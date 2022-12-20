Read full article on original website
Up to 100,000 nurses to go on strike before Christmas amid warning over urgent operations
Patients face having urgent operations cancelled in 56 trusts across England, Wales and Northern Ireland as up to 100,000 nurses go on strike before Christmas.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) confirmed the scale of the walkouts on Tuesday as NHS trusts grapple over which services they can maintain.NHS leaders have urged the government to avert the strikes as life-sustaining care has not been exempt from action, and patients could face cancellations at short notice. The walkouts are due to take place on Thursday 15 and Tuesday 20 December. Across England, nursing staff in 44 out of 219 NHS trusts...
Landlords told to ‘get a grip’ as almost a quarter of private rented homes do not meet standards
Landlords have been told to ‘get a grip’ after new figures revealed almost a quarter of privately rented homes in England are failing to reach basic standards of decency.The warning comes from housing secretary Michael Gove, who said it was clear there were “very serious issues” with the quality of homes in England and announced he was considering new legislation to ensure that tenants’ complaints are listened to.The findings of the English Housing Survey came as an inspector’s report found “significant failings” in the way a housing association dealt with damp and mould not only at the home of Awaab...
Elle
If You Ask A Black Person Where They Are From, Accept Their Answer
How long do you need to be here, to be from here? To belong? I’m British. ‘But where are you really from?’ My dad was born and raised in England and so was I. What is it that you want? What is it that you're trying to get out of me? Since tracing my ancestry, I know that I am British Jamaican, with origins in West Africa. It is humanising, empowering and grounding to know this for myself. But why is it important for you to know? I have given you my answer. If you persist, you’re not asking the same question.
Billionaire James Dyson says letting people work from home is 'staggeringly self-defeating' and will cause friction between employers and employees
"We have seen from our own experience at Dyson during periods of government-enforced working from home how deeply inefficient it is," the billionaire wrote in The Times.
BBC
Youth homelessness: 'Shelters are full every night'
"We're trapped in a world where there's no growth," says Kaitlyn, who is 19. "It's not easy to get a job, save money, go back to school." After being kicked out by her parents, she was left homeless and turned to charities to help rebuild her life. Homelessness charities say...
A British Airways passenger had to pay $400 to get her iPad back after leaving it on a plane
Janice Gordon tried to collect her device from Heathrow's lost property on her return journey, but it was closed so she had to get it sent to Canada.
Picture reveals packed hospital corridor where 92-year-old was left for 30 hours
The cousin of a 92-year-old woman who spent 30 hours waiting on a hospital corridor due to a lack of beds has condemned the Conservative government for bringing the NHS “to its knees”.Barry Kushner, 61, said it was “scary” to witness the state of his local hospital after his relative - who was left “delirious” following a bad fall - spent more than a day on a trolley.A shocking photo the father-of-three snapped during their ordeal showed dozens of other patients faced similarly “chaotic” experiences at the Royal Liverpool Hospital.The picture reveals patients waiting to be seen by NHS staff...
BBC
Princess of Wales pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth at carol service
The Princess of Wales has paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth in a special broadcast set to air on Christmas Eve. Catherine said the Queen had "held Christmas close to her heart" as a time that "reminded us of the importance of faith, friendship and family". People recognised for...
BBC
Woman to stay in Spain for Christmas after fifth operation
A woman recovering from a fifth operation for a rare brain-crushing condition has had her hopes of being home for Christmas dashed. Melanie Hartshorn has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome which causes her skull to dislocate from her neck and spine. The 33-year-old of Cramlington, Northumberland, flew to Barcelona in October for the...
BBC
Critical incidents declared at NHS trusts
Critical incidents have been declared at some NHS trusts. NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin called a critical incident due to extremely high demand, Shropshire Council said. Critical operations would be prioritised with rising Covid cases and workforce sickness contributing to pressures. Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust said there had been...
BBC
Prince Harry and Meghan criticise the Sun's Jeremy Clarkson apology
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have criticised the Sun's apology over a column by Jeremy Clarkson as "nothing more than a PR stunt". The column, in which Clarkson said he hated Meghan "on a cellular level", received more than 20,000 complaints. A spokesperson for the couple accused the Sun...
BBC
Critical incident declared across all Derbyshire hospitals
Hospital bosses in Derbyshire have declared a critical incident after describing the health and social care system as "exceptionally busy". A statement said the move was designed to "prioritise and maintain safe services". Hospitals are seeing more people arrive for treatment, with extended waits for beds and "difficulties discharging patients...
BBC
People aged 16 and 17 to be allowed to change gender
Young people aged 16 and 17 will be allowed to change their legal gender after the Scottish government rejected moves to keep the minimum age at 18. Some SNP MSPs were among those who argued that 16 is too young to make such a "profound change". But the government said...
BBC
Forceps left in patient following Alexandra Hospital operation
Metal forceps were left inside a patient in a so-called never event at a Worcestershire hospital. The error occurred during a complex seven-hour abdominal operation at Alexandra Hospital on 23 November. The patient spent the night in intensive care at the site in Redditch when the six-inch (15 cm) object...
BBC
Lab dogs recovered after break-in at Wyton breeding centre returned
Two beagles recovered by police after a break-in at a facility that breeds animals for laboratory research have been returned to the site. Cambridgeshire Police was called to MBR Acres in Wyton on Tuesday. Protest group Animal Rebellion, supported by celebrities including singer Will Young and presenter Chris Packham, called...
BBC
Workers over 50 encouraged to end early retirement
The government is considering plans to coax retired middle-aged workers back into jobs to boost the economy. Older people who have given up work could be offered what is being dubbed a "midlife MoT" to entice them back into employment, the Times reports. The paper says the MoT would assess...
BBC
Medway Maritime Hospital declares critical incident
A Kent hospital has declared a critical incident due to "extreme" patient numbers. The Medway Maritime Hospital said it was seeing "a significant rise in demand" for hospital services. The hospital said some non-urgent operations may need to be rescheduled. A spokesman said: "Patient safety must take priority and we...
