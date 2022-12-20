ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DawgsDaily

Who Could Be the Next Commit for Georgia?

It has been a busy past couple of days for the Bulldogs recruiting-wise. They wrapped up early national signing day with 25 players signing their letter of intent. The day after, the Bulldogs reeled in both Rara Thomas and Dominic Lovett from the transfer portal. Two wide receivers that will be ...
ATHENS, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart explains why Georgia did not sign QB for 2023

The Georgia Bulldogs have signed a quarterback every year Kirby Smart has been the team’s head coach, but that streak ended this year. The Bulldogs did not sign any quarterbacks, and did not make a real effort to after missing out on Arch Manning earlier in the recruiting cycle. That did not cause Smart much... The post Kirby Smart explains why Georgia did not sign QB for 2023 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

NSD Updates: UGA Inks A Monster out of South Carolina

It's national signing day for the University of Georgia, which means Christmas has come early for a football program under head coach Kirby Smart that has been predicated on talent acquisition. No one, other than perhaps Alabama, has stacked talent at the rate which Kirby Smart has at Georgia. So, ...
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Georgia Football: 5-star EDGE Damon Wilson commits to Bulldogs

Georgia football has officially made one of the biggest splashes of the Early Signing Period by landing a commitment from Damon Wilson. Wilson, a five-star edge rusher, announced his commitment to the Bulldogs over a list of finalists that also included Alabama and Ohio State. 5-star EDGE Damon Wilson commits...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

Georgia's Longest Standing Commit Makes it Official

It's national signing day for the University of Georgia, which means Christmas has come early for a football program under head coach Kirby Smart that has been predicated on talent acquisition. No one, other than perhaps Alabama, has stacked talent at the rate which Kirby Smart has at Georgia. The ...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

AJ Harris Signs with Georgia

2023 defensive back AJ Harris has officially signed his letter of intent to play at the University of Georgia.  Harris has been committed to the Bulldogs since June of this year and now officially joins Georgia's 2023 recruiting class. He is ranked as the second-best defensive back prospect in ...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

Tyler Williams Signs with Georgia

2023 wide receiver Tyler Williams has officially signed his letter of intent to play his college career at the University of Georgia.  Williams is listed as a 4-star prospect according to 247. He is ranked as the 15th-best wide receiver in the nation and the 22nd-best player in the state of ...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

Yazeed Haynes Signs with Georgia

2023 wide receiver Yazeed Haynes has officially signed his letter of intent to play his college career at the University of Georgia.  Haynes is listed as a 4-star prospect according to 247Sports. According to the recruiting website, he is also ranked as the sixth-best player in the state of ...
ATHENS, GA
atlantafi.com

These Atlanta Restaurants Will Be Open For Christmas

Christmas Day is going to be cold in Atlanta, but that’s no reason why your belly shouldn’t be fat. Here are the Atlanta restaurants open on Christmas Day. If you’re not cooking and none of your friends or family are either, don’t fret at all. Here is where to eat in Atlanta on Christmas Day.
ATLANTA, GA
DawgsDaily

Joenel Aguero Signs with Georgia

2023 safety Joenel Aguero has officially signed his letter of intent to play his college career at the University of Georgia.  According to 247Sports, Aguero is a 4-star prospect. He is also listed as the second-best safety in the country, the second-best player in the state of Massachusetts ...
ATHENS, GA
WJCL

Georgia signs 24 student-athletes to 2023 signing class

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia football team announced the signing of 24 student-athletes to its 2023 signing class Wednesday. The complete roster of signees, as well as biographic information is included below:. 2023 Georgia Football Signees. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School. Joenel Aguero DB 5-11...
ATHENS, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
61K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy