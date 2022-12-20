ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

ourquadcities.com

What’s your 22? You can help prevent veteran suicide

An average of 22 U.S. veterans die by suicide every day and on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 Moline martial artist John Morrow exercised his right to do something about it. The super-strong 70-year-old not only raised $1,130 in donations for the Black Hawk College Veterans Resources Center. On the 22nd, Morrow began shortly after 2:22 p.m. at his Morrow’s Academy of Martial Arts (1321 5th Ave., Moline) and proceeded to do 22 sets of 22 leg lifts and 22 sit-ups (a total of 484 each).
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

New QC painted pianos were music to ears, eyes

The first year of the special OneSound Piano Project was music to many people’s ears and eyes, and it plans to grow next year. Led by Davenport-based Common Chord (formerly River Music Experience), last May, 10 upright pianos were painted by Quad Cities artists and placed at prominent places throughout the community for the public to play.
ourquadcities.com

Live Nativity moves inside Friday, continues Saturday

Rock Island Bible Church continued its live Nativity reenactment inside the church at 710 23rd St., Rock Island, on Friday evening. The reenactment of the Nativity included narration in Scriptures and song, as well as live animals. The live Nativity, which is for all ages, will be featured again at...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Rock Island Bible Church to host live Nativity

The Rock Island Bible Church is holding its first live Christmas Nativity tonight inside its new location at 710 23rd Street, Rock Island. There will be live goats and sheep as part of the event at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. They will act out a performance of...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Muscatine facilities closing early

Due to the current weather conditions, and in consideration of the safety of staff and patrons, the Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center in Muscatine will be closing at 1 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 22). Musser Library will reopen at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, weather permitting. The library will...
MUSCATINE, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa consumers to collect refunds for ‘predatory’ pet loans, auto-repair loans

A Utah-based bank that’s behind high-interest, “predatory” loans for pet buyers must refund money to Iowans who were charged the illegal interest rates. The requirement is part of a newly announced settlement between the state of Iowa and Transportation Alliance Bank of Ogden, Utah. The settlement follows an investigation into the bank and its loan […] The post Iowa consumers to collect refunds for ‘predatory’ pet loans, auto-repair loans appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
progressivegrocer.com

Hy-Vee Makes Multiple Executive Moves

At Hy-Vee Inc.’s recent annual stockholders meeting, Randy Edeker, the company’s executive chairman of the board and executive director, revealed various leadership changes. These were as follows:. Hy-Vee CEO Jeremy Gosch was named vice chairman of Hy-Vee’s board of directors. Gosch started his Hy-Vee career in 1996 as...
CORALVILLE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Louisa County man remains missing

A 48-year-old Louisa County, Iowa man remains missing. Michael Bishop has been reported missing since Dec. 17; first responders and volunteers have been searching nonstop and technical/forensic investigations have taken place. The investigation is ongoing and many first responders and volunteers have spent the last two days desperately searching nonstop,...
LOUISA COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Travel not advised on multiple highways in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, ice, and blowing snow are creating difficult travel conditions in eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol have advised against traveling due to dangerous conditions on the streets. Portions of I-80 have been closed multiple times between West Branch...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Winter storm sends Knox County plows home

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– The weather has forced Knox County to cease all plowing for the night. According to the Knox County Sheriff Facebook page, plowing will not resume until Friday morning. The post encouraged everyone to stay home until conditions improve.
KNOX COUNTY, IL
KCJJ

Accident closes Highway 22 for several hours between Lone Tree and Nichols

It wasn’t the weather, but a car accident that closed Highway 22 between Lone Tree and Nichols Thursday afternoon. According to the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the highway was closed between Bancroft Avenue and 180th Street just after 12:30pm. A post on Facebook notes Highway 22 was reopened to normal traffic just before 6pm.
LONE TREE, IA
QuadCities.com

Russell Brings Major Investment To Northwest Davenport

A large investment in the industrial growth of Davenport occurred in 2022 when Russell Co facilitated the development of a new 95-acre industrial park in northwest Davenport. The industrial park will include nearly 1.5 million square feet of building space that will house multiple tenants. The new site, adjacent to...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

QC area leads Illinois in November job growth

Jobs increased over-the-year in all 14 Illinois metropolitan areas in November — led by the Quad Cities, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). The unemployment rate increased in five metropolitan areas, decreased in...
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

Rock Island gets $300K housing grant

The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) has awarded the city of Rock Island $300,000 to participate in the Home Repair and Accessibility Program. Nichole Mata, Community Development Manager for Rock Island, said Thursday the program. assists low-income homeowners with health, safety and energy-efficiency home repairs and accessibility improvements. Assistance is...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Davenport responds to Farnam Street house fire

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at approximately 6:52 a.m., the Davenport Fire Department. responded to a structure fire in the 1200 block of Farnam Street. Five apparatus, one Incident Command vehicle and an additional support unit responded to the incident. A total of 21 personnel worked at the scene at some point during the fire, according to a Tuesday release.
DAVENPORT, IA

