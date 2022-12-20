Oregon high school boys basketball: Players to watch in the 6A Three Rivers League

By Bob Lundeberg

Over the next two weeks, SBLive Oregon will be highlighting hundreds of the state's top high school basketball players for the 2022-23 season. Here's a look at some of the boys stars in the Class 6A Three Rivers League.

Earlier:

—

Lake Oswego

Owen Alles, sr., W

Alles is a senior wing who is entering his third season with the varsity team. Head coach Marshall Cho said Alles is an exceptional student and leader. “He really serves the program well and I expect him to be our glue guy,” the coach said. “He does a little bit of everything and will provide that senior leadership.”

Max Archambo, sr., W

An honorable mention all-TRL performer last winter, Archambo is a returning two-year starter who dealt with offseason knee issues. “Getting healthy is his main priority,” Cho said. “He is a dynamic player in the open court and has some point guard skills and creativity that will create shots for teammates.”

Winters Grady, so., F

One of the most coveted prospects in Oregon, the 6-foot-6 Grady received Class 6A all-state honorable mention as a freshman and was voted first-team all-TRL. Grady was limited over the summer because of an ankle injury and was diligent with his rehab, Cho said. “As long as he’s healthy, he’s somebody who will be the toughest mismatch in the state,” Cho said. “He can shoot, put the ball on the deck and has really good passing skills. He’s due for a huge year.”

Henry Smith, sr., G

Smith, who survived a life-threatening sinus infection last year, is back with the basketball team after missing his junior season. He made second-team all-TRL at safety and brings toughness to the basketball court. “He is one of the grittiest players I’ve ever coached,” Cho said. “He is an exceptional leader and has a huge empathy meter. He has the pulse of the team and embraces that role.”

Aengus Sutherland, jr., F

A 6-foot-6 junior forward, Sutherland provides extra size when teamed with Grady. He played some spot minutes on varsity as a sophomore and dramatically improved his game during the offseason, Cho said. “We have some guys like Aengus who are very versatile,” Cho said. “He can go out on the perimeter, be in the mid post, low post and get rebounds. (Grady and Sutherland) are two guys who can execute a pick-and-roll between the two of them.”

Brodae Sutherland, sr., F

The older Sutherland is another all-TRL football player who is back with the basketball team after sitting out his junior season. “He’s a really tough player, and is actually pretty skilled as well,” Cho said of Brodae. “He is somebody I can see rebounding it and taking a couple of dribbles. … He’s really looking forward to playing with his brother.”

Lakeridge

Tristan Davis, sr., F

The 6-foot-6, 245-pound Davis helped Wilsonville win the Class 5A title last winter. Now at Lakeridge, Davis projects to be one of the top big men in the Three Rivers. “He is an elite athlete and a physical presence,” head coach David Duong said of Davis, who is committed to Arizona for football. “He has the ability to score inside and stretch the floor to the three-point line. He is also a high-level defender and rebounder.”

David Ghetie, sr., G

Ghetie is a senior point guard who can pass and score from all three levels. “David has made big improvements in his ability to shoot it from the outside,” Duong said.

Cole Holum, jr., W/F

A versatile junior, Holum stands 6-foot-8 and can play inside or on the perimeter. “Cole is an athletic stretch forward who has the ability to shoot it from the three-point line,” Duong said.

Patrick Napierala, jr., G

Napierala is a 6-foot-3 junior who gets it done in a variety of ways for Lakeridge. “Patrick is a scorer at all three levels,” Duong said. “He is also a high-level defender and rebounder.”

Oregon City

Deon Best, jr., G

Best is only a junior, but the talented guard is an experienced returner for Oregon City with plenty of upside. He started as a freshman and received all-TRL honorable mention last winter. “Deon is a year bigger and stronger,” head coach Aaron Newkirk said.

Noah Neal, sr., W

A returning starter, Neal has good size on the wing at 6-foot-5. “Neal should have an impact on both ends of the floor for us,” Newkirk said.

Gylan Payne, so., G

Payne is a varsity newcomer who impressed the coaching staff during the offseason. “Gylan will be an impact ball handler and scorer for the Pios this year,” Newkirk said.

Brayden Welch, jr., F

Welch received some spot starts as a sophomore and is ready to have a larger role this season. “He is a big man in the middle that is physical and moves well for his size,” Newkirk said.

Dylan Westermeyer, jr., W

Also entering his third year as a starter, Westermeyer is a rangy 6-foot-6 wing who can score in a variety of ways. “Dylan is a great shooter and has improved his athleticism,” Newkirk said.

Tigard

Kalim Brown, sr., G

Kalim Brown is a talented scoring guard who averaged 20.5 points, 1.9 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 steals as a junior. He was voted first-team all-TRL and received all-state honorable mention.

Malik Brown, sr., G

Kalim’s twin brother, Malik Brown put up 15.8 points, 4.5 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 steals as a junior. He was also voted first-team all-TRL and received all-state honorable mention.

Douglas Bailey, sr., W

Bailey is a senior wing who made second-team all-TRL as a junior. He averaged 13 points per game last winter while shooting 42 percent from beyond the arc and 88 percent from the free throw line.

Sawyer Wolf, sr., W

Wolf is another versatile returning senior who received all-TRL honorable mention last season. He averaged 10 points and six rebounds as a junior.

Tualatin

Josiah Lake, sr., G/W

A second-team all-TRL pick as a junior, Lake is the lone returning starter for the reigning Class 6A state champions. He averaged 10 points and five rebounds last winter and had a double-double (12 points, 15 rebounds) in the team’s 66-49 title game victory over Summit. “Josiah will play point guard and wing for us this year,” assistant coach Thomas Duggan said.

AJ Noland, jr., G

Noland starred for Tualatin’s football team this fall, making first-team all-TRL at wide receiver, safety and kick returner. He will be a key player for the basketball team this season following the graduation of Malik Ross, Noah Ogoli and others. “AJ is coming off a great football season,” Duggan said. “He will get a chance to move into a starting role and contribute with scoring and defense.”

Ryan Schleicher, sr., G/W

Schleicher was a bench contributor a season ago and is slated to move into a starting role. Duggan said Schleicher will help out at point guard and on the wing. “Ryan has a knack for making big shots when we need them,” the coach added.

Jaden Steppe, jr., W/F



One of the state’s best juniors, the 6-foot-7 Steppe averaged eight points per game off the bench last winter and led the team in blocks. He is best known for his perimeter skills and is one of the top three-point shooters in the TRL. Steppe was voted second-team all-TRL as a sophomore and holds multiple Division I offers, including Portland State. “Jaden will play both inside and on the perimeter for us this year,” Duggan said.

West Linn

Mark Hamper, sr., W/P

Hamper, a three-star football prospect who was voted Three Rivers co-offensive player of the year as a wide receiver, is a versatile senior on the basketball court. He was a second-team all-TRL selection as a junior and will be a key role player as West Linn looks to improve upon last season’s third-place state finish. “We expect big production from Mark on the offensive and defensive ends,” first-year head coach Robert Key said.

Jackson Shelstad, sr., G

An Oregon signee, Shelstad checks in as the nation’s No. 50 prospect in the 247Sports class of 2023 composite rankings. The 6-foot senior is the reigning 6A and Three Rivers player of the year and has drawn comparisons with Boston Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard, a former star at West Linn and Oregon. As a junior, Shelstad averaged 27 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 4.3 steals. He played football this fall, but he hasn’t skipped a beat in his return to the court. “Jackson needs more reps, but he’s looked good and has looked sharp,” Key said. “He’s a special player. The biggest thing I’m looking for from Jackson this year is leadership.”

Adrian Mosley, sr., G

A talented senior guard, Mosley was voted PIL player of the year and first-team all-state while playing for Grant a season ago. The 6-foot-3 combo guard followed Key to West Linn and will team with Shelstad to form the best backcourt in the state. “Adrian has bought in; that’s the number-one thing,” Key said. “The number two thing is getting familiar with the other players. But Adrian is just a perfect fit with what we have.”

Blake Oltmans, sr., F

Oltmans is a strong outside shooter who received all-TRL honorable mention as a junior. He is one of eight seniors for a West Linn team that is hungry to earn the program’s first state title since 2016. “I really like his overall game,” Key said of Oltmans. “He shoots it well and defends it well. Like Jackson, we are looking for him to be more of a vocal leader.”