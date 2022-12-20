ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Golf.com

Which LIV golfer does the PGA Tour miss most? 4 experts weigh in

We at the Drop Zone podcast wrangled up a couple of golf’s brightest minds to join us in recapping the 2022 professional golf season. First our co-hosts Dylan Dethier and Sean Zak broke down the first half of the year — including plenty of things you’d already forgotten about — with golf broadcaster (and children’s book author!) Shane Bacon. Then CBS’s Kyle Porter (also an author!) broke down the second half of the year, going deep on St. Andrews and everything after.
Sportscasting

Kyle Larson Doing Something for First Time in Racing Career That Will Absolutely Benefit Him and Pose Problems for the Competition

Kyle Larson admitted he is doing something dramatically different this offseason and it has the potential of being a good move for the No. 5 team and a potential problem for the competition. The post Kyle Larson Doing Something for First Time in Racing Career That Will Absolutely Benefit Him and Pose Problems for the Competition appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
ARIZONA STATE
Golf.com

The best equipment advice I learned from the pros in 2022

We can learn a lot from professional golfers, and although we might not be on the same level when it comes to skill, we all have equal opportunity to maximize our potential when it comes to our gear. These are some of the best pieces of equipment advice I picked...
Golf Digest

Court overturns $5 million verdict against country club for errant golf balls hitting house

A couple who won a $5 million lawsuit against a country club for errant golf balls hitting their home have had the verdict overturned. A Massachusetts jury awarded Erik and Athina Tenczar $4.93 million last December, concluding that Indian Pond Country Club was at fault for not protecting the Tenczar’s home from a constant barrage of shots coming from the club’s 15th hole. The house is at the bend of a dogleg hole, with many players hitting the house when trying to cut the corner. The Tenczars claimed their house had been hit over 660 times in a four-year stretch. The country club planted trees near the Tenczar’s home and made minor alterations to the hole but didn’t install protective netting as wished by the Tenczars.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
mustangsahead.com

Golf means big money, but shrinking audience

Justin Baltes and Dominick Kerman – Mustangs Ahead. (LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL)- Many Mustangs have strong opinions on golf. Some love golf, while others think it is the worst sport ever played. Senior Ryan Hanson said, “The sport of golf is fun to play.”. Although golf has its biggest...
Golf Monthly

How To Choose Golf Irons

Looking to invest in a new set of irons? We take you through a number of factors to consider before choosing your next set
GolfWRX

Kevin Na’s caddie claims two anti-LIV pros tried to join breakaway tour

A few weeks ago, Tiger Woods’ former swing coach, Hank Haney, said on his podcast that there was a PGA Tour player who’s been adamantly against LIV that initially had attempted to join the breakaway tour for an asking price of $55 million. Phil Mickelson then liked multiple...

