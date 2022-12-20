ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC4 Columbus

The ever-changing rules for retirement savings

Once upon a time, pensions were the standard and social security was more than secure. Add in a few mutual funds and bonds, and you were pretty much set in retirement. Clearly, times have changed. Today, we get advice on how to keep up with this constantly changing financial landscape.
AOL Corp

Here are the last-minute tax moves you should make before year-end

If you want to lower your taxable income, there's a host of things that you can do before the end of the year. You can start by shoring up your retirement. The benefit of saving through a retirement plan allows you to take the current reduction in taxes and you land the tax-deferred growth inside the plan. The funds are taxed when withdrawn, but the compounding of the tax-deferred rate of return can mean higher balances than taxable accounts with identical investments.
CNET

Record Hike for Social Security Checks in 2023: How Much You'll Get

Inflation has wreaked havoc on American budgets in 2022, but it's going to make Social Security checks quite a bit bigger in 2023. Beginning in January, Social Security benefits will increase by 8.7%, based on this year's cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. That's the largest hike in benefits since the all-time record of 11.2% in 1981.
Retirement Daily

How to Tax Plan During Retirement

Tax planning throughout the entirety of your retirement can lead to different conclusions compared to tax planning for one year at a time. Instead of asking “how can we lower taxes today,” we ask, “how can we minimize taxes throughout the next 20-30 years?”. Five to Ten...
CNET

KXLY

Social Security’s Biggest Raise in 41 Years Comes With an Unpleasant Surprise

Every month, close to 66 million people — mostly retired workers — receive a Social Security benefit. Although this monthly payout isn’t particularly large, with the average retired worker bringing home $1,677 a month as of October 2022, it’s nevertheless a vital source of income for many seniors.

