ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Jalen Hurts Addresses Injury Status

By Jason Hall
WWPW Power 96.1
WWPW Power 96.1
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FsWNs_0jp7wn1S00
Photo: Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts confirmed he's "dealing with something" amid reports that he suffered an injury during Sunday's (December 18) win against the Chicago Bears.

On Monday (December 19), sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network 's Tom Pelissero , Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo that Hurts was doubtful for Saturday (December 24) game against the Dallas Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder.

Hurts, however, said he's "taking it day-by-day" and seemed to imply that there's a possibility he'll play, while acknowledging his injury status.

"Everybody knows that I'm dealing with something, I think that's pretty public," Hurts told reporters on Tuesday (December 20). "It's out there. I'm not one to really talk about myself. Obviously, being the quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles, you can't run from that. But I'm taking everything one day at a time with it and preparing against a really good defense."

Hurts reportedly experienced the injury during the third quarter of Sunday's game just prior to completing a 68-yard pass to A.J. Brown , which he followed up with a touchdown run, Pelissero reported.

Hurts is currently a candidate for the NFL MVP award, having led the Eagles to a league best 13-1 record while throwing for 3,472 yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions on 286 of 425 passing, as well as recording 747 yards and 13 touchdowns on 156 rushing attempts.

Backup Gardner Minshew is expected to start if Hurts is unavailable for Saturday's game.

Minshew, a former standout at Washington State, has an 8-14 record as an NFL starter, as well as 6,003 yards, 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on 544 of 861 passing in 30 total appearances.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys Running Back Dies Young

Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, died on Wednesday at the age of 31. His family released a statement via Hillman's Instagram account:. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our...
CBS Philly

Former Eagles wide receiver suspended by NFL for gambling

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin has been suspended by the NFL for a minimum of one year for violating the league's gambling policy.NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy on Friday confirmed the suspension, which Austin is appealing. McCarthy added the league would have no further comment until the appeal is resolved.The former NFL wide receiver did not coach in the Jets' 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night.Austin's attorney and agent William P. Deni Jr. said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press that Austin did not gamble on football."The NFL suspended Miles...
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles are snubbed and disrespected again by the NFL

We all have probably made mention of this before, some of us more than others. In all honesty, the ‘(insert city name) versus everybody’ mindset has allowed many of us to grow very weary, but there may be something to this “We all we got… We all we need” thing. For the second time in as many weeks, the Philadelphia Eagles have been robbed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL Starting Quarterback Likely 'Done' For The Season

The Tennessee Titans were among the favorites to win the AFC just a few weeks ago. However, a recent losing streak has the Titans just fighting to keep a hold of the AFC South lead. Unfortunately, it sounds like Tennessee could be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for some time.
NASHVILLE, TN
Detroit Sports Nation

Tennessee Titans poach QB from Detroit Lions

According to reports, the Tennessee Titans have poached a quarterback from the Detroit Lions. Just moments ago, Mike McCartney reported that the Titans have signed QB Joshua Dobbs. Dobbs had been on the Lions’ practice squad after they signed him on December 13. With Ryan Tannehill‘s status for the Titans’ Week 16 matchup in doubt, the Titans have added some depth behind likely starter, Malik Willis.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Predicting Notable NFL Upset This Weekend

During this Friday's edition of "The Herd," Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd unveiled his upset pick for Week 16. Believe it or not, Cowherd has the Patriots knocking off the Bengals this Saturday at Gillette Stadium. Cowherd thinks New England's defense will be able to slow down Cincinnati's offense,...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Trevon Diggs added to final Cowboys-Eagles Week 16 injury report

The Dallas Cowboys got some good news and bad news when it comes to their injury report on Thursday. On the final day of practice before their Saturday battle against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, their best defender returned to practice for the first time since the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. LB Micah Parsons had missed the first two practices with an illness, but he was able to participate in parts of the practice. Unfortunately as one comes back another leaves.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Eagles' Quarterback Announcement

Needing just one win to clinch the NFC East and potentially the top seed in the entire conference, the Philadelphia Eagles will have to take on their next challenge - the rival Dallas Cowboys - without Pro Bowl quarterback Jalen Hurts. On Thursday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni officially ruled...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Distractify

Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders Underwent Several Foot Surgeries in 2021

Over the years, professional athletes have become comfortable opening up about their personal lives to fans. From decorated gymnast Simone Biles discussing her mental health struggles at the Tokyo Olympics to figure skating champion Gracie Gold announcing she would seek professional help, athletes prove that anything can affect anyone. Now, this leads us to our next famous subject — Deion Sanders.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
FOX Sports

Eagles-Cowboys matchup could be an NFC Championship Game preview

For weeks this looked like it would be the game of the year in the NFC, right up until the Dallas Cowboys' stunning overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Then, two days later, came the news that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts might not even play due to a right shoulder sprain.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Carson Wentz breaks silence after return to Commanders from IR

The Washington Commanders activated Carson Wentz from IR ahead of their Week 16 clash against the San Francisco 49ers, and while he’s expected to remain behind Taylor Heinicke on the depth chart, the veteran QB was in great spirits. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Wentz was optimistic and even shared some positives from his trip to the IR, including that his body is feeling better than it typically would in December, via Nicki Jhabvala.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports Chicago

Here are the full AFC, NFC rosters for 2023 Pro Bowl

Over 80 NFL stars have locked down a trip to Vegas. The full 44-man AFC and NFC rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas were revealed by the NFL on Wednesday night. The NFL-best Philadelphia Eagles led the league with eight selections, headlined by quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver A.J. Brown, tackle Lane Johnson, guard Landon Dickerson, center Jason Kelce and cornerback Darius Slay, all of whom were voted in as starters.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WWPW Power 96.1

WWPW Power 96.1

Atlanta, GA
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's #1 Hit Music Station!

 https://power961.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy