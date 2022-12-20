Read full article on original website
kslnewsradio.com
Bus driver in Utah brings the joy of Christmas to students
HIGHLAND, Utah — The holidays are stressful, especially for student-teacher relationships. But one Utah school bus driver is helping kids feel festive rather than stress. Scott Russell has been driving a bus for Freedom Elementary for years. He hopes to remind kids what the holidays are all about — joy.
kslnewsradio.com
Free holiday meal available on Friday for Utahns in need
SALT LAKE CITY — Do you know a family in need of a Holiday meal? Direct them to Crossroads Urban Center. This Friday, Dec. 23, Crossroads Urban Center will be handing out baskets complete with turkeys and sides for families who need a holiday meal. Distributing at Rowland Hall...
KUTV
Utah Health Department finds toxic bacteria around popular local, tourist destination
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Representatives of the U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday that testing conducted by the State of Utah Health Department confirmed the presence of toxigenic cyanobacteria species around the pools of Spanish Fork's popular Fifth Water Hot Springs. The announcement comes over two weeks after a...
Utah health department finds toxins in Diamond Fork hot springs
A test led by the Utah Health Department has confirmed that the Fifth Water Hot Springs in Diamond Fork has toxigenic cyanobacteria present in the pools.
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – December 23, 2022
ST. GEORGE, UT – December 23, 2022. The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features pet adoption options from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Open your heart and your home this holiday season by adopting a new best friend. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary...
globeslcc.com
New study shows Utahns are among the most stressed in the US, students included
Utah ranks among the most stressed states in the country, placing second nationally. That’s according to an October study conducted by PlushCare, an online health and medical provider. The organization analyzed four million geotagged tweets from 340 major United States cities with a stress detection tool called TensiStrength, developed by Wolverhampton University.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah advocacy group offers ‘Pork Barrel Report’ outlining state spending
SALT LAKE CITY — Saying it wants to boost government accountability and transparency, the Utah Taxpayers Association (the Association) is out with its new spending report, “The Pork Barrel.”. They said they’ve compiled this information to highlight the growth in Utah government spending over the past five years....
Biden Administration invests $22.5M into Utah drought resiliency projects
The Biden Administration announced on Thursday it will invest more than $84 million in Drought Resiliency Projects - $22.5 million of which will be coming to Utah.
ksl.com
State delivers $15M on 12 wastewater reuse projects in southern, central Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah environmental officials on Thursday announced how $15 million in state funds directed to wastewater reuse in southern Utah will be spent. A dozen municipalities, conservancies and special service districts in the region will receive money toward reuse projects from the newly created Southern Utah Wastewater Grant Program, according to the Utah Division of Water Quality. John Mackey, the division's director, said all of the projects will seek to find "innovative solutions" to water conservation throughout the southern half of the state.
How To Tick Off A Local In Southern Utah
Utahns are known for their happy-go-lucky positive attitudes. But sometimes there are things that really get on our nerves. Grind our gears. Steam our clams. And nowhere else in Utah is this more true than in Southern Utah. With unprecedented growth in the past few decades, Southern Utah and St. George in particular, have been hotbeds of activity and growing anxieties.
Enrollment changes mean Utah high schools will be playing new opponents in 2023
Every two years the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) reclassifies schools for high school sports in the state. To do so, it uses school locations and student body size. Classifications determine who athletic teams will compete against for the next two school years. As a result of that process,...
kslnewsradio.com
Is your city one of Utah’s 33 healthy designations?
SALT LAKE CITY — Get Healthy Utah has released a list of 33 Utah cities and towns who have earned the Healthy Utah Community designation. To be on the list, leaders and programs within the city must make recognizable efforts for health. Specifically, Get Healthy Utah said the city...
Crumbl Cookies found in violation of child labor laws in 6 states
Crumbl Cookies, a Lindon, Utah-based franchise of cookie bakeries, has violated child labor regulations in six states, affecting 46 minor-aged workers, according to the U.S. Dept. of Labor.
5 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Utah that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion with your loved ones.
KUTV
Utah builder offering basement apartments to buyers in tough market
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — At a time of high mortgage rates and still high prices, one Utah home builder is trying something new to attract buyers – and potentially help them more easily qualify for a mortgage. Fieldstone Homes, based in Draper, has just launched new options...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Utah
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Utah using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?
Is Utah still in a drought? Gov. Spencer Cox reminded Utahns last week that coming months play a vital role in the snow collection season, and that Utah has a “long way to go” before the winter is considered a success. A normal or above-normal snowpack won’t solve Utah’s ongoing drought situation, but it is considered an important step.
ksl.com
New Utah law brings confusion, contention for some divorced parents this holiday season
SALT LAKE CITY — The holiday season is a time when being with family is important, and for divorced parents with young children, it can be heartbreaking to split time with their children with a former spouse. "I'm not going to say that I don't get super sad," Liz...
suindependent.com
Ice Fishing In Utah? Who Would Have Known!
SALT LAKE CITY — If you want to add an extra challenge to your ice fishing this winter, a tournament may be just the thing. Plus, you can help many of Utah’s fisheries and often win prizes! There are also a handful of ice fishing seminars you can attend if you want to get started in the sport.
ksub590.com
The Utah Wildlife Board Needs Two New Members. Could It Be You?
The Utah Wildlife Board is the group that makes the final decisions about hunting and fishing along with how wildlife is managed in the state of Utah. In August of 2023, two of the board members, Kevin Albrecht and Karl Hirst, will come to the end of six years of service and will be leaving the board. Members of the public who are interested in serving on the Utah Wildlife Board are being encouraged to fill these two positions. Board members are appointed by the governor, but any resident of the state of Utah can submit an application for consideration. The application period for the to open positions will be from January 1st, 2023 through March 31st at 5PM. A college degree is not required to serve on the Utah Wildlife Board. Applicants will need to list any organizations or associations they have been members of during the previous 5 years. Because each region of the state must have representation on the board, one of the vacancies will need to be filled by someone from the southeastern region of the state. The other vacancy will be filled by someone from anywhere outside the northern region. The members the governor will select will serve for one six year term. Board members are encouraged to attend public meetings of the Wildlife Regional Advisory Council in their respective regions. Board members will also attend about six public board meetings held each year in Farmington. These posistions are unpaid, and board members are not employees of the State of Utah. The Utah Wildlife Board Nominating Committee, an eleven member committee appointed by the governnor, will review applicants and select candidates to interview. They will forward their recommendations to the governor. If you want to apply to become a board member go to boards.utah.gov/s. This website will not be available until January 1st.
