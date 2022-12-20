Read full article on original website
Related
Golf.com
Rules Guy: When playing a match, can you hit a practice shot out of a bunker after a hole is completed?
The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. I was recently playing in a two-man best-ball tournament. After the hole was completed, one of our opponents hit a practice shot out of a bunker. Is he disqualified for doing so? — Jack Morkin, via email.
Golf.com
Which LIV golfer does the PGA Tour miss most? 4 experts weigh in
We at the Drop Zone podcast wrangled up a couple of golf’s brightest minds to join us in recapping the 2022 professional golf season. First our co-hosts Dylan Dethier and Sean Zak broke down the first half of the year — including plenty of things you’d already forgotten about — with golf broadcaster (and children’s book author!) Shane Bacon. Then CBS’s Kyle Porter (also an author!) broke down the second half of the year, going deep on St. Andrews and everything after.
Kyle Larson Doing Something for First Time in Racing Career That Will Absolutely Benefit Him and Pose Problems for the Competition
Kyle Larson admitted he is doing something dramatically different this offseason and it has the potential of being a good move for the No. 5 team and a potential problem for the competition. The post Kyle Larson Doing Something for First Time in Racing Career That Will Absolutely Benefit Him and Pose Problems for the Competition appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
WGMD Radio
Golf great John Daly underwent successful knee replacement: ‘I’m up and running’
PGA Tour golfer John Daly gave his fans an update after undergoing knee surgery, saying he’s “up and running” as he looks forward to rest and recovery. Daly, 56, shouted out his doctor and staff at Arkansas Surgical Hospital that helped with the successful surgery in an Instagram post.
Golf.com
The best equipment advice I learned from the pros in 2022
We can learn a lot from professional golfers, and although we might not be on the same level when it comes to skill, we all have equal opportunity to maximize our potential when it comes to our gear. These are some of the best pieces of equipment advice I picked...
Golf Digest
Court overturns $5 million verdict against country club for errant golf balls hitting house
A couple who won a $5 million lawsuit against a country club for errant golf balls hitting their home have had the verdict overturned. A Massachusetts jury awarded Erik and Athina Tenczar $4.93 million last December, concluding that Indian Pond Country Club was at fault for not protecting the Tenczar’s home from a constant barrage of shots coming from the club’s 15th hole. The house is at the bend of a dogleg hole, with many players hitting the house when trying to cut the corner. The Tenczars claimed their house had been hit over 660 times in a four-year stretch. The country club planted trees near the Tenczar’s home and made minor alterations to the hole but didn’t install protective netting as wished by the Tenczars.
GolfWRX
Nick Faldo reveals how TikTok inspired his decision to retire from CBS
In an interview with James Colgan of Golf.com, former CBS golf analyst Nick Faldo revealed why he decided to walk away from his position. Faldo was the lead analyst for the broadcast team led by Jim Nantz for 16 years but left last year with a teary and powerful goodbye to his colleagues and fans.
NASCAR Is Moving Forward With a Game-Changing Solution to One of Auto Racing’s Biggest Problems
NASCAR seems to be moving forward with a wet weather package for short tracks for the 2023 season. The post NASCAR Is Moving Forward With a Game-Changing Solution to One of Auto Racing’s Biggest Problems appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
New NASCAR Cup Series team preparing for debut in early 2023
A new NASCAR Cup Series team, 3F Racing, is preparing for its debut at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2023 with a detailed plan beyond that point.
Golf.com
Our most-read slice fix of 2022 featured 10 ways to straighten out your ballflight
Missing fairways is never fun, but missing fairways because of a slice is mildly infuriating. There’s a certain helplessness you feel when hitting a banana slice, and most golfers have no idea how to fix it. It’s no surprise that an anti-slice story was a popular one on GOLF.com...
mustangsahead.com
Golf means big money, but shrinking audience
Justin Baltes and Dominick Kerman – Mustangs Ahead. (LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL)- Many Mustangs have strong opinions on golf. Some love golf, while others think it is the worst sport ever played. Senior Ryan Hanson said, “The sport of golf is fun to play.”. Although golf has its biggest...
How To Choose Golf Irons
Looking to invest in a new set of irons? We take you through a number of factors to consider before choosing your next set
Game Plan: "Choose your battles wisely." But what do you do when the battle chooses you?
They say, "Choose your battle wisely," but what do you do if the battle chooses you? In some cases, you may find that the battle has chosen you before you even knew it was happening. In the end, your battle always chooses you (depending on how you want to see it).
Should You Buy Second Hand Golf Clubs?
Is purchasing second hand golf clubs a good idea? We weigh up the pros and cons to assist your decision making
GolfWRX
Kevin Na’s caddie claims two anti-LIV pros tried to join breakaway tour
A few weeks ago, Tiger Woods’ former swing coach, Hank Haney, said on his podcast that there was a PGA Tour player who’s been adamantly against LIV that initially had attempted to join the breakaway tour for an asking price of $55 million. Phil Mickelson then liked multiple...
Comments / 2