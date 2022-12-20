ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrington, CT

trumbulltimes.com

West Haven Green wooden snowmen sold for scholarship fundraiser

WEST HAVEN — Don't expect the snowmen dotting the perimeter of the West Haven Green to start melting any time soon this winter. For its second year, the West Haven PTA Council is hosting a snowman decorating fundraiser. The council is selling three-foot wooden snowmen to groups and individuals for $25. The blank snowmen are then decorated and displayed on the Green.
WEST HAVEN, CT
thebeveragejournal.com

Connecticut Liquor Permit Specialist Marilyn Lodato Passes Away

Connecticut liquor permit specialist, Marilyn Abbazia Lodato of Shelton, peacefully passed away on Dec. 18 at age 62, at her home with her family by her side. Lodato worked for decades obtaining liquor permits for hundreds of clients in the state, offering more than 25 years’ experience as a paralegal. She was well-known and respected by applicants and permittees, a consummate advocate for her client, helping bars, breweries, cafes, grocery stores, package stores and restaurants in navigating the state’s liquor laws. Lodato was born in Stamford on May 28, 1960, daughter of the late Anthony and Margaret (DiNapoli) Abbazia. A lifelong lover of fashion, she also ran The Bridal Suite on Bedford St. in Stamford and was a dance teacher at Connecticut Dance in Monroe. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.
SHELTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Storm brings trees down onto homes in the Hartford area

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Large trees came down onto homes around the state during the storm on Friday. In South Windsor, the report came in on Berle Road. However, a hole in the roof was visible when a Channel 3 crew arrived at the scene. In Manchester, homeowner David...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

PHOTOS: Dec. 23 storm leaves damage across Conn.

Conn. (WTNH) — A powerful wind and rain storm caused heavy flooding and damage to the state on Friday. See photos from the storm below, including flooding in Mystic and Fairfield, water crashing over the rocks at Waterford’s Seaside Park, as well as trees knocked over in Waterbury. A house on Highland Lake in Winsted […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
historicbuildingsct.com

New Video: The G. Fox & Co. Christmas Village

This video remembers the two Christmas villages that appeared on the marquee of the G. Fox & Company department store in Hartford, Connecticut. The first village was created in 1959 and the second in 1967. Original 8mm movie of the Christmas village from 1960: https://youtu.be/B9W3Nr5UZHE.
HARTFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Opinion: Let coyotes live in peace in CT

The scaremongering by Connecticut wildlife officials and media continues, as the recent article “Coyote confrontations on rise in dense areas of CT, officials warn,” attests. The reporter cites state wildlife and local animal control officials’ alarm over an “attempted attack” by a coyote on two large dogs in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Shoreline communities experience flooding; flash freeze possible

EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Along the shoreline, coastal communities had their hands full with Friday’s storm. Everything from rain and wind to flooding and even a freeze were on the table. Some experienced the flooding. Now, they’re bracing for the potential flash freeze. On the coast, flooding...
MILFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

At this new Jamaican bakery in Windsor, vegetables play a starring role

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Chantal Thomas’ Likkle Patty Shop in Windsor is the latest incarnation of her plant-based Jamaican patty business Amazing Ackee, which got its start four years ago and earned a following at farmers’ markets around greater Hartford. But...
WINDSOR, CT
WTNH

School bus grazed by bullet in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A school bus with students onboard was grazed by a bullet Wednesday afternoon in New Haven, according to authorities. New Haven Public Schools said that four students were inside the bus at the time. They are safe, according to the district. Police were at the scene on Kimberly Avenue and […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Sports Radio 940

Danbury Makes List of Top 10 Places in Connecticut You Should Never Move to

Nick Johnson is a Youtuber with hundreds of thousands of subscribers. He does the kind of videos that tell you this place is fun, this place is not fun, this is a good place to live and this is a bad place, etc. Nick has gotten so much feedback from his work on social media that he's become a consultant, telling families where they should/should not move based on their needs.
DANBURY, CT

