Philadelphia, PA

Jalen Hurts Addresses Injury Status

By Jason Hall
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts confirmed he's "dealing with something" amid reports that he suffered an injury during Sunday's (December 18) win against the Chicago Bears.

On Monday (December 19), sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network 's Tom Pelissero , Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo that Hurts was doubtful for Saturday (December 24) game against the Dallas Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder.

Hurts, however, said he's "taking it day-by-day" and seemed to imply that there's a possibility he'll play, while acknowledging his injury status.

"Everybody knows that I'm dealing with something, I think that's pretty public," Hurts told reporters on Tuesday (December 20). "It's out there. I'm not one to really talk about myself. Obviously, being the quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles, you can't run from that. But I'm taking everything one day at a time with it and preparing against a really good defense."

Hurts reportedly experienced the injury during the third quarter of Sunday's game just prior to completing a 68-yard pass to A.J. Brown , which he followed up with a touchdown run, Pelissero reported.

Hurts is currently a candidate for the NFL MVP award, having led the Eagles to a league best 13-1 record while throwing for 3,472 yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions on 286 of 425 passing, as well as recording 747 yards and 13 touchdowns on 156 rushing attempts.

Backup Gardner Minshew is expected to start if Hurts is unavailable for Saturday's game.

Minshew, a former standout at Washington State, has an 8-14 record as an NFL starter, as well as 6,003 yards, 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on 544 of 861 passing in 30 total appearances.

Milwaukee, WI
