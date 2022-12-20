Read full article on original website
Which Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing In Hudson Valley?Still UnsolvedKingston, NY
New York witness says massive boomerang-shaped object moved over houseRoger MarshPort Jervis, NY
Woodstock Invites Entire Town to Chanukah CelebrationBryce GruberWoodstock, NY
Missing Nurse: Help Find Nicole Brown!Ossiana TepfenhartBlooming Grove, NY
Bears have fur brushed to knit Christmas toysAmy ChristieOtisville, NY
Beloved New Windsor athlete dies after battle with cancer
Jett Diaz’s obituary says he passed away surrounded by family and that “Jett was known for his unique laugh and infectious smile. He had a way of finding the humor in everything and always looking on the bright side.”
Signing Day at Iona Prep, Newburgh Free Academy
Wednesday was an early National Signing Day for high school athletes in the Hudson Valley.
‘Disturbing’ Threat Recently Made Against One Hudson Valley School
Sadly, it seems to be happening more and more. It's really awful that safety in schools is something we have to worry about and that it's become a problem across the country. Another threat was recently made against one Hudson Valley, but thankfully law enforcement acted very quickly and prevented anything from happening.
‘Best Player’ In Newburgh, New York History Signs With Big Ten College
The "best football player" in Newburgh history, a "generational talent" is heading to a major college football conference. On Wednesday, Newburgh Free Academy Senior Deondre Johnson signed a letter of intent to play Division 1 football. Newburgh Football Star Signs With Big 10 School. On National Signing Day for Division...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Who has the best soup in Ulster County?
Long gone are the warm summer days of refreshing lite fair, dining al fresco, and enjoying summer nights. ’Tis the cold-weather season when hearty, heavy comfort meals that warm our bodies and souls. These cold winter days bring back nostalgic memories of playing in the snow and coming inside...
Horrific Flooding Pummels Ulster County, NY in Freak Storm
Shocking pictures have surfaced showing the road conditions in the Hudson Valley. Wow, today's weather can only be described as complete chaos. Late last night a storm made it's way into the Hudson Valley and it's brought heavy rain, flooding, high winds and freezing conditions. Warnings have been going out all day, but unfortunately the damage to the area has not been preventable. Ulster County in particular was really walloped by the storm and some of the pictures from it are just shocking.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Storm floods streets and buildings in Village of Saugerties (photos)
Saugerties police today witnessed flooding on Light House Drive and Ferry Street in the Village of Saugerties. Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra provided these dramatic photographs of streets and buildings being overrun with flood water.
Bed Bath & Beyond Allegedly Closing Another Hudson Valley Store
The retail chain is allegedly set to close yet another Hudson Valley location in early 2023. As retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond continues to shutter 150 underperforming stores nationwide in support of its "current optimization strategy," the Hudson Valley will be disappointed to know that another area location is set for closure.
News 12 gets sneak peek tour of Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino in Newburgh
The facility will have 1,200 slots and electronic games, such as blackjack, baccarat, craps and roulette.
hudsonvalleypress.com
Newburgh Area Transit Routes Will Have Free Rides
NEWBURGH – Senator James Skoufis (D-Hudson Valley) joined City of Newburgh and Orange County officials on Thursday to announce the kickoff of a new free bus fare program along Newburgh Area Transit routes, including paratransit services. Skoufis secured $67,500 in the state budget to fund the pilot program, which will run through approximately March 31, 2023.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County Chamber reveals “Best Places to Work” in advance of gala
MAYBROOK – Two businesses and a nonprofit organization in Orange County have been chosen as the “Best Places to Work” by the Orange County Chamber of Commerce, which also has named talent recruiter and motivational speaker Donna Cornell as its Champion of the Chamber. All will be celebrated during the Chamber’s annual celebration, previously called the Snowball, but now renamed as the Chamber’s Choice Gala. It will be held at 5:00 p.m. on March 18, 2023, in West Point’s Eisenhower Hall.
Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Busy Highway In Pouring Rain In Westchester
A man was killed after he was hit by a car while trying to cross a busy Westchester County highway in the midst of a powerful pre-Christmas storm, police said. The accident happened on Friday, Dec. 23, around 2:45 a.m., when a Honda Pilot struck a man attempting to cross the southbound Saw Mil…
hudsonvalleyone.com
Helping the homeless in New Paltz
Now, old hippies, like myself, have seen thousands of newcomers arrive here: tourists, weekenders, relocated city folks, much more racial and ethnic diversity, several Afghan refugee families and one homeless man. The Good Book says: “When a stranger sojourns with you in your land, you shall not do him wrong....
‘Horrific Crash:’ Dump Truck Crashes Into SUV In Hudson Valley
First responders rushed to the scene near a local airport after an SUV collided with a dump truck carrying gravel. On Wednesday, first responders rushed to the scene of what's described as a horrific crash in Orange County, New York. Rockland Video was on the scene and tells Hudson Valley...
Saugerties man arrested after assault at local business
Saugerties police arrested Joseph M. Wilson, 30 of Saugerties on December 10. Wilson was allegedly involved in an incident where his accomplice assaulted business owners.
Many Shots Fired At Home With Teens From Hudson Valley, New York Inside
Police need help after shots rang out directed towards a Hudson Valley home with 40 people inside, including many teens. On Friday, Dec. 16, around 11:10 p.m., the Saugerties Police Department responded to a 911 call, reporting shots fired at 77 Fish Creek Road in the Town of Saugerties. Shots...
hudsonvalleypress.com
City Of Newburgh & PBA Announce Contract Deal
NEWBURGH – City Manager Todd Venning and City of Newburgh PBA President Ricardo Rivera announced a groundbreaking 5-year contract agreement that makes an historic investment in public safety and implements new management practices that will permanently transform the City of Newburgh Police Department. “The City of Newburgh PBA is...
Boulder falls down mountain into northbound lane of Route 9W in Rockland County
No one was injured, and the state Department of Transportation helped to move it out of the way.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie police going to high tech cameras to protect public
POUGHKEEPSIE – Using a grant from Dutchess County and city funds, the police department has signed a contract with a technology company to install license plate readers in various city locations. The common council was briefed on the initiative by City of Poughkeepsie Police Captain Rich Wilson Monday evening.
Popular Orange County Restaurant Opens New Location
After closing their restaurant in Chester, NY over the summer, a popular establishment has new digs. I happened to stumble upon a posting recently on Facebook from friend Stephen Keeler (Owner of Rock Fantasy in Middletown, NY) where he was checking out a brand new restaurant in the area. Its always great seeing new businesses popping up around the Hudson Valley, so I decided I needed to look into it.
