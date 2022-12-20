ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Freeway crash caused major traffic delays on US 95

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash on northbound U.S. 95 before I-15 caused major traffic delays Thursday morning. Cars were backed up to Eastern Avenue. According to RTC, the crash happened around 5:17 a.m. and was blocking the two left lanes. The lanes reopened a few hours later.
Drivers and businesses prepare for 'Dropicana' and temporary closures

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Major traffic disruptions are set to begin at the end of January as the Nevada Department of Transportation begins work on a critical part of the $305 million renovation of the Interstate 15 / Tropicana interchange. The department is calling it “Dropicana” and is expected...
2 arrested on DUI charges after deadly crash in central Las Vegas Valley

More than 80 flights cancelled at Harry Reid International Airport Thursday. Snow, rain, ice, wind and frigid temperatures are disrupting air travel plans across the United States, including here in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Valley responds with dozens of toys for children of needy families. Moments of Blessings House of...
Truck driver from Surprise killed in rollover crash near Las Vegas

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/FOX 5) — A West Valley man was killed earlier this week in a rollover crash southeast of Nevada. The crash happened Tuesday night on Interstate 11. In a social media post, state police said a tractor-trailer overturned on the Boulder City Parkway offramp of I-11. The driver was killed. He’s since been identified as Harry R. Sawyer, 55, from Surprise.
Dropicana: Temporary full closures at I-15, Tropicana to take effect for several months in 2023

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drivers should start planning ahead for temporary full closures of I-15 at Tropicana Avenue and associated ramps in January of 2023, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. The closures are part of the I-15/Tropicana Design Build project, which is moving into a “critical” phase known as “Dropicana,” the department said […]
Popular Las Vegas steakhouse catches fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The popular Las Vegas steakhouse Herbs & Rye caught fire, Friday afternoon. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the fire around 3:20 p.m. and quickly quelled the flames, which the department said started on the roof. According to Clark County Fire Chief Kenny Holding, this...
Las Vegas police looking for alleged copper wire thief

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a suspect involved in stealing copper wire in November. Authorities are seeking an adult-sized male between the ages of 30 to 40 years old at the height of 5′5″ to...
Lighting The Way In The Valley

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Looking for some of the best Christmas displays in the valley? You might not have to drive far with help from “The Las Vegas Christmas Light Map.” Kendall Tenney chats with Nannette Melamed of Vegas Family guide to give us all the details.The Last Vegas Christmas Light Map: www.vegaschristmaslightsmap.comVegas Family Guide: www.vegasfamilyguide.com
