BBC
Two killed in Hoyland crash as car hits trees
A 49-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman have died in a road traffic collision in Barnsley, police said. They died at the scene after the black Subaru car they were travelling in left the road and hit trees on Broadcarr Road in Hoyland on Thursday evening. Family members have been...
BBC
Alderley Edge boy racers caught by new noise camera
Dozens of boy racers have been caught driving over decibel limits on a road in Cheshire plagued by nuisance sports car motorists. A special noise-sensing camera was set up on the A34 near Alderley Edge in October after locals became "fed up". Police and Crime Commissioner John Dwyer said that...
