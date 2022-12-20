ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellenville, NY

hudsonvalleyone.com

Who has the best soup in Ulster County?

Long gone are the warm summer days of refreshing lite fair, dining al fresco, and enjoying summer nights. ’Tis the cold-weather season when hearty, heavy comfort meals that warm our bodies and souls. These cold winter days bring back nostalgic memories of playing in the snow and coming inside...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Horrific Flooding Pummels Ulster County, NY in Freak Storm

Shocking pictures have surfaced showing the road conditions in the Hudson Valley. Wow, today's weather can only be described as complete chaos. Late last night a storm made it's way into the Hudson Valley and it's brought heavy rain, flooding, high winds and freezing conditions. Warnings have been going out all day, but unfortunately the damage to the area has not been preventable. Ulster County in particular was really walloped by the storm and some of the pictures from it are just shocking.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Bed Bath & Beyond Allegedly Closing Another Hudson Valley Store

The retail chain is allegedly set to close yet another Hudson Valley location in early 2023. As retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond continues to shutter 150 underperforming stores nationwide in support of its "current optimization strategy," the Hudson Valley will be disappointed to know that another area location is set for closure.
KINGSTON, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Newburgh Area Transit Routes Will Have Free Rides

NEWBURGH – Senator James Skoufis (D-Hudson Valley) joined City of Newburgh and Orange County officials on Thursday to announce the kickoff of a new free bus fare program along Newburgh Area Transit routes, including paratransit services. Skoufis secured $67,500 in the state budget to fund the pilot program, which will run through approximately March 31, 2023.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County Chamber reveals “Best Places to Work” in advance of gala

MAYBROOK – Two businesses and a nonprofit organization in Orange County have been chosen as the “Best Places to Work” by the Orange County Chamber of Commerce, which also has named talent recruiter and motivational speaker Donna Cornell as its Champion of the Chamber. All will be celebrated during the Chamber’s annual celebration, previously called the Snowball, but now renamed as the Chamber’s Choice Gala. It will be held at 5:00 p.m. on March 18, 2023, in West Point’s Eisenhower Hall.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Helping the homeless in New Paltz

Now, old hippies, like myself, have seen thousands of newcomers arrive here: tourists, weekenders, relocated city folks, much more racial and ethnic diversity, several Afghan refugee families and one homeless man. The Good Book says: “When a stranger sojourns with you in your land, you shall not do him wrong....
NEW PALTZ, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

City Of Newburgh & PBA Announce Contract Deal

NEWBURGH – City Manager Todd Venning and City of Newburgh PBA President Ricardo Rivera announced a groundbreaking 5-year contract agreement that makes an historic investment in public safety and implements new management practices that will permanently transform the City of Newburgh Police Department. “The City of Newburgh PBA is...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie police going to high tech cameras to protect public

POUGHKEEPSIE – Using a grant from Dutchess County and city funds, the police department has signed a contract with a technology company to install license plate readers in various city locations. The common council was briefed on the initiative by City of Poughkeepsie Police Captain Rich Wilson Monday evening.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Popular Orange County Restaurant Opens New Location

After closing their restaurant in Chester, NY over the summer, a popular establishment has new digs. I happened to stumble upon a posting recently on Facebook from friend Stephen Keeler (Owner of Rock Fantasy in Middletown, NY) where he was checking out a brand new restaurant in the area. Its always great seeing new businesses popping up around the Hudson Valley, so I decided I needed to look into it.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

