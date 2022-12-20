ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 3

Andrea Rothwell
3d ago

First of all, she was not absent at the board meeting that the retention bonuses were supposed to be voted on by the administrators, so once again, the news reporter didn't state the facts. Her resignation was probably due to her wanting to give the bonuses to the KPS employees free and clear without any strings attached, which the administrators wanted to negotiate and add terms for the KPS employees to receive their bonuses. She was not the only one in the district who was being paid 6 figures, don't let those in high positions make you think that they aren't making 6 figures every year and not one of them ever stepped foot in any of the schools to see how things are going, but she did. None of them actually do the hard work, and yet they have all the power to take things away from the KPS employees and never bat an eye while collecting fat checks. Everyone should be suspicious of those administrators and their intentions.

inkpen
3d ago

Last week when it was announced she resigned the news stated that the board just received her resignation and they didn’t know why, now they state it was a mutual decision? Something is not adding up.

KALAMAZOO, MI
