Warming center preparing for influx of people as freezing temperatures hit Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — As the dangerous cold drops in, warming centers across Connecticut are opening for those in need. A warm place to sleep is what many people may be asking for this holiday season as temperatures stop well below freezing. “I normally get here early so I know...
trumbulltimes.com
West Haven Green wooden snowmen sold for scholarship fundraiser
WEST HAVEN — Don't expect the snowmen dotting the perimeter of the West Haven Green to start melting any time soon this winter. For its second year, the West Haven PTA Council is hosting a snowman decorating fundraiser. The council is selling three-foot wooden snowmen to groups and individuals for $25. The blank snowmen are then decorated and displayed on the Green.
thebeveragejournal.com
Connecticut Liquor Permit Specialist Marilyn Lodato Passes Away
Connecticut liquor permit specialist, Marilyn Abbazia Lodato of Shelton, peacefully passed away on Dec. 18 at age 62, at her home with her family by her side. Lodato worked for decades obtaining liquor permits for hundreds of clients in the state, offering more than 25 years’ experience as a paralegal. She was well-known and respected by applicants and permittees, a consummate advocate for her client, helping bars, breweries, cafes, grocery stores, package stores and restaurants in navigating the state’s liquor laws. Lodato was born in Stamford on May 28, 1960, daughter of the late Anthony and Margaret (DiNapoli) Abbazia. A lifelong lover of fashion, she also ran The Bridal Suite on Bedford St. in Stamford and was a dance teacher at Connecticut Dance in Monroe. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.
Eyewitness News
Storm brings trees down onto homes in the Hartford area
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Large trees came down onto homes around the state during the storm on Friday. In South Windsor, the report came in on Berle Road. However, a hole in the roof was visible when a Channel 3 crew arrived at the scene. In Manchester, homeowner David...
New Britain Herald
Christmas comes early for New Britain children and families at toy giveaway
NEW BRITAIN – Christmas came early for children and families in the city as they were adorned with gifts at The Training and Motivation Center and Community Mental Health Affiliates second annual Toy Drive Giveaway Wednesday evening. The line was out the door of the CMHA Team Time Social...
PHOTOS: Dec. 23 storm leaves damage across Conn.
Conn. (WTNH) — A powerful wind and rain storm caused heavy flooding and damage to the state on Friday. See photos from the storm below, including flooding in Mystic and Fairfield, water crashing over the rocks at Waterford’s Seaside Park, as well as trees knocked over in Waterbury. A house on Highland Lake in Winsted […]
historicbuildingsct.com
New Video: The G. Fox & Co. Christmas Village
This video remembers the two Christmas villages that appeared on the marquee of the G. Fox & Company department store in Hartford, Connecticut. The first village was created in 1959 and the second in 1967. Original 8mm movie of the Christmas village from 1960: https://youtu.be/B9W3Nr5UZHE.
Bristol Press
Eversource responding to thousands of outages across state, including those in Bristol, New Britain
Eversource on Friday responded to thousands of outages across the state – as heavy rains and high winds rolled through the area late Thursday and into Friday. Just before noon, the power company reported a total of about 85,000 customers in Connecticut who were without power. In New Britain,...
How one lawsuit could change housing opportunity in Connecticut towns
Aleena Thomas is living in her three-bedroom home in Derby with one foot already out the door. Her landlord has asked her to leave. And she has every intention of doing so, but first she has to find the ideal home as a single mother of five children. Her hopes...
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: Let coyotes live in peace in CT
The scaremongering by Connecticut wildlife officials and media continues, as the recent article “Coyote confrontations on rise in dense areas of CT, officials warn,” attests. The reporter cites state wildlife and local animal control officials’ alarm over an “attempted attack” by a coyote on two large dogs in...
Norwich mom shares journey to be reunited with twins for Christmas
GLASTONBURY, Conn. — A lot can change in a year. A year ago, Deborah Franklin’s twin toddlers, Alex and Eva, were removed from her home and put in DCF care—two days before Christmas. “There was domestic violence involved in the home and substance abuse with the father...
NBC Connecticut
Hamden Animal Rescue Looks to Give New Litter of Puppies Their Forever Homes
The Where the Love Is, Inc. animal rescue in Hamden is trying to get the word out about a new litter of puppies. Two of their rescues recently had them and now, there are 15 puppies that need forever homes. The rescue posted a video of the puppies and how...
Eyewitness News
Shoreline communities experience flooding; flash freeze possible
EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Along the shoreline, coastal communities had their hands full with Friday’s storm. Everything from rain and wind to flooding and even a freeze were on the table. Some experienced the flooding. Now, they’re bracing for the potential flash freeze. On the coast, flooding...
4 Kittens Found Abandoned In Freezing Cold, Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control Says
Four kittens were rescued in Connecticut after they were found abandoned behind a dumpster in the freezing cold. Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control reported receiving the call on the night of Tuesday, Dec. 20, after kittens were found locked in a crate in New London County while it was 34 degrees outside.
trumbulltimes.com
At this new Jamaican bakery in Windsor, vegetables play a starring role
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Chantal Thomas’ Likkle Patty Shop in Windsor is the latest incarnation of her plant-based Jamaican patty business Amazing Ackee, which got its start four years ago and earned a following at farmers’ markets around greater Hartford. But...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Storm brings trees down onto homes in South Windsor, Manchester
President of Eversource Connecticut Steve Sullivan gave an update on power outages Friday afternoon. Meteorologist Mike Slifer said that once the immediate coastal flooding threat ends, there's the possibility for a flash freeze. Here's his Friday noon forecast.
newstalknewengland.com
Dwayne Thompson Of West Hartford, Connecticut Sentenced To 156 Months In Prison
At the United States District Court in Hartford, Connecticut, on Wednesday, Dwayne Thompson, 37, of West Hartford, Connecticut, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Alvin W. Thompson to 156 months of imprisonment, followed by five years of supervised release. In June 2022, Judge Thompson found Thompson guilty of one count...
Agri-Mark hosts ribbon cutting of new Enfield facility
A new Agri-Mark distribution facility is hosting a grand opening ceremony on Tuesday.
School bus grazed by bullet in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A school bus with students onboard was grazed by a bullet Wednesday afternoon in New Haven, according to authorities. New Haven Public Schools said that four students were inside the bus at the time. They are safe, according to the district. Police were at the scene on Kimberly Avenue and […]
Danbury Makes List of Top 10 Places in Connecticut You Should Never Move to
Nick Johnson is a Youtuber with hundreds of thousands of subscribers. He does the kind of videos that tell you this place is fun, this place is not fun, this is a good place to live and this is a bad place, etc. Nick has gotten so much feedback from his work on social media that he's become a consultant, telling families where they should/should not move based on their needs.
