the home totaled, and killed 10 of the family’s dogs....
WBBJ
Where to eat in Jackson during the holidays
JACKSON, Tenn. — During the holidays, one question you may be wondering is, “What are we going to eat?”. Some stores are opening their doors to families who are in the Hub City or traveling to Jackson. Some restaurants opening for Christmas Eve are, Asia Garden, Green Frog...
WBBJ
Family pleas for help in search for missing woman
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jolynn Redfearn, from Mississippi, has gone missing in West Tennessee. Redfearn is 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. Her vehicle is an early 2000s model green Chrysler with a brown convertible top. Donna Riley, Redfearn’s aunt, detailed the last time she spoke to her...
WBBJ
Donations needed to help Jackson’s homeless
JACKSON, Tenn. — As winter weather conditions worsen, one group of volunteers are looking out for those left out in the cold. The Jackson-Madison County Humanitarian Relief Volunteers need your help. While they have secured locations to house the homeless, there is still work to be done in order...
WBBJ
7 arrested following year-long investigation
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department says seven people have been arrested following a year-long investigation. The department says on Wednesday, their Metro Narcotics division searched a home on Michell Street, where investigators found cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and multiple weapons including a stolen handgun. The department...
