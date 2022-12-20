Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Arrested for Possession of Meth After Newly Graduated Idaho County K9 Alerts on Vehicle During Traffic Stop
IDAHO COUNTY - On the morning of Friday, December 23, 2022, deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office were on Highway 13 conducting routine patrol when they stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. According to a press release from the ICSO, during the stop newly graduated Idaho County K9...
Alleged Altercation in Riggins Leads to Arrest of 29-Year-Old Man for Aggravated Battery
RIGGINS, ID - On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office responded to Riggins, ID after receiving the report of an altercation involving a vehicle that allegedly hit two people. After responding, deputies investigated the incident, which resulted in the arrest of a 29-year-old Riggins man.
Negotiations, Less Lethal Tools Utilized Before Police Shooting That Ended December 15 Standoff
PULLMAN - Investigators with the Washington State Patrol have released new details on the officer involved shooting that killed a suspect on December 15. The shooting occurred in the 1000 Block of SE Latah Street in Pullman, across State Route 270 from the WSU Pullman campus. Police were reportedly called...
nbcrightnow.com
Afternoon News Update December 22: I-90 crashes, Holiday travel delays, U of I plan for returning students and more
I-90 eastbound is reopened after winter weather crashes. Holiday travel plans are being disrupted and delayed at airports around the country. The University of Idaho is releasing a plan for students returning to campus and more.
Driver Reportedly in Stable Condition Following Single Vehicle Rollover on Lakeview Drive Near Orofino
OROFINO - One person was transported to a local hospital via ground ambulance following a single vehicle rollover on Lakeview Drive near Orofino, ID. According to the Orofino Fire Department, OFD Rescue 3 responded to the crash, where upon arrival they located the driver trapped inside the vehicle. The OFC states that rescue personnel were able to extricate the driver from the vehicle after removing roof.
newsnationnow.com
Idaho police didn’t seek interior video: Knife store owner
(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Alex Caprariello looked into how easy it is to get a knife in Idaho, after police said they suspect the weapon used in the murders of four Idaho college students was a fixed blade knife. “It turns out just about everyone’s got one (a knife)...
Car Fire Threatens Clarkston Home
CLARKSTON - Asotin County Firefighters attacked a car fire that was threatening a home Saturday evening about 5:30pm. When firefighters arrived on 18th Avenue in Clarkston, there were 3 cars on fire and flames were getting close to the home. Crews attacked the fire and knocked flames away from the...
Idaho Fish & Game Seeking Information on Mule Deer Buck Shot and Left to Waste Near Lucile
LUCILE, ID - The Idaho Fish & Game is seeking more information on a 4x4 mule deer buck that was reportedly shot and left to waste near Lucile, ID sometime between the evening of December 13 and the morning of December 14. According to the IDFG, evidence at the scene...
Moscow Police Investigating Abandoned Hyundai Elantra Found In Eugene, Oregon With No License Plates In Idaho Murder Probe
Moscow Police are “aware of” an abandoned white, Hyundai Elantra found with no license plates and front-end damage after it was reported to be found on a street corner in Eugene, Oregon. Photos of the abandoned car have been circulating online. A spokesperson for Eugene Police told Law&Crime...
New Idaho Video Shows Police Responding to Noise Complaint at Murder House
Police in Moscow, Idaho, came to the house where four University of Idaho students were murdered in response to a noise complaint in September.
Post Register
Police searching for car seen near house where students were killed
BOISE — Police are asking for help finding the occupant of a car seen near where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death last month, saying that person could have “critical information” about the case. The Moscow Police Department asked for the public’s help tracking...
KHQ Right Now
Local resident creates t-shirts to honor Idaho murder victims, proceeds going to families
MOSCOW, Idaho - A local resident is selling t-shirts to raise money for the families of the four University of Idaho (UI) students who were killed last month. Lewiston resident Cher Mccomas, said her sister reached out with the idea of creating a shirt because her daughter is a junior at UI. Mccomas' niece was good friends with victims Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, making this project personal for her.
KHQ Right Now
All of Idaho's Chronic Wasting Disease cases found in the Slate Creek drainage so far in 2022
IDAHO COUNTY, Idaho - The Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) outbreak in Idaho has been centered over the Slate Creek drainage this year, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG). As of Dec. 22, 12 animals have tested positive for the disease statewide this year, all of which...
Power in Lewiston now restored
LEWISTON – Power in Lewiston has been restored. Previously, 2,184 people were without power in the Lewiston area, according to Avista Utilities. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Washington Examiner
Idaho murders update: Abandoned white Hyundai spotted in Oregon unrelated to stabbings, police say
A white Hyundai abandoned in Oregon was found by police to be unconnected to the University of Idaho quadruple murders. The vehicle had the same description as a vehicle of interest tagged by police in the investigation, giving hope to some that the abandoned car in Oregon would uncover further clues. However, police in Idaho now believe it to be a dead end.
Identity of man shot, killed in Pullman standoff released
PULLMAN, Wash. — The Whitman County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the identity of the man who was shot after a standoff in Pullman. The report says 36-year-old Brent Kopacka was killed on December 15 at 1000 SE Latah Street. The cause of death is listed as a gunshot wound, and the manner of death is homicide. Kopacka was involved in...
inlander.com
About 13,000 people die living on the street every year in the U.S., including in small towns like Lewiston
A gentle snow fell over the crowd as each name was read aloud. Louis. Mary. Carson. Angel. Kevin. Ronald. Twenty-two names total. All of them died this year without a home, in Moscow, Lewiston and Clarkston. For years now, larger cities across the country have held similar events to mourn...
Beamers Hells Canyon Tours Makes Fodor's Travel List of 11 'Shockingly Difficult Mail Routes Across America'
LEWISTON - Beamers Hells Canyon Tours has been delivering mail via jetboat to residents who live in Hells Canyon for 47 years. The extreme once a week mail and package delivery recently made Fodor's Travel list of 11 'Shockingly Difficult Mail Routes Across America.'. Beamers Hells Canyon Tours came in...
pullmanradio.com
43 Year Old Harvard Man Arrested For Drug Trafficking Pleads Guilty
The 43-year-old Harvard man arrested and charged with drug trafficking has pleaded guilty to drug possession. Tyson Farley pleaded guilty this week to felony drug possession in Latah County Second District Court. Farley was arrested in September when Moscow Police found him passed out in a car with fentanyl pills. He is scheduled to be sentenced in March.
KHQ Right Now
New surveillance video surfaces in Moscow homicides
MOSCOW, Idaho - 36 days since the tragic death of four University of Idaho students and still no answers for families as Christmas approaches. New surveillance video obtained by Fox News has been released of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen walking home from the Corner Club, minutes before they were seen at Grub Truck on Main Street.
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 0