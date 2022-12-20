Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPLC TV
Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to provide $25M for Louisiana ferry boats
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, signed into law on Nov. 15, 2021, has now earmarked $25 million to construct two new ferry boats in Louisiana, according to U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy. M.D. One of the new ferry boats will be for the Calcasieu...
KPLC TV
Boil advisories, water and gas conservation requests made due to freezing weather
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several communities are reporting water service issues and declaring boil advisories following last night’s freezing weather. Calcasieu Waterworks District 5 of Wards 3 and 8 has issued a precautionary boil advisory for the entire district due to low pressure. Lake Charles. The City of...
KPLC TV
Entergy asks customers to conserve power
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With freezing temperatures all across SWLA today there are numerous reports of power outages. Entergy’s outage map showed that a major power outage across south Lake Charles which affected over 6,000 residents and several off-and-on outages in north Lake Charles around Fruge St. were resolved Friday morning.
Comments / 0