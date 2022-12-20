ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orofino, ID

Big Country News

Driver Reportedly in Stable Condition Following Single Vehicle Rollover on Lakeview Drive Near Orofino

OROFINO - One person was transported to a local hospital via ground ambulance following a single vehicle rollover on Lakeview Drive near Orofino, ID. According to the Orofino Fire Department, OFD Rescue 3 responded to the crash, where upon arrival they located the driver trapped inside the vehicle. The OFC states that rescue personnel were able to extricate the driver from the vehicle after removing roof.
OROFINO, ID
newsnationnow.com

Idaho police didn’t seek interior video: Knife store owner

(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Alex Caprariello looked into how easy it is to get a knife in Idaho, after police said they suspect the weapon used in the murders of four Idaho college students was a fixed blade knife. “It turns out just about everyone’s got one (a knife)...
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Car Fire Threatens Clarkston Home

CLARKSTON - Asotin County Firefighters attacked a car fire that was threatening a home Saturday evening about 5:30pm. When firefighters arrived on 18th Avenue in Clarkston, there were 3 cars on fire and flames were getting close to the home. Crews attacked the fire and knocked flames away from the...
CLARKSTON, WA
Post Register

Police searching for car seen near house where students were killed

BOISE — Police are asking for help finding the occupant of a car seen near where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death last month, saying that person could have “critical information” about the case. The Moscow Police Department asked for the public’s help tracking...
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Local resident creates t-shirts to honor Idaho murder victims, proceeds going to families

MOSCOW, Idaho - A local resident is selling t-shirts to raise money for the families of the four University of Idaho (UI) students who were killed last month. Lewiston resident Cher Mccomas, said her sister reached out with the idea of creating a shirt because her daughter is a junior at UI. Mccomas' niece was good friends with victims Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, making this project personal for her.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Power in Lewiston now restored

LEWISTON – Power in Lewiston has been restored. Previously, 2,184 people were without power in the Lewiston area, according to Avista Utilities.   COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
LEWISTON, ID
Washington Examiner

Idaho murders update: Abandoned white Hyundai spotted in Oregon unrelated to stabbings, police say

A white Hyundai abandoned in Oregon was found by police to be unconnected to the University of Idaho quadruple murders. The vehicle had the same description as a vehicle of interest tagged by police in the investigation, giving hope to some that the abandoned car in Oregon would uncover further clues. However, police in Idaho now believe it to be a dead end.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Identity of man shot, killed in Pullman standoff released

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Whitman County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the identity of the man who was shot after a standoff in Pullman. The report says 36-year-old Brent Kopacka was killed on December 15 at 1000 SE Latah Street. The cause of death is listed as a gunshot wound, and the manner of death is homicide. Kopacka was involved in...
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

43 Year Old Harvard Man Arrested For Drug Trafficking Pleads Guilty

The 43-year-old Harvard man arrested and charged with drug trafficking has pleaded guilty to drug possession. Tyson Farley pleaded guilty this week to felony drug possession in Latah County Second District Court. Farley was arrested in September when Moscow Police found him passed out in a car with fentanyl pills. He is scheduled to be sentenced in March.
HARVARD, ID
KHQ Right Now

New surveillance video surfaces in Moscow homicides

MOSCOW, Idaho - 36 days since the tragic death of four University of Idaho students and still no answers for families as Christmas approaches. New surveillance video obtained by Fox News has been released of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen walking home from the Corner Club, minutes before they were seen at Grub Truck on Main Street.
MOSCOW, ID
