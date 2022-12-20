Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body positive influencer Jamie Lopez dies of heart complications.Lashaun TurnerLas Vegas, NV
3 Raider players deservingly named to the Pro Bowl in Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: Former Ohio State star Rod Smith brings NFL-level talent to Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgersEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat BuffetNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Related
8newsnow.com
Freeway crash caused major traffic delays on US 95
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash on northbound U.S. 95 before I-15 caused major traffic delays Thursday morning. Cars were backed up to Eastern Avenue. According to RTC, the crash happened around 5:17 a.m. and was blocking the two left lanes. The lanes reopened a few hours later.
news3lv.com
Drivers and businesses prepare for 'Dropicana' and temporary closures
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Major traffic disruptions are set to begin at the end of January as the Nevada Department of Transportation begins work on a critical part of the $305 million renovation of the Interstate 15 / Tropicana interchange. The department is calling it “Dropicana” and is expected...
KTNV
215 Northern Beltway reopens after police activity shutdowns eastbound lanes at Hualapai Way
Update: The 215 Northern Beltway at Hualapai Way is now reopened as of 11:35 a.m, according to RTC of Southen Nevada. Police activity has been reported on the 215 Northern Beltway at Hualapai Way on Tuesday morning, according to RTC of Southern Nevada. The 215 will be closed at Hualapai...
Fox5 KVVU
2 arrested on DUI charges after deadly crash in central Las Vegas Valley
More than 80 flights cancelled at Harry Reid International Airport Thursday. Snow, rain, ice, wind and frigid temperatures are disrupting air travel plans across the United States, including here in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Valley responds with dozens of toys for children of needy families. Moments of Blessings House of...
Fox5 KVVU
Truck driver from Surprise killed in rollover crash near Las Vegas
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/FOX 5) — A West Valley man was killed earlier this week in a rollover crash southeast of Nevada. The crash happened Tuesday night on Interstate 11. In a social media post, state police said a tractor-trailer overturned on the Boulder City Parkway offramp of I-11. The driver was killed. He’s since been identified as Harry R. Sawyer, 55, from Surprise.
Dropicana: Temporary full closures at I-15, Tropicana to take effect for several months in 2023
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drivers should start planning ahead for temporary full closures of I-15 at Tropicana Avenue and associated ramps in January of 2023, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. The closures are part of the I-15/Tropicana Design Build project, which is moving into a “critical” phase known as “Dropicana,” the department said […]
Update: 215 Northern Beltway reopens near Hualapai
The eastbound lanes of the 215 Northern Beltway are open once again to traffic at Hualapai.
N-DOT announces timetable for I-15/Tropicana interchange demolition
NDOT is urging drivers to plan ahead for temporary full closures of I-15, Tropicana Ave., and associated ramps in January 2023. The closures are necessary as the I-15/Tropicana Design Build project moves into a critical phase known as “Dropicana.”
8newsnow.com
Popular Las Vegas steakhouse catches fire
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The popular Las Vegas steakhouse Herbs & Rye caught fire, Friday afternoon. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the fire around 3:20 p.m. and quickly quelled the flames, which the department said started on the roof. According to Clark County Fire Chief Kenny Holding, this...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police search for missing teen last seen near east Las Vegas park
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is looking for a teen who may be in severe emotional distress and need medical assistance. 16-year-old Kimi Osurman was last seen Friday morning near Justice Myron E. Leavitt & Jaycee Community Park, located at St. Louis Ave and Eastern.
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas police search for vehicle in deadly hit and run near Losee, Craig
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police need the community’s help finding a truck they believe is involved in a deadly hit and run. Police tell FOX5 a person was found with blunt force injuries in the 2700 block of East Craig Road on Wednesday, December 7.
Fox5 KVVU
More than 80 flights cancelled at Harry Reid International Airport Thursday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The holiday rush and massive winter storms disrupted travel for thousands at Harry Reid International Airport, Thursday. According to Flight Aware, nearly 90 flights in and out of the Las Vegas airport were canceled. There were nearly 500 delays reported too. Many of the canceled...
8newsnow.com
Valley family wants accountability after man and child were hit by suspected DUI driver
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The family of a 3-year-old girl is thankful she’s alive after she was struck by a suspected DUI driver. The girl’s father Ernesto Cancino is still in the hospital, nearly three weeks after the incident occurred. On Saturday, Dec. 3, Karen Kurmas was arrested...
Fox5 KVVU
COVID-19, flu and RSV spreading rapidly in the Las Vegas Valley as holiday weekend approaches
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The holiday season is in full swing and millions are traveling in the midst of a viral storm. Doctors have warned about the “tripledemic” that is hitting hard in our area. “I think what we are seeing in Clark County is similar to...
Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada spends $25K in repairs, protection after catalytic converter thefts
A local nonprofit shared the issues it has been having with a rash of catalytic converter thefts over the past year. "We can't afford to keep doing it," Andy Bischel, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada said.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas man riding ‘homemade go-cart’ hospitalized after colliding with parked SUV
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A 61-year-old man is in critical condition after crashing his “homemade go-cart” into a parked SUV, metro said. The incident occurred on Tuesday around 1:40 p.m. at the T-intersection of Silver Chimes Court and Silver Whisper Avenue, between Spencer Street and Silverado Ranch Boulevard.
NEW: COVID for Christmas? Maybe not as spikes drop in Clark County wastewater samples
Last week, it looked like Clark County might be headed for a new surge in COVID-19 cases as the Christmas holiday approaches. But not so fast -- data released today shows spikes quickly dropped without filling hospitals with COVID patients.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police looking for alleged copper wire thief
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a suspect involved in stealing copper wire in November. Authorities are seeking an adult-sized male between the ages of 30 to 40 years old at the height of 5′5″ to...
Lighting The Way In The Valley
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Looking for some of the best Christmas displays in the valley? You might not have to drive far with help from “The Las Vegas Christmas Light Map.” Kendall Tenney chats with Nannette Melamed of Vegas Family guide to give us all the details.The Last Vegas Christmas Light Map: www.vegaschristmaslightsmap.comVegas Family Guide: www.vegasfamilyguide.com
Fox5 KVVU
First Las Vegas Strip musical launched post-COVID will end its run in 2023
Snow, rain, ice, wind and frigid temperatures are disrupting air travel plans across the United States, including here in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Valley responds with dozens of toys for children of needy families. Updated: 14 hours ago. Moments of Blessings House of Prayer near east Lake Mead and Nellis...
Comments / 0