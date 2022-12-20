Read full article on original website
Van Heyningen Named Fulton County’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Recipient
FULTON COUNTY — The Fulton County Community Foundation, fund affiliate of the Northern Indiana Community Foundation, is pleased to announce the recipient of the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship for Fulton County: William Van Heyningen of Rochester Community High School. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are known for their community...
Council Learns About K-County First Program, Wraps Up 2022
SYRACUSE — Chris Fancil and Jessica Camarena made a brief presentation about the K-County First program to the Syracuse Town Council during its regular meeting Tuesday night, Dec. 20. The K-County First Program is a Kosciusko Leadership Academy project to support and honor Kosciusko County’s first responders. Area first...
Metzger Appointed Clay Trustee
CLAYPOOL — Jacob Metzger was unanimously elected to the office of Clay Township Trustee Thursday evening according to Kosciusko County Republican Central Committee Chairman Mike Ragan. Metzger, who was the only candidate, was not present for the caucus. He will be sworn in at noon, Saturday, Dec. 31 at...
Former Celebrations Building Preserved Via Main Street Grant
WARSAW — Jason and Catherine Conlon are preserving part of Warsaw and their own family’s history thanks to a Main Street Warsaw facade grant. On Thursday, Dec. 22, the Conlons and MSW representatives posed with a replica check for $5,000 in grant funds in front of the building the former are renovating at 106 E. Center St., Warsaw. The couple contributed $5,000 of their own as well to be eligible for the grant to redo the outside of what formerly housed Celebrations.
Winona Lake Hears About K-County First Initiative
WINONA LAKE — Government entities around Kosciusko County have been learning about a new appreciation initiative for first responders, and it was Winona Lake’s turn to hear about it on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Suzie Light and Alex Hall presented on K-County First at the Winona Lake Town Council...
Behind The Scenes: What’s It Like To Be A Merit Board Member?
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — “Compensation? Well, we get $15 a meeting if that’s what you mean,” Merit Board Member Attorney Travis McConnell chuckled. “We don’t serve for the money.”. I frowned, realizing how much I didn’t know about behind-the-scenes county service. For example, why did...
Habitat For Humanity Will Begin Building Two Claypool Homes In March
CLAYPOOL — Habitat for Humanity of Kosciusko County will soon build two homes in Claypool. Ben Logan, Habitat for Humanity’s executive director, attended a Dec. 20 Claypool Council meeting to inform the community that construction will begin in March. The homes will be built on land donated to...
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Aegis Dental Group Warsaw P.C. v. Steve Conway, $450.20. Carrissa Coverstone, $1,228.69. Natalie Greene, $1,054.73. Michael Hoskins, $386.86. Dylan T. Tharp, $309.32. Brian J. Tucker,...
Assistant Utility Clerk
Part time Utility Clerk needed. Computer skills are a must, some knowledge of Excel would be helpful. Send resumes to [email protected] or apply in person at 106 S. Walnut, Etna Green, IN.
Travel Statuses Updated For Northern Indiana
WARSAW — Multiple counties in Northern Indiana are currently under travel advisories, watches, or warnings due to the ongoing winter storm. A Travel Watch is in effect for Elkhart, Fulton, Kosciusko, Marshall, Noble, Wabash and Whitley Counties. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security website, during a watch, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.
Julia Ann Umbaugh
Julia Ann Umbaugh, 97, a lifetime resident of Marshall County, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Autumn Trace Assisted Living, Plymouth. She was born on Aug. 31, 1925, in Bourbon. On May 19, 1946, she married Hugh Umbaugh, who preceded her in death on July 13, 2006. She...
Dr. William “Bill” DeWitt Pletcher
Dr. William “Bill” DeWitt Pletcher, 93, Goshen, passed away peacefully at 6 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2022. He was surrounded by family; his longtime nurse, Diane Yoder; and his wife, Rosemary (Rouch) Pletcher. He was born in Goshen on Sept. 9, 1929. He married Sarah Fike on July...
North Webster Officially Welcomes New Clerk-Treasurer
NORTH WEBSTER — For the first time in nearly two decades, the town of North Webster has a new clerk-treasurer. Leigh Anne Jessop was officially sworn in by town attorney Jack Birch. Jessop replaced Betsy Luce, who served in the role for 19 years. In department reports, Mike Noe...
Lt. Gov. Crouch, IHCDA Award HOME Funding To Habitat For Humanity Of Elkhart County Inc.
ELKHART — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority have awarded Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County Inc. $497,466 for new construction of eight units for homeownership under the HOME Investment Partnerships Program Homebuyer program. “Affordable options for homeownership are crucial to ensuring Hoosiers...
Local Author To Hold Book Signing Jan. 6 In Goshen
GOSHEN — Local author Jamie Ward will hold a book signing for “100 Things to Do in Indiana Before You Die,” published by Reedy Press. The book signing will be held from 6–8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, during Goshen First Fridays, at Fables Books, 215 S. Main St., Goshen.
Raymond Briney — UPDATED
Raymond Lee Briney, 79, Warsaw, died peacefully surrounded by his family Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in his home in Warsaw. Known to most as Ray, he was born Aug. 9, 1943, in Berrien Springs, Mich., the son of Cecil and Priscilla Briney (Parman). He graduated from Kewana High School. After high school, he worked as a binder operator for RR Donnelley for over 40 years until his retirement in 2005. On July 4, 1991, he was united in marriage in Gatlinburg, Tenn., to Karen Gelbaugh. The two have shared 31 years together.
Tracy M. Burns
Tracy M. Burns, 26, unexpectedly passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. She was born in South Bend on July 2, 1996. Tracy is survived by her fiancé: Christian Sweet; and their boys: Mason and Landon; her parents: Adam and Christina, Walkerton; her sisters: Megan and Angela Burns, Walkerton; maternal grandparents: Roger and Patsy Sickmiller, Plymouth; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Roberta M. Botset
Roberta M. Botset, 93, Nappanee, died at 1:34 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Heritage House in Nappanee. She was born on Nov. 7, 1929, in St. Joseph County. On Aug. 2, 1947, she married Elmore A. Botset, who passed on Sept. 8, 2014. Roberta is survived by her...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following accidents:. 9:24 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, North Detroit Street and Shelden Street, Warsaw. Drivers: Austin C. Goodroe-Nichter, 21, North Sunset Drive, Warsaw; and Kenneth L. Miller, 29, Maple Street, New Paris. Goodroe-Nichter was turning left onto Sheldon Street during a yellow light when Miller entered the intersection and struck the back of his vehicle. Damage up to $10,000.
Walmart Collects $11,187.76 Toys, Gifts For The Salvation Army
WARSAW — Walmart in Warsaw partnered with The Salvation Army to collect $11,187.86 in toys and gifts for Angel Tree. The partnership is a national effort to support The Salvation Army in providing assistance to families in need during the holidays. The Salvation Army has held the annual Angel...
