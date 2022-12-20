Read full article on original website
Christmas Eve is this Saturday. Santa Clause will again be visiting millions of homes in Idaho and sampling baked goods left by kids and parents, but some Gem Staters will take a page from the Irish and set Santa up with a particular cold, frothy beverage. Cookies are the most...
Hard as it is to believe, the year is coming to an end fast, and soon it will be 2023. As many of us reflect on this past year, it is fair to say that Twin Falls is not the kindest to many businesses, as stores came and went within a few months, and some that had been open for years and decades closed their doors. As the year begins to wind down, let's look back on the businesses that won't make it to 2023 with us. Here are some of the many stores that closed in Twin Falls this year.
When you try to imagine the spots to scuba dive, Twin Falls Idaho probably isn't one of the first places that you think of. But if you know where to look, you don't have to go far to find diving opportunities in our landlocked state. AWOL is offering a Discover...
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) In a proposed land swap the College of Southern Idaho (CSI) would get two pieces of property on the campus and the City of Twin Falls would get an old fish hatchery. Monday night the Twin Falls City Council approved an agreement to pursue the land swap and open the issued up for public comment at a council meeting on January 17. The resolution approved by the council declares the soon to be vacated Fire Station 2 and land currently being used by the Idaho Army National Guard as surplus property and intends to exchange them for the old CSI fish hatchery in Rock Creek Canyon. A new Fire Station 2 is being built on Cheney Dr and will replace the small and aging facility on Frontier Road. The City owns a one-half interest in the armory property, an agreement established in 1959. According to the staff report given to city council, CSI filed a protest several years ago objecting to the City's plan to drill a new water well that it felt would be detrimental to the spring water flows at the hatchery. Just recently CSI relocated the hatchery to a new facility along the Snake River. According to the staff report, the exchange would allow the City to drill the well without any impact to CSI and gain more property in Rock Creek Canyon that could be used for public park space and other recreational opportunities. All council members voted in favor of the resolution except for Spencer Cutler, a CSI employee, who abstained.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-An employee who has worked with the City of Twin Falls for four decades has retired. The Twin Falls Police Department announced Wednesday the retirement of Carrie Hansen who put 42 years in with the city. Hansen began working for Twin Falls a year before graduating high school in 1980. At the time she worked at City Hall doing general office duties. She then went on to work for the Twin Falls Police Department. Twin Falls Police noted that in 1980 the average income was a little more than $19k, Lady by Kenny Rogers was the top song, The Empire Strikes Back came out, the Steelers won the Super Bowl, and the eruption of Mt. St. Helens was one of the top news stories of the year.
Now that southern Idaho residents have been given an extended glimpse into what's in store weatherwise for the region through New Year's Day, it appears ol' Jack Frost is up to his usual icy ways according to the weather Gods. Santa Clause might have to deal with some poor weather and decreased visibility for his December 24 visit to the Magic Valley, but the same can't be said for the first few days of 2023.
Twin Falls has no shortage of great choices for breakfast, but don't overlook these five Southern Idaho restaurants that are worth driving to from Twin Falls. Helens Cafe in Rogerson - 35 minutes from Twin Falls. You’re missing out if you pass up this little diner between Twin Falls and...
You've probably heard that the Gem State has a couple of laws still in the books that would make most people chuckle. One of these forbidden actions allegedly involves riding a motorcycle over a certain age in southeastern Idaho. Idaho is an incredible place to live. I've enjoyed my years...
There have been numerous people in Twin Falls saying that the Bed Bath & Beyond store on Fillmore Street is closing. I got a text from a friend who was out shopping Tuesday night and stopped into the location to attempt to return some merchandise. It's being reported that Bed...
The holiday season is in full swing, and Christmas is less than two weeks away. As the holiday gets closer and closer, more holiday events are taking place. The weather will drop this week, and perhaps won't go above freezing, but that doesn't mean you need to stay inside and miss out on the fun events taking place in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley this weekend. Here are some of the events this weekend in the Magic Valley and even elsewhere in Idaho.
From fascinating architecture, state growth, hidden treasure, or a record breaking elk that struck a chord with hunters across the Northwest, we compiled a list of some of the most viewed Twin Falls content on our app in 2022. Here's a quick trip down memory lane highlighting some of the...
The Christmas holiday is a time for togetherness, reflection, faith, counting our blessings, forgiveness, and incredibly bad gifts that completely make us forget that, "it's the thought that counts." Every family has that one person who annually gives gifts that are four sizes too small, meant for a child of...
A new bill has been proposed to lawmakers to prevent the public performance of drag in Idaho. This weekend, there is an event in Twin Falls where LGBTQ+ and supporters can gather to help combat the potential decision. Ban Of Public Drag In Idaho Being Proposed. After several events where...
During the holidays the stress of going to work every day, while having to shop for friends and family, plus making traveling plans, hosting plans, and decorating can take a toll. We all need a break from the holiday stress, and one of the best ways to do so is to stay inside where it is warm and enjoy some games with the family. One game that many enjoy playing is bingo, but you need a good amount of people to play, and finding people to play bingo can be tough. When word of a bingo night pops up, most are usually excited as it means there will be a fun time and prizes to enjoy. A bingo night will be taking place this week, and you won't want to miss it.
Sweet T's Cupcakery has made the announcement they are "taking a break" and closing their doors. They are currently selling their equipment as well. The owners announced that a break is overdue. Sweet T's Cupcakery is Closing Its Doors. Originally, they were planning on moving from their older location. However,...
Christmas is fast approaching and by now most people have their trees up, and decorated, and may even have a few presents under already. There are different routes to go to get a Christmas tree, especially in the Magic Valley. You can go out and buy one from a store or tree farm, you can go to the South Hills and cut one down, or perhaps you don't like dealing with the mess and decide to put up a fake one each year. Owning and using a fake tree is the cheapest route to go, as you buy it one year and then don't have to spend money every year, whereas others have to fork up the money every single year. Christmas trees can be expensive, and according to one sign in the Magic Valley, some can be a little pricier than others.
Living in Twin Falls can at times be a little slow and boring. During the winter, many residents are stuck inside, and if you don't ski or snowboard, there isn't much to do. It is too cold to fish, too cold to kayak, and camping is out of the question without the proper equipment. The roads can be bad and make it tough to travel, and the cold months drag on. Sometimes living in a bigger city can be more fun, but in the state of Idaho, the cities may not be as fun as you think. Compared to other cities across the country, the towns and cities in Idaho may be a little too boring. What are the most fun cities in the country and how does Idaho compare to them?
Growing up in Twin Falls, residents have seen many food chains and stores come and go through the years. Some store chains have come into the Magic Valley and succeeded and continue to thrive, while others have come, failed, and left town never to return. Occasionally, these big corporate chains will wait a few years and come back into town to give it another chance, with some succeeding and others failing again. Excitement rises when a new place opens, but how long that excitement lasts, depends on the success of the store. One popular food chain is looking to give Twin Falls another try, and many are excited to see it in the Magic Valley once more.
Ever since the pandemic hit, stores in Twin Falls, across Idaho, and the county have had to close their doors as the shutdown from a few years ago has caught up with them. While major companies have had to do layoffs and budget cuts, most have remained to function, while smaller, local stores have had to shut their doors for good. Twin Falls has seen several stores come and go over the last couple of years, and recently a popular store closed in Twin Falls, but unlike others, found an alternative way to stay open, and is once again back up and doing business for the residents of the Magic Valley.
For those in the Magic Valley who haven't gotten your Christmas Trees yet, there's an opportunity to bundle up, have some hot chocolate, take a sleigh ride through the Idaho backcountry, and select from Noble or Douglas Fir trees and be ready for Christmas week. The experience awaits just 130 miles from Twin Falls.
