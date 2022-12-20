Read full article on original website
Intoxicated Driver Crashes Vehicle, Assaults Officers
Police say an intoxicated driver was injured in two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Dubuque, then assaulted two officers while being arrested. 21 year old Jasmine Neal of Dubuque had minor injuries but was not transported to a hospital for treatment. The crash happened at about 6:35 p.m. Wednesday on John F. Kennedy Road near the intersection of Wacker Drive. A report says that Neal was driving north on JFK when she swerved into southbound traffic and hit a vehicle driven by 33 year old Erica Berning of East Dubuque. Neal was arrested on a charge of operating while under the influence in connection with the incident. She was also charged with interference with official acts and two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations. According to a report, Neal assaulted two law enforcement officers during the course of her arrest.
Dubuque Man arrested with drugs after window tint stop
A Dubuque man was arrested Tuesday night after 1,270 pills, some of which were identified as fentanyl, were found in his vehicle.46 year old Eldrick Robertson was arrested at 5:30 p.m.in Peosta on two counts of controlled substance violation and one count of possession of a controlled substance. A Peosta police officer pulled over Robertson’s vehicle due to dark window tint. A Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department K-9 then sniffed the vehicle and alerted to the presence of narcotics inside. In a subsequent search of the vehicle, a duffel bag containing 11 smaller bags filled with pills was found. Police identified 780 pills in those bags as oxycodone and another 300 pills contained fentanyl.
Marion and Cedar Rapids tactical officers find man dead after reports of shots fired
Marion — On Thursday, December 22, Marion and Cedar Rapids police and tactical officers found a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after responding to a report of shots fired. Around 6p.m., Marion arrived at 2470 3rd Avenue in Marion after receiving a report of gunshots. The officers found...
Two Charged in Connection to Shots Fired in Manchester Earlier This Year
Manchester Police have charged two people in connection to an incident that happened earlier this year on the south side of the town. On March 7, 2022 the Manchester Police Department received a report of shots fired on South 3rd Street. Officers responded to the scene and discovered a house on Lincoln Street had been struck by the gun fire.
Dubuque Police Accepting Applications For Citizen’s Police Academy
According to a press release from the Dubuque Police Department, they are currently accepting applications from Dubuque residents who wish to participate in the 26th annual Citizen’s Police Academy, also known as CPA. The purpose of this program is to help build a better understanding between residents and the police that serve them, through education and by spending time together. The Citizen’s Police Academy does NOT certify participants as law enforcement officers.
Shullsburg Teen Injured in One Vehicle Crash
A teen was injured Wednesday in a rollover crash in Lafayette County. 16 year old Jose McComish of Shullsburg had minor injuries as a result of the crash. According to Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at about 7:55 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 126 near Elk Grove. A report says that McComish was traveling south when he entered the ditch, overcorrected and slid into the northbound ditch where he struck a tree, causing his truck to land on its side.
Dubuque Man Sentenced To 100 Years in Prison
A Dubuque man was sentenced to 100 years in prison for sexually abusing two girls younger than 10. 46 year old William Stephenson of Dubuque was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after a jury in October convicted him of two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child. In addition to his prison term of 100 years, a 35-year mandatory minimum sentence will be required to serve before being eligible for parole. Stephenson also is prohibited from possessing firearms, must comply with a no-contact order protecting the girls, submit a DNA sample for profiling and register as a sex offender for life. A warrant for Stephenson’s arrest was issued March 5, 2021, and he was arrested three days later.
Two arrested in March gunfire incident that damaged Manchester home
MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said they arrested two people in connection to a March incident in which one person fired gunshots that damaged a Manchester home and the other person allegedly helped him. Police said the months-long investigation started with a report of gunshots on South 3rd Street in...
8 Stingrays Died Thursday at Dubuque Musuem: Investigation Underway
A Dubuque, Iowa museum and aquarium has closed an exhibit as staff investigates the death of eight stingrays today. Five cownose rays, two yellow stingrays and one Atlantic stingray are among the animals that died today at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque. According to a press release from the Dubuque museum, an additional cownose ray remains in stable condition.
Towing bans issued in Grant, Iowa Co. until road conditions improve
If your car goes off the road in Grant County in the next day or two, you may have to be prepared to leave it behind.
No One Injured In Fire at Dubuque Residence
A fire caused more than $150,000 worth of damage to a Dubuque home early Wednesday, though all of the home’s residents were able to escape the building safely. Firefighters responded to a house on Almond Street just before 2am Wednesday after a fire started on the first floor of the structure. Five adults and two children were sleeping on the home’s second floor at the time and were awakened by their smoke alarms. They safely exited the structure by the time that firefighters arrived, and no one was injured. A dog and three cats were also rescued by firefighters. Fire officials again remind residents of the importance of smoke alarms.
Unknown Object Falls From Overpass On Highway 151
A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to Highway 151 in Belmont Township Wednesday around 6:30pm for a road incident. 54 year old Dupree Brim of Bettendorf, Iowa was traveling south on Highway 151 in a Freightliner semi when an unknown object fell from an overpass, striking the windshield. No injuries were reported and Brim was able to drive from the scene.
House fire in Marion leaves structure damaged
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 11:50 pm, Marion Fire was dispatched to the 2200 block of Bluegrass St. for a report of a home under construction showing smoke. Crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from a single-story multifamily townhome that was under construction. Fire ground operations...
Supreme Court: Pandemic trial violated rights of man accused of raping girl
A Dubuque man accused of raping a 16-year-old girl will get a new trial because a district court judge didn’t allow the public to attend his 2021 trial due to COVID-19 precautions, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled in a split decision. Ronald James Brimmer, 25, was found guilty by a jury of second-degree sexual abuse […] The post Supreme Court: Pandemic trial violated rights of man accused of raping girl appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Free Parking in Dubuque Parking Ramps Through Tuesday
If you looking to get your car off the street so it doesn't get snowed in by city plows, the city of Dubuque is offering FREE parking. Due to the extreme weather conditions predicted, the City of Dubuque will offer free parking in City-owned parking ramps from 3 p.m. today (Dec. 22) until 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26.
Former school in Dubuque rezoned to become apartments
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A former school in Dubuque is now rezoned to become apartments. The Telegraph Herald reports the city council voted this week on the rezoning for the former Saint Anthony’s school, located at 2175 Rosedale Avenue. GT Development plans to turn it into 23, two and...
Man arrested after barricading himself inside Platteville hotel room for more than four hours, police say
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Police in Platteville arrested a 24-year-old man who they said barricaded himself inside a hotel room for more than four hours after threatening staff members and patrons on Monday. Officers were called to the Super 8 hotel on Highway 80/81 South around 8:30 a.m. for a report of a man making threats to others, the Platteville Police...
IN TH FIRST: New gas station, roundabout coming to Dubuque
DUBUQUE, Iowa — City of Dubuque officials plan to add a roundabout to Kerper Boulevard in the next two years to accommodate increased traffic expected to follow the construction of a new gas station. City Council members this week unanimously approved an agreement with Kwik Trip Inc. to split...
Working smoke alarms credited with saving Dubuque family from house fire
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Fire Department said a fire could have ended tragically if not for working smoke alarms on Tuesday night. Firefighters said a family living at a home on Almond Street were woken up by the smoke alarms just before 2 a.m. Five adults and two...
I-80 bridge westbound reopens after crash
UPDATE: Westbound traffic is being allowed to pass the scene of the crash as crews continue to clean up debris. Alternate routes are still recommended. EARLIER UPDATE: Crews are working in the dangerous cold to clear the scene of a crash on the Interstate 80 bridge near South Cody Road. Lanes westbound have been closed […]
